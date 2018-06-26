Getty Images

Report: NBA still leads men’s pro sports in diversity hiring

Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
The NBA continues to lead the way in men’s professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices, according to a diversity report released Tuesday.

The league earned an A+ for racial hiring practices and a B for gender hiring practices for an overall grade of an A. That keeps the NBA “significantly above” other professional sports, according to the report’s author Richard Lapchick, the director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport.

“The NBA remains the industry leader among men’s sports for racial and gender hiring practices even with the increased grading scales introduced last season,” Lapchck said.

The report states that the NBA league office has the best record for people of color in men’s professional sports at a 36.4 percent employment rate.

The league, which was first to have three team owners who are people of color, now has seven women who served as team presidents/CEOs during the 2017-2018 season – the highest among men’s professional sports.

The report states there are also more NBA general managers and head coaches of color than in the past.

The general managers who are people of color doubled from last season from 10 percent to 20 percent overall, which puts the NBA well ahead of other men’s sports leagues.

That’s a big positive, Lapchick said.

As for head coaches, there were 30 percent of all NBA head coaches were people of color last season. But following the coaching changes at the end of this past season one-third of all NBA head coach are now people of color.

The same trend has trickled down to the assistant coach level, where the percentage of people of color increased from 45.4 percent in the 2016-2017 to 45.7 percent this past season.

Likewise, there was an increase in the percentage of people of color as vice presidents at the team level too, increasing to 25.4 percent this past season, up nearly six percent from the previous season.

Lapchick also said that in two of the other categories that were reclassified – team management and team professional staff – the percentage of people of color increased significantly from 23.4 percent to 31.2 percent and from 32.6 percent to 39.5 percent, respectively.

Lapchick had some concerns when it comes to gender hiring at the team level, a category which dropped for the third straight year.

The percentage of women decreased for team vice presidents and team professional staff. Women who held team vice president positions made up 23.5 percent, a slight decrease from last year’s study. The percentage of women in team professional staff positions decreased by 2.9 percentage points from 40.1 in to 37.2 percent.

“It’s something we are keeping an eye on,” Lapchick said. “In men’s sports in general gender hiring is a major concern.”

However, Lapchick said the NBA still outpaces other leagues in gender hiring.

Despite those slight drop-offs in gender hiring, Lapchick called Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA the “industry leaders” among all men’s professional sports leagues in overall racial and gender hiring practices.

 

Hawks’ GM, coach say Dennis Schroder to stay with team, split time with Trae Young

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
Within minutes of the Atlanta Hawks’ draft-day swap with the Dallas Mavericks, which netted Atlanta highly rated point guard Trae Young, the buzz started around the league:

How is Atlanta to trade point Dennis Schroder? In an interview with a publication back in his native Germany, Schroder seemed to hint at wanting to be traded even before the draft, with Young in the fold and a youth movement in the ATL, shipping out Schroder makes even more sense.

Not so fast, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk and new coach Lloyd Pierce said at a press conference this week — they expect Schroder to stay with the team (quotes courtesy the AP).

Schlenk said at the press event introducing the Hawks draft picks he talked with Schroder about the quote and said “they just took snippets of his answers.”

“Talking to Dennis, he’s excited,” Pierce said. “He was excited about who we were going to end up with in the draft and he’s excited about where we’re headed…

“I think Dennis will be a tremendous role model,” Pierce said. “We’ve talked already about him and Trae not only co-existing but him being a leader for Trae and helping him on the court.”

Good teammate and mentor is not Schroder’s reputation around the NBA. That said, if the Hawks want to trade him Schlenk doesn’t want to drive down Schroder’s value by saying as much.

Schroder may be on the Hawks to start next season, simply because there is no market to trade him. Schroder is a good point guard on offense who has never lived up to his defensive potential, but he’s a quality NBA rotation player. The problem is he is owed $46.5 million over three fully guaranteed years after this one, and a lot of teams feel set at the point guard spot. Finding a team looking to pay Schroder starter’s money and with a starting spot open is limited to non-existent.

Aside maybe shopping Schroder, don’t expect the rebuilding Hawks to be active in free agency.

“We will not be quickly out of the gate looking to sign guys,” Schlenk said Monday, when the Hawks introduced their three first-round draft picks, guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter and forward Omari Spellman.

“We’ll kind of sit back and see what the market dictates. … We’ll kind of play a waiting game and see how the market plays out.”

 

Report: Mike Muscala opting in for $5 million with Hawks

AP Photo/John Amis
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
The Hawks, who can easily clear about $24 million in cap space, have positioned themselves as a dumping ground as they rebuild. Atlanta will take bad contracts – with sweeteners (draft picks and/or young players) attached.

If the Hawks use all that cap room, they can still accept bad multi-year contracts by dealing the expiring contracts of Dewayne Dedmon (who opted in for $7.2 million) and now Mike Muscala.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Muscala can shoot 3-pointers and defend inside and on the perimeter. He’s nowhere near elite, but he’s a competent rotation player in the modern NBA.

At 26, he might be too old for the Hawks’ rebuild, though. They’ll favor John Collins and maybe Omari Spellman as bigs.

When teams shop bad contracts with the primary goal of acquiring an expiring contract, Muscala (and Dedmon) will give Atlanta an advantage by also being able to contribute on the floor.

Magic Johnson says he’ll resign if Lakers don’t sign elite free agents in next two years

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
What’s with Lakers front-office heads pledging to resign if they fail?

Jim Buss pledged to resign if the Lakers didn’t contend, making at least the second round of the playoffs – though he was always murky on his time limit.

Magic Johnson already pledged to resign if he couldn’t do the job.

Now, Johnson is getting more specific.

Greg Beacham of the Associated Press:

The Lakers are in the running for LeBron James and Paul George this summer. Though the Spurs have reportedly shut the door on trading Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles, the Lakers could try to sign him – and other stars – in 2019. There are plenty of possibilities.

If they all fall through, expect Johnson to reframe his pledge. Whomever the Lakers get as fallbacks will be the job-saving stars he desired.

Either way in the meantime, as well as Johnson has performed as team president so far, sounding like Jim Buss doesn’t exactly instill confidence.

Report: DeAndre Jordan considering opt-in-and-trade, maybe to Mavericks

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan plays for a team that might not want him long-term and at a position that is increasingly devalued.

But for a moment, he holds all the power.

Jordan could decline his $24,119,025 player option and become an unrestricted free agent. He could exercise his option and return to L.A. (at least to start the offseason). Or he could even exercise his option to facilitate a trade.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

That Dallas and Jordan are even possibilities for each other is noteworthy. After he emerged as a rumored target for the Mavericks a few weeks ago, they put out word they weren’t interested. Jordan still carries a stigma in Dallas after reneging on an agreement to sign with the Mavericks in 2015.

But Dallas’ plans could have changed on draft night. The Mavericks traded their 2019 first-rounder to move up for Luka Doncic, probably the best current player in the draft. Next year’s pick is only top-five protected, so the present takes on greater importance in Dallas.

Jordan could help – maybe enough to get over his past transgressions.

Dallas, unlike the Rockets with the Chris Paul opt-in-and-trade last year, can easily create enough space to sign Jordan outright. Agreeing to such a trade would make sense for the Mavericks only if…

They believe Jordan is more likely to pick them if he can remain on his current contract.

or

They have a player they want to dump and L.A. wants (Wesley Matthews?).

Opt-in-and-trades are difficult to execute. Two teams and a player must agree. So, the odds are against it.

But the mere possibility of this deal speaks to Dallas’ priorities.