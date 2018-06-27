NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s contract extended to 2024

Everyone answers to someone.
In the case of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, that is the owners of the 30 NBA teams. Silver has a lot of power, he can influence and persuade owners, but at the end of the day he works for them and at their pleasure.
Right now, they’re happy — Silver’s contract was just extended through the 2023-24 season, it was announced out of the NBA Board of Governor’s meeting this week.
Silver has worked for the league since 1992, at first as legal counsel and eventually working his way up to deputy commissioner under David Stern. Silver became commissioner when Stern stepped down in February of 2014.
Silver has gotten mostly positive reviews. Since he got the big chair, the NBA has agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the players’ union in a process that was less acrimonious than in previous efforts (and avoided a lockout). Under Silver, the NBA also negotiated a massive new television deal that has boosted revenues for players and teams. He has the league both growing globally and being seen as active and progressive on social issues in the United States.
The owners know when they a good thing and locked Silver up with a new deal.
Paul George has expressed affection for Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.
But he can sign with only one team this summer.
George, via ESPN:
Being a free agent is overwhelming. It’s a lot of things that go into it. Trying to find the right fit. What’s the best place for me to raise my kids? A lot is playing into this, so it’s a bit overwhelming.
I hope I make the majority of the people happy. But, ultimately, it’s my decision, and I want to be the happiest I can be with that decision. And I’m excited. I’m excited to go through this journey.
Even Kevin Durant – the ultimate people pleaser – went into his 2016 free agency stating a need to be selfish and separate himself from Russell Westbrook while considering options. (Durant didn’t fully abide by that, but at least he set a tone.)
There are 30 teams in the NBA. About 29 of them won’t be happy with George after this summer. Even if he picks the Lakers and their large fan base, the math is working against him.
If George reconciles that, maybe he won’t find free agency so stressful.
The Mavericks extended qualifying offers to Doug McDermott, Yogi Ferrell and Salah Mejri.
Would any of those players accept the – not so fast, Doug.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The Mavericks obviously feared McDermott accepting his $4,333,932 qualifying offer and eating into their cap space. I wonder whether they’ll also pull Ferrell’s $2,919,204 qualifying offer before he accepts it.
If they decline Dirk Nowitzki‘s $5 million team option,* waive all their unguaranteed players and renounce all their free agents, the Mavericks would open about $30 million in cap space. That’d go a long way in this market.
*Surely re-signing him with the room exception or to a minimum salary.
Dallas has been linked to DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Julius Randle. Obviously, center is a priority.
The Mavericks draft-night trade for Luka Doncic expedited their timeline. Doncic was the best current player in the draft, and Dallas relinquished its top-five-protected 2019 first-rounder to the Hawks. The Mavericks are better positioned and more incentivized to win next season.
McDermott is a good 3-point shooter, but also a defensive liability without much of an all-around game. He’s fine, and Dallas might still re-sign him.
But he’s not good enough to sacrifice flexibility on when the Mavericks can aim much higher.
The simplest knock on Becky Hammon’s head-coaching candidacy: The Spurs rated her at least fourth in the hierarchy of their assistant coaches. Ettore Messina, James Borrego and Ime Udoka sat on the bench, a more prestigious position. Hammon was relegated to behind the bench.
But, with Borrego leaving to become the Hornets’ head coach, Hammon will fill that hole on her résumé.
Spurs release:
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted. Hammon fills the position vacated by James Borrego
Hammon is on the right track. By all accounts, she performs well in her job. Now, she’s getting more responsibility. Succeed in that position, and she’ll get even more head-coaching looks.
She’s a pioneer as woman coaching in the NBA, and because of that, her career gets more attention. That sometimes includes calls for teams to hire her as a head coach.
Maybe she’s a prodigy and ready despite her relatively limited experience.
More likely, she’ll need time in her new position to become adequately prepared to succeed as a head coach.
The Lakers are trying to pry Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs in order to attract LeBron James and maybe Paul George.
The Cavaliers are…
Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
The Cavaliers have been working on several trade and salary-cap clearing possibilities to be aggressive in free agency
Even if they decline Kendrick Perkins‘ team option, waive unguaranteed Okaro White, renounce all their free agents besides LeBron and somehow dump George Hill, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith without taking any salary in return… the Cavs would still have just the mid-level exception to spend.
Cleveland clearing significant cap space to appeal to LeBron is fantasy. Hopefully for their sake, the Cavaliers’ front office has other ideas. I’d like to give them the benefit of the doubt and believe this report misconstrues their intentions.
Though free agency is a pipe dream, Cleveland can can upgrade it roster via trade. The two Cavs with most trade value are Kevin Love and Collin Sexton. But Cleveland reportedly plans not to trade Love, and LeBron’s camp reportedly likes Sexton.
If LeBron returns to Cleveland, it won’t be because of his supporting cast. It’s far more likely to be a reason he leaves. Again.