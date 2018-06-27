NBA teams to host Australian NBL teams for exhibition games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaren Jackson Jr. tried to dissuade Memphis from picking him for much of the pre-draft process. But as it became clear the Grizzlies would select him No. 4 – which they ultimately did – Jackson got on board.

That’s usually how this goes. Some prospects make a lot of noise, but once their draft position comes into focus, they commit to their new team.

But Stephen Curry – whom the Warriors drafted No. 7 in 2009 – didn’t give up on his dream of going to the Knicks at No. 8 until it was officially dead.

Former Golden State executive and current Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on KNBR 680, and transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“We were getting ready to make the (pick) and Steph’s reps really wanted him to go to New York, who was right behind us at eight. And I remember getting a text from somebody in his agency saying, ‘Please don’t take Steph.’ “And I just texted back to him, I said ‘Sorry, that’s who we’re taking.’

That obviously turned out amazingly well for Curry and the Warriors. As hard as he pushed to join the Knicks, Curry got over his draft-night disappointment and built himself into a superstar who led Golden State to three titles.

This should as a lesson to teams – looking at you, Kings – that overly worry about what prospects think of them. Draft the best player available, and it’ll probably work out.