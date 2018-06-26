AP Photo/John Amis

Report: Mike Muscala opting in for $5 million with Hawks

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 4:18 PM EDT
The Hawks, who can easily clear about $24 million in cap space, have positioned themselves as a dumping ground as they rebuild. Atlanta will take bad contracts – with sweeteners (draft picks and/or young players) attached.

If the Hawks use all that cap room, they can still accept bad multi-year contracts by dealing the expiring contracts of Dewayne Dedmon (who opted in for $7.2 million) and now Mike Muscala.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Muscala can shoot 3-pointers and defend inside and on the perimeter. He’s nowhere near elite, but he’s a competent rotation player in the modern NBA.

At 26, he might be too old for the Hawks’ rebuild, though. They’ll favor John Collins and maybe Omari Spellman as bigs.

When teams shop bad contracts with the primary goal of acquiring an expiring contract, Muscala (and Dedmon) will give Atlanta an advantage by also being able to contribute on the floor.

Hawks’ GM, coach say Dennis Schroder to stay with team, split time with Trae Young

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
Within minutes of the Atlanta Hawks’ draft-day swap with the Dallas Mavericks, which netted Atlanta highly rated point guard Trae Young, the buzz started around the league:

How is Atlanta to trade point Dennis Schroder? In an interview with a publication back in his native Germany, Schroder seemed to hint at wanting to be traded even before the draft, with Young in the fold and a youth movement in the ATL, shipping out Schroder makes even more sense.

Not so fast, Hawks GM Tony Schlenk and new coach Lloyd Pierce said at a press conference this week — they expect Schroder to stay with the team (quotes courtesy the AP).

Schlenk said at the press event introducing the Hawks draft picks he talked with Schroder about the quote and said “they just took snippets of his answers.”

“Talking to Dennis, he’s excited,” Pierce said. “He was excited about who we were going to end up with in the draft and he’s excited about where we’re headed…

“I think Dennis will be a tremendous role model,” Pierce said. “We’ve talked already about him and Trae not only co-existing but him being a leader for Trae and helping him on the court.”

Good teammate and mentor is not Schroder’s reputation around the NBA. That said, if the Hawks want to trade him Schlenk doesn’t want to drive down Schroder’s value by saying as much.

Schroder may be on the Hawks to start next season, simply because there is no market to trade him. Schroder is a good point guard on offense who has never lived up to his defensive potential, but he’s a quality NBA rotation player. The problem is he is owed $46.5 million over three fully guaranteed years after this one, and a lot of teams feel set at the point guard spot. Finding a team looking to pay Schroder starter’s money and with a starting spot open is limited to non-existent.

Aside maybe shopping Schroder, don’t expect the rebuilding Hawks to be active in free agency.

“We will not be quickly out of the gate looking to sign guys,” Schlenk said Monday, when the Hawks introduced their three first-round draft picks, guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter and forward Omari Spellman.

“We’ll kind of sit back and see what the market dictates. … We’ll kind of play a waiting game and see how the market plays out.”

 

Magic Johnson says he’ll resign if Lakers don’t sign elite free agents in next two years

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
What’s with Lakers front-office heads pledging to resign if they fail?

Jim Buss pledged to resign if the Lakers didn’t contend, making at least the second round of the playoffs – though he was always murky on his time limit.

Magic Johnson already pledged to resign if he couldn’t do the job.

Now, Johnson is getting more specific.

Greg Beacham of the Associated Press:

The Lakers are in the running for LeBron James and Paul George this summer. Though the Spurs have reportedly shut the door on trading Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles, the Lakers could try to sign him – and other stars – in 2019. There are plenty of possibilities.

If they all fall through, expect Johnson to reframe his pledge. Whomever the Lakers get as fallbacks will be the job-saving stars he desired.

Either way in the meantime, as well as Johnson has performed as team president so far, sounding like Jim Buss doesn’t exactly instill confidence.

Report: DeAndre Jordan considering opt-in-and-trade, maybe to Mavericks

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan plays for a team that might not want him long-term and at a position that is increasingly devalued.

But for a moment, he holds all the power.

Jordan could decline his $24,119,025 player option and become an unrestricted free agent. He could exercise his option and return to L.A. (at least to start the offseason). Or he could even exercise his option to facilitate a trade.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

That Dallas and Jordan are even possibilities for each other is noteworthy. After he emerged as a rumored target for the Mavericks a few weeks ago, they put out word they weren’t interested. Jordan still carries a stigma in Dallas after reneging on an agreement to sign with the Mavericks in 2015.

But Dallas’ plans could have changed on draft night. The Mavericks traded their 2019 first-rounder to move up for Luka Doncic, probably the best current player in the draft. Next year’s pick is only top-five protected, so the present takes on greater importance in Dallas.

Jordan could help – maybe enough to get over his past transgressions.

Dallas, unlike the Rockets with the Chris Paul opt-in-and-trade last year, can easily create enough space to sign Jordan outright. Agreeing to such a trade would make sense for the Mavericks only if…

They believe Jordan is more likely to pick them if he can remain on his current contract.

or

They have a player they want to dump and L.A. wants (Wesley Matthews?).

Opt-in-and-trades are difficult to execute. Two teams and a player must agree. So, the odds are against it.

But the mere possibility of this deal speaks to Dallas’ priorities.

Report: Rockets propose NBA starts free agency before draft

AP Photo/Kevin Hagen
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
The NBA draft was June 21. Free agency will start July 1, and players can officially sign July 6.

But what if free agency began before the draft, as the NFL does it?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Houston is the first NBA team to officially propose it, and the idea has gained some momentum — including the support of a few prominent general managers, league sources say. The Rockets are now working with those supporters and the league office to construct a semi-specific calendar outlining how events would flow from free agency, to the draft, and through summer league.

The goal should be optimizing the allocation of players on teams. Sometimes, players get stuck on teams that don’t want them – which serves nobody.

And maybe moving free agency before the draft would help.

More players move in free agency than the draft, so teams would have a better understanding of their rosters entering the draft. This could allow teams to trade draft picks to teams with a higher desire for those picks, and the teams acquiring the picks would get to select their prospects rather than being stuck with whomever the dealing team chose. Teams would also have more cap flexibility to facilitate trades in a later draft, as expiring contracts will have come off the books.

But the current system seems to work well enough. People generally oppose change, even change that would improve the situation, when the status quo is satisfactory. Fear of the unknown is powerful.

A compromise solution that wouldn’t radically alter the landscape: Move the draft to the start of the following league year rather than holding it at the end of the previous league year. (For example, the 2018 draft technically occurred during the 2017-18 season rather than the 2018-19 season.) That’d free cap flexibility while keeping the order of events – draft then free agency – intact.