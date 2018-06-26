Report: DeAndre Jordan considering opt-in-and-trade, maybe to Mavericks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan plays for a team that might not want him long-term and at a position that is increasingly devalued.

But for a moment, he holds all the power.

Jordan could decline his $24,119,025 player option and become an unrestricted free agent. He could exercise his option and return to L.A. (at least to start the offseason). Or he could even exercise his option to facilitate a trade.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Among the various options DeAndre Jordan has been weighing, according to league sources, is opting into the final season of his current contract (at $24.1 million) before Friday's midnight deadline to facilitate a trade — with Dallas, sources say, among the teams interested — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 26, 2018

That Dallas and Jordan are even possibilities for each other is noteworthy. After he emerged as a rumored target for the Mavericks a few weeks ago, they put out word they weren’t interested. Jordan still carries a stigma in Dallas after reneging on an agreement to sign with the Mavericks in 2015.

But Dallas’ plans could have changed on draft night. The Mavericks traded their 2019 first-rounder to move up for Luka Doncic, probably the best current player in the draft. Next year’s pick is only top-five protected, so the present takes on greater importance in Dallas.

Jordan could help – maybe enough to get over his past transgressions.

Dallas, unlike the Rockets with the Chris Paul opt-in-and-trade last year, can easily create enough space to sign Jordan outright. Agreeing to such a trade would make sense for the Mavericks only if…

They believe Jordan is more likely to pick them if he can remain on his current contract.

or

They have a player they want to dump and L.A. wants (Wesley Matthews?).

Opt-in-and-trades are difficult to execute. Two teams and a player must agree. So, the odds are against it.

But the mere possibility of this deal speaks to Dallas’ priorities.