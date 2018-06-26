Rockets’ Daryl Morey wins Executive of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is an award given out after the season and playoffs, but is usually won the previous July.

That’s when Houston’s Daryl Morey won the NBA Executive of the Year award. Not only did he swing a trade to bring Chris Paul to the Rockets (something CP3 helped force) he went out and got the right players to go around them such as Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker. Last summer Morey built a team that almost took down the Golden State Warriors (and might have with some better injury luck).

Monday night it was announced Morey had won the award during the NBA’s All-Star Awards show.

The 2017-2018 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year is… Daryl Morey of the @HoustonRockets! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/tc4gLAOfgF — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2018

This is an award voted on by Morey’s peers — the other GMs and team presidents, not the media (as the MVP and other player awards are).

Voting was close, Morey had 11 of the 30 first-place votes from his peers. The rest of the order of finish (including first-place votes) are Dennis Lindsey (Utah, 7), Kevin Pritchard (Indidana, 3), Danny Ainge (Boston, 1), and Masai Ujiri (Toronto, 4).