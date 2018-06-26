Getty Images

Hawks GM, coach say Dennis Schroder will stay with team, split time with Trae Young

Associated PressJun 26, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Within minutes of the Atlanta Hawks’ draft-day swap with the Dallas Mavericks, which netted Atlanta highly rated point guard Trae Young, the buzz started around the league:

How is Atlanta to trade point Dennis Schroder? In an interview with a publication back in his native Germany, Schroder seemed to hint at wanting to be traded even before the draft, with Young in the fold and a youth movement in the ATL, shipping out Schroder makes even more sense.

Not so fast, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk and new coach Lloyd Pierce said at a press conference this week — they expect Schroder to stay with the team (quotes courtesy the AP).

Schlenk said at the press event introducing the Hawks draft picks he talked with Schroder about the quote and said “they just took snippets of his answers.”

“Talking to Dennis, he’s excited,” Pierce said. “He was excited about who we were going to end up with in the draft and he’s excited about where we’re headed…

“I think Dennis will be a tremendous role model,” Pierce said. “We’ve talked already about him and Trae not only co-existing but him being a leader for Trae and helping him on the court.”

Good teammate and mentor is not Schroder’s reputation around the NBA. That said, if the Hawks want to trade him Schlenk doesn’t want to drive down Schroder’s value by saying as much.

Schroder may be on the Hawks to start next season, simply because there is no market to trade him. Schroder is a good point guard on offense who has never lived up to his defensive potential, but he’s a quality NBA rotation player. The problem is he is owed $46.5 million over three fully guaranteed years after this one, and a lot of teams feel set at the point guard spot. Finding a team looking to pay Schroder starter’s money and with a starting spot open is limited to non-existent.

Aside maybe shopping Schroder, don’t expect the rebuilding Hawks to be active in free agency.

“We will not be quickly out of the gate looking to sign guys,” Schlenk said Monday, when the Hawks introduced their three first-round draft picks, guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter and forward Omari Spellman.

“We’ll kind of sit back and see what the market dictates. … We’ll kind of play a waiting game and see how the market plays out.”

 

Report: Pistons hiring Malik Rose from Hawks as assistant general manager

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is becoming even more clear, one way or another, advisor to the owner Ed Stefanski will run the Pistons’ front office.

They hired a coach (Dwane Casey) before tabbing someone as president or general manager. Now, they’re even hiring an assistant general manager before giving someone the top title.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Rose – who played for the Hornets, Spurs, Knicks and Thunder in a 13-year career – is well-liked by most who know him. He could help the front office connect with Detroit’s players and continue to develop as an executive.

Expect the Pistons to hire a couple more assistant general managers… and formalize Stefanski’s place atop the front office.

Report: Celtics expected to re-sign Aron Baynes

AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aron Baynes got dunked on a lot last season.

He also gave the Celtics a solid starting center, allowing Al Horford to spend time at power forward.

Baynes will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. What’s next for him?

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

according to multiple league sources, Baynes is expected to return to Boston next season.

The Celtics can give Baynes a starting salary of $5,193,600 through his Non-Bird Rights (a form of Bird Rights). Anything higher would require dipping into the mid-level exception, and Boston might not be able to stick under the hard cap triggered by using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Non-Bird Exception ought to be enough, though. It’ll be a tight market, especially for centers.

First-round pick Robert Williams gives the Celtics a higher-upside option. Daniel Theis is also younger.

But Baynes, 31, is best-positioned to help win-now-and-later Boston in the present. He’s too big and slow for every matchup, but that’s when Horford shifts to center.

Report: Warriors tender qualifying offer to Patrick McCaw

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What most people remember about Patrick McCaw‘s last season was the fall on March 31 that almost ended it and ended his NBA career.

He was almost paralyzed by that fall — when on the stretcher leaving the court he said he couldn’t feel his legs — and didn’t recover and get cleared to get back on the court until Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against Houston. Throwing a rusty young player into the mix against that level of basketball was never ideal, so he played a limited role for the Warriors the rest of the way.

But Golden State wants him back — they tendered the qualifying offer to him that makes McCaw a restricted free agent.

Besides the back injury and an earlier fractured wrist, McCaw had a sophomore slump on the court as well. He is a good perimeter defender with a 7-foot wingspan, but on the other end of the court he struggled — shooting 23.8 percent from three and with a true shooting percentage well below the league average at 47.7 — and so his minutes went to Nick Young and others.

Because of that, there isn’t going to be a massive market of teams trying to poach McCaw from the Warriors — and Golden State wants him back. They see a guy who fits their style, who can make a leap forward in his third year, and who will come at an affordable price as the costs of the top end of the Warriors’ payroll skyrockets. Expect the Warriors to keep him, no team is going to come in over the top and steal him away.

Report: Clippers trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
8 Comments

DeAndre Jordan could leave the Clippers, either by opting out to enter unrestricted free agency or opting in to facilitate a trade.

If he does, L.A. will be prepared.

The Clippers are sending Austin Rivers to the Wizards for Marcin Gortat in an exchange of expiring contracts.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This trade could improve the mood in both locker rooms.

By dealing Rivers – son of coach and former team president Doc Rivers – the Clippers are eliminating a political problem. Teammates resented Austin’s favored status, and it might have even contributed to Chris Paul‘s exit. Though the situation was more complex than that, perception matters greatly. The only way to move past the issue was firing Doc or dropping Austin. Once the Clippers extended Doc’s contract and Austin opted into his $12.65 million salary, trading the guard become favored.

Gortat always seemed to have tension with John Wall. Though they managed it well enough, that gets exhausting.

Beyond the interpersonal dynamics, Rivers was expendable in L.A., and this trade saves Washington money.

The Clippers have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams as lead guards and just drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson in the lottery. Beverley and Williams are better than Rivers. Gilgeous-Alexander and Robinson have higher upsides.

Based on their current roster, this puts the Wizards in line to save $3,203,263 – $915,218 in salary and $2,288,045 in luxury tax. They could trim payroll even further.

In Washington, Rivers will slide behind John Wall and/or Bradley Beal at guard. The Wizards especially need another backup shooting guard after Jodie Meeksperformance-enhancing drug suspension, but they also don’t seem to believe enough in promising Tomas Satoransky as backup point guard.

Washington might seek another center in free agency. It’ll be a buyers’ market at that position. A hodgepodge of Ian Mahinmi, Markieff Morris and Jason Smith is far from inspiring.

Gortat could start at center in L.A. if Jordan leaves. If Jordan returns, Gortat would be a good backup. The Clippers also have Boban Marjanovic at center, though none of his three teams (Spurs and Pistons previously) have figured out quite what to do with him.