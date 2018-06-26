Getty Images

Report: Warriors tender qualifying offer to Patrick McCaw, he’s a restricted free agent

By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
What most people remember about Patrick McCaw‘s last season was the fall on March 31 that almost ended it and ended his NBA career.

He was almost paralyzed by that fall — when on the stretcher leaving the court he said he couldn’t feel his legs — and didn’t recover and get cleared to get back on the court until Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against Houston. Throwing a rusty young player into the mix against that level of basketball was never ideal, so he played a limited role for the Warriors the rest of the way.

But Golden State wants him back — they tendered the qualifying offer to him that makes McCaw a restricted free agent.

Besides the back injury and an earlier fractured wrist, McCaw had a sophomore slump on the court as well. He is a good perimeter defender with a 7-foot wingspan, but on the other end of the court he struggled — shooting 23.8 percent from three and with a true shooting percentage well below the league average at 47.7 — and so his minutes went to Nick Young and others.

Because of that, there isn’t going to be a massive market of teams trying to poach McCaw from the Warriors — and Golden State wants him back. They see a guy who fits their style, who can make a leap forward in his third year, and who will come at an affordable price as the costs of the top end of the Warriors’ payroll skyrockets. Expect the Warriors to keep him, no team is going to come in over the top and steal him away.

Report: Clippers trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
DeAndre Jordan could leave the Clippers, either by opting out to enter unrestricted free agency or opting in to facilitate a trade.

If he does, L.A. will be prepared.

The Clippers are sending Austin Rivers to the Wizards for Marcin Gortat in an exchange of expiring contracts.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This trade could improve the mood in both locker rooms.

By dealing Rivers – son of coach and former team president Doc Rivers – the Clippers are eliminating a political problem. Teammates resented Austin’s favored status, and it might have even contributed to Chris Paul‘s exit. Though the situation was more complex than that, perception matters greatly. The only way to move past the issue was firing Doc or dropping Austin. Once the Clippers extended Doc’s contract and Austin opted into his $12.65 million salary, trading the guard become favored.

Gortat always seemed to have tension with John Wall. Though they managed it well enough, that gets exhausting.

Beyond the interpersonal dynamics, Rivers was expendable in L.A., and this trade saves Washington money.

The Clippers have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams as lead guards and just drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson in the lottery. Beverley and Williams are better than Rivers. Gilgeous-Alexander and Robinson have higher upsides.

Based on their current roster, this puts the Wizards in line to save $3,203,263 – $915,218 in salary and $2,288,045 in luxury tax. They could trim payroll even further.

In Washington, Rivers will slide behind John Wall and/or Bradley Beal at guard. The Wizards especially need another backup shooting guard after Jodie Meeksperformance-enhancing drug suspension, but they also don’t seem to believe enough in promising Tomas Satoransky as backup point guard.

Washington might seek another center in free agency. It’ll be a buyers’ market at that position. A hodgepodge of Ian Mahinmi, Markieff Morris and Jason Smith is far from inspiring.

Gortat could start at center in L.A. if Jordan leaves. If Jordan returns, Gortat would be a good backup. The Clippers also have Boban Marjanovic at center, though none of his three teams (Spurs and Pistons previously) have figured out quite what to do with him.

Rumor: Will LeBron James will make his free agent decision by July 4?

By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
The two times LeBron James has decided to switch teams, he has taken his time with his decisions — once it was announced on July 8, once on July 11.

This time feels a little different — LeBron will have already decided whether or not to opt into his contract for next season, which either way limits his options a little (that deadline is Friday). Also, he’s not going to sit through a bunch of elaborate pitch meetings this time around, he doesn’t need to feel recruited.

So how much faster will a decision come this time? The well-connected Brian Windhorst said on The Lowe Post podcast last Friday (hat tip Bleacher Report).

“Everybody will be on holiday on July 4. It will be over by then.”

I hope he’s right, for selfish reasons.

But it’s not my reality the NBA takes July 4 off. I live on a block in Long Beach (Cali) that hosts and awesome, throw-back style Fourth of July block party complete with a guy dressed up as Uncle Sam on stilts walking around, a watermelon eating contest, and a drunken limbo contest. And every year since Steve Nash decided to be a Laker, at some point I have had to put down my beer and walk back into my house and write an NBA free agent story. Or stories.

The goal here isn’t sympathy, it’s just to note that at the peak of NBA free agency things do not slow down that much for grilled hot dogs and fireworks.

Either LeBron will not have made a decision, which means the maneuvering to land him will not end and the rumors will keep flying on the Fourth. Also, decisions on the future of Paul George and other top free agents which are in some ways tied to LeBron will continue to be in motion on the fourth if LeBron has yet to make his call.

LeBron is the biggest domino on the board, which means that if he decides where he wants to go on July 2 or 3, then all the other dominoes behind him will start to fall, and that will not end on the fourth.

Which is to say, if I were a fan I’d still check NBA Twitter (and NBCSports.com, or the NBC Sports Talk app) all day through the Fourth of July.

Report: NBA still leads men’s pro sports in diversity hiring

Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
The NBA continues to lead the way in men’s professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices, according to a diversity report released Tuesday.

The league earned an A+ for racial hiring practices and a B for gender hiring practices for an overall grade of an A. That keeps the NBA “significantly above” other professional sports, according to the report’s author Richard Lapchick, the director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.

“The NBA remains the industry leader among men’s sports for racial and gender hiring practices even with the increased grading scales introduced last season,” Lapchck said.

The report states that the NBA league office has the best record for people of color in men’s professional sports at a 36.4 percent employment rate.

The league, which was first to have three team owners who are people of color, now has seven women who served as team presidents/CEOs during the 2017-2018 season – the highest among men’s professional sports.

The report states there are also more NBA general managers and head coaches of color than in the past.

The general managers who are people of color doubled from last season from 10 percent to 20 percent overall, which puts the NBA well ahead of other men’s sports leagues.

That’s a big positive, Lapchick said.

As for head coaches, there were 30 percent of all NBA head coaches were people of color last season. But following the coaching changes at the end of this past season one-third of all NBA head coach are now people of color.

The same trend has trickled down to the assistant coach level, where the percentage of people of color increased from 45.4 percent in the 2016-2017 to 45.7 percent this past season.

Likewise, there was an increase in the percentage of people of color as vice presidents at the team level too, increasing to 25.4 percent this past season, up nearly six percent from the previous season.

Lapchick also said that in two of the other categories that were reclassified – team management and team professional staff – the percentage of people of color increased significantly from 23.4 percent to 31.2 percent and from 32.6 percent to 39.5 percent, respectively.

Lapchick had some concerns when it comes to gender hiring at the team level, a category which dropped for the third straight year.

The percentage of women decreased for team vice presidents and team professional staff. Women who held team vice president positions made up 23.5 percent, a slight decrease from last year’s study. The percentage of women in team professional staff positions decreased by 2.9 percentage points from 40.1 in to 37.2 percent.

“It’s something we are keeping an eye on,” Lapchick said. “In men’s sports in general gender hiring is a major concern.”

However, Lapchick said the NBA still outpaces other leagues in gender hiring.

Despite those slight drop-offs in gender hiring, Lapchick called Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA the “industry leaders” among all men’s professional sports leagues in overall racial and gender hiring practices.

 

Hawks’ GM, coach say Dennis Schroder to stay with team, split time with Trae Young

Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
Within minutes of the Atlanta Hawks’ draft-day swap with the Dallas Mavericks, which netted Atlanta highly rated point guard Trae Young, the buzz started around the league:

How is Atlanta to trade point Dennis Schroder? In an interview with a publication back in his native Germany, Schroder seemed to hint at wanting to be traded even before the draft, with Young in the fold and a youth movement in the ATL, shipping out Schroder makes even more sense.

Not so fast, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk and new coach Lloyd Pierce said at a press conference this week — they expect Schroder to stay with the team (quotes courtesy the AP).

Schlenk said at the press event introducing the Hawks draft picks he talked with Schroder about the quote and said “they just took snippets of his answers.”

“Talking to Dennis, he’s excited,” Pierce said. “He was excited about who we were going to end up with in the draft and he’s excited about where we’re headed…

“I think Dennis will be a tremendous role model,” Pierce said. “We’ve talked already about him and Trae not only co-existing but him being a leader for Trae and helping him on the court.”

Good teammate and mentor is not Schroder’s reputation around the NBA. That said, if the Hawks want to trade him Schlenk doesn’t want to drive down Schroder’s value by saying as much.

Schroder may be on the Hawks to start next season, simply because there is no market to trade him. Schroder is a good point guard on offense who has never lived up to his defensive potential, but he’s a quality NBA rotation player. The problem is he is owed $46.5 million over three fully guaranteed years after this one, and a lot of teams feel set at the point guard spot. Finding a team looking to pay Schroder starter’s money and with a starting spot open is limited to non-existent.

Aside maybe shopping Schroder, don’t expect the rebuilding Hawks to be active in free agency.

“We will not be quickly out of the gate looking to sign guys,” Schlenk said Monday, when the Hawks introduced their three first-round draft picks, guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter and forward Omari Spellman.

“We’ll kind of sit back and see what the market dictates. … We’ll kind of play a waiting game and see how the market plays out.”

 