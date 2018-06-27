Getty Images

Big3 to permit use of cannabidiol (CBD) for pain management, recovery

The NBA — like other professional sports leagues — has a lot of players taking various (and, at times, extensive) pain medications to handle the rigors of playing in the sport (the human body was not meant to run multiple marathons on a hardwood surface every year, as regular rotation NBA players do over the course of a season). Those pain medications come with their own concerns and side effects that are a concern to players and medical staffs.

The Big3 Wednesday became the first league to allow the use of cannabidiol — better known as CBD — pain management and recovery.

“The BIG3 is uniquely positioned in professional sports as a player-powered league that looks at our players as partners not property,” BIG3 Co-Founder Jeff Kwatinetz said in a statement. “As a testament to our relationship with our players, we listened to their feedback on CBD, as well as feedback from professionals in the regulatory and CBD industry, and decided to take this major step to support their health.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) has removed CBD from its list of banned substances.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found in cannabis (meaning both hemp and, as your grandmother would call it, marijuana). However, CBD has exceedingly little to no THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana (what gets you stoned and gives you a craving for Doritos). Put simply, CBD will not get you high. Backers of CBD say it helps from inflammation, pain, anxiety, and other issues or conditions.

One of those backers is Al Harrington, the former NBA player who is now in the Big3 and has his own CBC business.

The NBA and other professional sports leagues should follow suit (they, however, will be much more cautious). The pain and anti-inflammatory medications that NBA players use take their own toll on the body, a steep one over time. CBD is natural and, if it helps, would be better for the players’ bodies over the long haul than prescribed painkillers.

Is CBD legal? Well, that is complex. Backers say CBD derived from hemp is legal in all 50 state. In 46 states it can be prescribed by a doctor, although enforcement of that can be spotty. CBD derived from marijuana (it can be isolated from THC) is only legal in states where marijuana use is legalized. The federal government — stuck in the 1950s in so, so many ways — says all of it is illegal, and with the Attorney General stuck in the old-school thinking that marijuana is a gateway drug who knows how and when that will shift. But it will. The old guard is on its way out on these issues.

 

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s contract extended to 2024

Everyone answers to someone.

In the case of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, that is the owners of the 30 NBA teams. Silver has a lot of power, he can influence and persuade owners, but at the end of the day he works for them and at their pleasure.

Right now, they’re happy — Silver’s contract was just extended through the 2023-24 season, it was announced out of the NBA Board of Governor’s meeting this week.

Silver has worked for the league since 1992, at first as legal counsel and eventually working his way up to deputy commissioner under David Stern. Silver became commissioner when Stern stepped down in February of 2014.

Silver has gotten mostly positive reviews. Since he got the big chair, the NBA has agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the players’ union in a process that was less acrimonious than in previous efforts (and avoided a lockout). Under Silver, the NBA also negotiated a massive new television deal that has boosted revenues for players and teams. He has the league both growing globally and being seen as active and progressive on social issues in the United States.

The owners know when they a good thing and locked Silver up with a new deal.

Paul George on free agency: ‘I hope I make the majority of the people happy’

Paul George has expressed affection for Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.

But he can sign with only one team this summer.

George, via ESPN:

Being a free agent is overwhelming. It’s a lot of things that go into it. Trying to find the right fit. What’s the best place for me to raise my kids? A lot is playing into this, so it’s a bit overwhelming.

I hope I make the majority of the people happy. But, ultimately, it’s my decision, and I want to be the happiest I can be with that decision. And I’m excited. I’m excited to go through this journey.

Even Kevin Durantthe ultimate people pleaser – went into his 2016 free agency stating a need to be selfish and separate himself from Russell Westbrook while considering options. (Durant didn’t fully abide by that, but at least he set a tone.)

There are 30 teams in the NBA. About 29 of them won’t be happy with George after this summer. Even if he picks the Lakers and their large fan base, the math is working against him.

If George reconciles that, maybe he won’t find free agency so stressful.

Report: Mavericks withdraw Doug McDermott’s qualifying offer

The Mavericks extended qualifying offers to Doug McDermott, Yogi Ferrell and Salah Mejri.

Would any of those players accept the – not so fast, Doug.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Mavericks obviously feared McDermott accepting his $4,333,932 qualifying offer and eating into their cap space. I wonder whether they’ll also pull Ferrell’s $2,919,204 qualifying offer before he accepts it.

If they decline Dirk Nowitzki‘s $5 million team option,* waive all their unguaranteed players and renounce all their free agents, the Mavericks would open about $30 million in cap space. That’d go a long way in this market.

*Surely re-signing him with the room exception or to a minimum salary.

Dallas has been linked to DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Julius Randle. Obviously, center is a priority.

The Mavericks draft-night trade for Luka Doncic expedited their timeline. Doncic was the best current player in the draft, and Dallas relinquished its top-five-protected 2019 first-rounder to the Hawks. The Mavericks are better positioned and more incentivized to win next season.

McDermott is a good 3-point shooter, but also a defensive liability without much of an all-around game. He’s fine, and Dallas might still re-sign him.

But he’s not good enough to sacrifice flexibility on when the Mavericks can aim much higher.

Report: Spurs promote Becky Hammon to on-bench assistant coach

The simplest knock on Becky Hammon’s head-coaching candidacy: The Spurs rated her at least fourth in the hierarchy of their assistant coaches. Ettore Messina, James Borrego and Ime Udoka sat on the bench, a more prestigious position. Hammon was relegated to behind the bench.

But, with Borrego leaving to become the Hornets’ head coach, Hammon will fill that hole on her résumé.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted. Hammon fills the position vacated by James Borrego

Hammon is on the right track. By all accounts, she performs well in her job. Now, she’s getting more responsibility. Succeed in that position, and she’ll get even more head-coaching looks.

She’s a pioneer as woman coaching in the NBA, and because of that, her career gets more attention. That sometimes includes calls for teams to hire her as a head coach.

Maybe she’s a prodigy and ready despite her relatively limited experience.

More likely, she’ll need time in her new position to become adequately prepared to succeed as a head coach.