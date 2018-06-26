G-League players fill out U.S. roster for Basketball World Cup qualifiers

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. has selected 12 players with G League experience to play in its upcoming Basketball World Cup qualifying games.
The Americans visit Mexico on Thursday and Cuba on Sunday in their final two games of the first round. The U.S. is 4-0 under Jeff Van Gundy and has already clinched its spot in the second round.
Van Gundy’s roster announced Monday was: Xavier Munford, Amile Jefferson, David Stockton, Alex Caruso, Taylor Braun, Trey McKinney Jones, Reggie Hearn, Jonathan Holmes, Kevin Jones, Nick Johnson, Rashawn Thomas and Marcus Thornton.
This is the first window of games in FIBA’s new qualifying system that didn’t fall during the season. Some NBA players have joined their national team rosters, but the Americans opted to remain with G Leaguers, as they did in the previous four games.
The Celtics are loaded at point guard.
Maybe even too loaded.
But that won’t necessarily remain the situation.
This offseason, Marcus Smart will be a restricted free agent, Terry Rozier extension-eligible and Shane Larkin an unrestricted free agent. Kyrie Irving will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. As much as Boston wants to keep everyone, that might not be feasible.
So, it’s time to add more cheap talent
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:
Wanamaker went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2011. He has since plays in the D-League and overseas, developing into an NBA-caliber player.
The Celtics did well signing Daniel Theis from Europe last year. I’d bet on their foreign scouting paying off again.
The bigger question: What happens with the players currently ahead of Wanamaker on the depth chart? It’d be easy enough for Wanamaker to take Larkin’s job, but are Irving, Smart and/or Rozier also on the move?
Most of Monday night’s NBA Awards show was without passion or drama. We had a good sense of who would win most of the awards — James Harden was a lock for MVP, for example — and pair with that a friendly crowd of peers in the audience and you get acceptance speeches which largely just felt rehearsed. There was Kevin Durant in tears thanking his mom kind of outpouring of emotions, no crowds of fans cheering a player as he got his award before a playoff game. It was mostly just a little flat.
But there were moments.
Like when NBA legend Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley on camera — then doubled down on it on Twitter.
Host Anthony Anderson did his best, and he had maybe the funniest moment of the night when he took a little shot at Harden’s defense.
Even Chris Paul thought that was funny.
I don’t even know what to say about James Harden’s jacket.
This is an award given out after the season and playoffs, but is usually won the previous July.
That’s when Houston’s Daryl Morey won the NBA Executive of the Year award. Not only did he swing a trade to bring Chris Paul to the Rockets (something CP3 helped force) he went out and got the right players to go around them such as Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker. Last summer Morey built a team that almost took down the Golden State Warriors (and might have with some better injury luck).
Monday night it was announced Morey had won the award during the NBA’s All-Star Awards show.
This is an award voted on by Morey’s peers — the other GMs and team presidents, not the media (as the MVP and other player awards are).
Voting was close, Morey had 11 of the 30 first-place votes from his peers. The rest of the order of finish (including first-place votes) are Dennis Lindsey (Utah, 7), Kevin Pritchard (Indidana, 3), Danny Ainge (Boston, 1), and Masai Ujiri (Toronto, 4).
James Harden has been chasing this moment.
Harden was second in the MVP voting last season to Russell Westbrook, and in 2015 he was second to Stephen Curry. It bothered him. Harden wanted the recognition he felt he deserved.
This time around, he was second to nobody.
The Beard was named the 2018 NBA MVP.
This was expected, and well earned. Harden averaged an NBA-best 30.4 points per game (he was only the fourth player ever to average 30+ points on a 65-win team), still averaged 8.8 assists per game, and led the best offense in the NBA last season. Usually, the knock on Harden was his defense, but in the switching scheme the Rockets employed all season he held his own.
Plus, Harden was consistently impressive all season long, pushing the Rockets to the best record in the NBA.
Harden is only the second player in NBA history to win the MVP and Sixth Man of the Year awards in their career (Bill Walton was the other).
Harden had 86 first place votes out of the 101 cast by select media members. He beat out LeBron James who was a little ways back in second (15 first place votes), followed in order by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.