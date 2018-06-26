AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Report: Celtics expected to re-sign Aron Baynes

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
Aron Baynes got dunked on a lot last season.

He also gave the Celtics a solid starting center, allowing Al Horford to spend time at power forward.

Baynes will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. What’s next for him?

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

according to multiple league sources, Baynes is expected to return to Boston next season.

The Celtics can give Baynes a starting salary of $5,193,600 through his Non-Bird Rights (a form of Bird Rights). Anything higher would require dipping into the mid-level exception, and Boston might not be able to stick under the hard cap triggered by using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Non-Bird Exception ought to be enough, though. It’ll be a tight market, especially for centers.

First-round pick Robert Williams gives the Celtics a higher-upside option. Daniel Theis is also younger.

But Baynes, 31, is best-positioned to help win-now-and-later Boston in the present. He’s too big and slow for every matchup, but that’s when Horford shifts to center.

Report: Pistons hiring Malik Rose from Hawks as assistant general manager

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
It is becoming even more clear, one way or another, advisor to the owner Ed Stefanski will run the Pistons’ front office.

They hired a coach (Dwane Casey) before tabbing someone as president or general manager. Now, they’re even hiring an assistant general manager before giving someone the top title.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Rose – who played for the Hornets, Spurs, Knicks and Thunder in a 13-year career – is well-liked by most who know him. He could help the front office connect with Detroit’s players and continue to develop as an executive.

Expect the Pistons to hire a couple more assistant general managers… and formalize Stefanski’s place atop the front office.

Report: Warriors tender qualifying offer to Patrick McCaw

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
What most people remember about Patrick McCaw‘s last season was the fall on March 31 that almost ended it and ended his NBA career.

He was almost paralyzed by that fall — when on the stretcher leaving the court he said he couldn’t feel his legs — and didn’t recover and get cleared to get back on the court until Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against Houston. Throwing a rusty young player into the mix against that level of basketball was never ideal, so he played a limited role for the Warriors the rest of the way.

But Golden State wants him back — they tendered the qualifying offer to him that makes McCaw a restricted free agent.

Besides the back injury and an earlier fractured wrist, McCaw had a sophomore slump on the court as well. He is a good perimeter defender with a 7-foot wingspan, but on the other end of the court he struggled — shooting 23.8 percent from three and with a true shooting percentage well below the league average at 47.7 — and so his minutes went to Nick Young and others.

Because of that, there isn’t going to be a massive market of teams trying to poach McCaw from the Warriors — and Golden State wants him back. They see a guy who fits their style, who can make a leap forward in his third year, and who will come at an affordable price as the costs of the top end of the Warriors’ payroll skyrockets. Expect the Warriors to keep him, no team is going to come in over the top and steal him away.

Report: Clippers trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
DeAndre Jordan could leave the Clippers, either by opting out to enter unrestricted free agency or opting in to facilitate a trade.

If he does, L.A. will be prepared.

The Clippers are sending Austin Rivers to the Wizards for Marcin Gortat in an exchange of expiring contracts.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This trade could improve the mood in both locker rooms.

By dealing Rivers – son of coach and former team president Doc Rivers – the Clippers are eliminating a political problem. Teammates resented Austin’s favored status, and it might have even contributed to Chris Paul‘s exit. Though the situation was more complex than that, perception matters greatly. The only way to move past the issue was firing Doc or dropping Austin. Once the Clippers extended Doc’s contract and Austin opted into his $12.65 million salary, trading the guard become favored.

Gortat always seemed to have tension with John Wall. Though they managed it well enough, that gets exhausting.

Beyond the interpersonal dynamics, Rivers was expendable in L.A., and this trade saves Washington money.

The Clippers have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams as lead guards and just drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson in the lottery. Beverley and Williams are better than Rivers. Gilgeous-Alexander and Robinson have higher upsides.

Based on their current roster, this puts the Wizards in line to save $3,203,263 – $915,218 in salary and $2,288,045 in luxury tax. They could trim payroll even further.

In Washington, Rivers will slide behind John Wall and/or Bradley Beal at guard. The Wizards especially need another backup shooting guard after Jodie Meeksperformance-enhancing drug suspension, but they also don’t seem to believe enough in promising Tomas Satoransky as backup point guard.

Washington might seek another center in free agency. It’ll be a buyers’ market at that position. A hodgepodge of Ian Mahinmi, Markieff Morris and Jason Smith is far from inspiring.

Gortat could start at center in L.A. if Jordan leaves. If Jordan returns, Gortat would be a good backup. The Clippers also have Boban Marjanovic at center, though none of his three teams (Spurs and Pistons previously) have figured out quite what to do with him.

Rumor: Will LeBron James will make his free agent decision by July 4?

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
The two times LeBron James has decided to switch teams, he has taken his time with his decisions — once it was announced on July 8, once on July 11.

This time feels a little different — LeBron will have already decided whether or not to opt into his contract for next season, which either way limits his options a little (that deadline is Friday). Also, he’s not going to sit through a bunch of elaborate pitch meetings this time around, he doesn’t need to feel recruited.

So how much faster will a decision come this time? The well-connected Brian Windhorst said on The Lowe Post podcast last Friday (hat tip Bleacher Report).

“Everybody will be on holiday on July 4. It will be over by then.”

I hope he’s right, for selfish reasons.

But it’s not my reality the NBA takes July 4 off. I live on a block in Long Beach (Cali) that hosts and awesome, throw-back style Fourth of July block party complete with a guy dressed up as Uncle Sam on stilts walking around, a watermelon eating contest, and a drunken limbo contest. And every year since Steve Nash decided to be a Laker, at some point I have had to put down my beer and walk back into my house and write an NBA free agent story. Or stories.

The goal here isn’t sympathy, it’s just to note that at the peak of NBA free agency things do not slow down that much for grilled hot dogs and fireworks.

Either LeBron will not have made a decision, which means the maneuvering to land him will not end and the rumors will keep flying on the Fourth. Also, decisions on the future of Paul George and other top free agents which are in some ways tied to LeBron will continue to be in motion on the fourth if LeBron has yet to make his call.

LeBron is the biggest domino on the board, which means that if he decides where he wants to go on July 2 or 3, then all the other dominoes behind him will start to fall, and that will not end on the fourth.

Which is to say, if I were a fan I’d still check NBA Twitter (and NBCSports.com, or the NBC Sports Talk app) all day through the Fourth of July.