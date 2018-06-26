Report: DeAndre Jordan considering opt-in-and-trade, maybe to Mavericks

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan plays for a team that might not want him long-term and at a position that is increasingly devalued.
But for a moment, he holds all the power.
Jordan could decline his $24,119,025 player option and become an unrestricted free agent. He could exercise his option and return to L.A. (at least to start the offseason). Or he could even exercise his option to facilitate a trade.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
That Dallas and Jordan are even possibilities for each other is noteworthy. After he emerged as a rumored target for the Mavericks a few weeks ago, they put out word they weren’t interested. Jordan still carries a stigma in Dallas after reneging on an agreement to sign with the Mavericks in 2015.
But Dallas’ plans could have changed on draft night. The Mavericks traded their 2019 first-rounder to move up for Luka Doncic, probably the best current player in the draft. Next year’s pick is only top-five protected, so the present takes on greater importance in Dallas.
Jordan could help – maybe enough to get over his past transgressions.
Dallas, unlike the Rockets with the Chris Paul opt-in-and-trade last year, can easily create enough space to sign Jordan outright. Agreeing to such a trade would make sense for the Mavericks only if…
They believe Jordan is more likely to pick them if he can remain on his current contract.
or
They have a player they want to dump and L.A. wants (Wesley Matthews?).
Opt-in-and-trades are difficult to execute. Two teams and a player must agree. So, the odds are against it.
But the mere possibility of this deal speaks to Dallas’ priorities.
What’s with Lakers front-office heads pledging to resign if they fail?
Jim Buss pledged to resign if the Lakers didn’t contend, making at least the second round of the playoffs – though he was always murky on his time limit.
Magic Johnson already pledged to resign if he couldn’t do the job.
Now, Johnson is getting more specific.
Greg Beacham of the Associated Press:
The Lakers are in the running for LeBron James and Paul George this summer. Though the Spurs have reportedly shut the door on trading Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles, the Lakers could try to sign him – and other stars – in 2019. There are plenty of possibilities.
If they all fall through, expect Johnson to reframe his pledge. Whomever the Lakers get as fallbacks will be the job-saving stars he desired.
Either way in the meantime, as well as Johnson has performed as team president so far, sounding like Jim Buss doesn’t exactly instill confidence.
The NBA draft was June 21. Free agency will start July 1, and players can officially sign July 6.
But what if free agency began before the draft, as the NFL does it?
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
Houston is the first NBA team to officially propose it, and the idea has gained some momentum — including the support of a few prominent general managers, league sources say. The Rockets are now working with those supporters and the league office to construct a semi-specific calendar outlining how events would flow from free agency, to the draft, and through summer league.
The goal should be optimizing the allocation of players on teams. Sometimes, players get stuck on teams that don’t want them – which serves nobody.
And maybe moving free agency before the draft would help.
More players move in free agency than the draft, so teams would have a better understanding of their rosters entering the draft. This could allow teams to trade draft picks to teams with a higher desire for those picks, and the teams acquiring the picks would get to select their prospects rather than being stuck with whomever the dealing team chose. Teams would also have more cap flexibility to facilitate trades in a later draft, as expiring contracts will have come off the books.
But the current system seems to work well enough. People generally oppose change, even change that would improve the situation, when the status quo is satisfactory. Fear of the unknown is powerful.
A compromise solution that wouldn’t radically alter the landscape: Move the draft to the start of the following league year rather than holding it at the end of the previous league year. (For example, the 2018 draft technically occurred during the 2017-18 season rather than the 2018-19 season.) That’d free cap flexibility while keeping the order of events – draft then free agency – intact.
Among the teams most linked to LeBron James, the Rockets were dismissed early as a realistic option. LeBron reportedly said he didn’t like Houston as a city. There were questions whether the Rockets – with James Harden and Chris Paul – even wanted LeBron.
But don’t rule out LeBron to Houston just yet.
Sam Amick of USA Today:
According to a person with knowledge of their situation, the Rockets are still all in on pursuing James
Paul is leading Houston’s recruitment. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, obsessed with beating the Warriors, is surely plotting opt-in-and-trade constructions.
Will it be enough?
Houston offers LeBron the clearest path to a championship outside of joining Golden State, which would tarnish his legacy forever. In the scope of his life, LeBron’s window to star on a title contender is narrow. He could go to Houston and do that now. There’d still be plenty of time to live somewhere more desirable later, when LeBron’s basketball powers have diminished.
I wouldn’t bet on him picking the Rockets. But as long as they lurk in the chase, there’s a chance LeBron takes that go-for-it-now approach.
The Warriors told all those awkward jokes about Kevin Durant at their championship parade.
Now, he’s opting out.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Of course, there’s still no reason to doubt Durant’s pledge to stay in Golden State.
He just sounds as if he no longer wants to take such a large discount. Durant’s max salary next season (projected to be about $35 million) will be much larger than his option-year salary ($26.25 million).
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Durant could name his price. So, what will Durant want on his next contract?
He could re-sign for two years including a player option (1+1), three years including a player option (2+1) or four years including a player option (3+1). Here’s the max salary for each structure (projected amounts in italics, player options in blue):
The advantage of a 1+1 contract: It’d allow Durant to opt out and re-sign next summer for a projected $219 million over five years. But that five-year, $219 million contract would have similar salaries in 2019-20 and 2020-21 as Durant could get now on a 2+1 or 3+1. Unless Durant values the flexibility of becoming a free agent again next summer or fears not being able to draw a max contract in 2020, he should maximize his earnings next season with a 2+1 and be positioned to sign long-term with full Bird Rights in 2020.
There’s also the possibility Durant takes another, smaller, discount. Who knows exactly how deep his loyalty to Golden State ownership runs?
By opting out, Durant keeps all these possibilities on the table.