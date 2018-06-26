Best things from NBA awards show: Bill Russell flips the bird, James Harden jokes

Most of Monday night’s NBA Awards show was without passion or drama. We had a good sense of who would win most of the awards — James Harden was a lock for MVP, for example — and pair with that a friendly crowd of peers in the audience and you get acceptance speeches which largely just felt rehearsed. There was Kevin Durant in tears thanking his mom kind of outpouring of emotions, no crowds of fans cheering a player as he got his award before a playoff game. It was mostly just a little flat.
But there were moments.
Like when NBA legend Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley on camera — then doubled down on it on Twitter.
Host Anthony Anderson did his best, and he had maybe the funniest moment of the night when he took a little shot at Harden’s defense.
Even Chris Paul thought that was funny.
I don’t even know what to say about James Harden’s jacket.
This is an award given out after the season and playoffs, but is usually won the previous July.
That’s when Houston’s Daryl Morey won the NBA Executive of the Year award. Not only did he swing a trade to bring Chris Paul to the Rockets (something CP3 helped force) he went out and got the right players to go around them such as Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker. Last summer Morey built a team that almost took down the Golden State Warriors (and might have with some better injury luck).
Monday night it was announced Morey had won the award during the NBA’s All-Star Awards show.
This is an award voted on by Morey’s peers — the other GMs and team presidents, not the media (as the MVP and other player awards are).
Voting was close, Morey had 11 of the 30 first-place votes from his peers. The rest of the order of finish (including first-place votes) are Dennis Lindsey (Utah, 7), Kevin Pritchard (Indidana, 3), Danny Ainge (Boston, 1), and Masai Ujiri (Toronto, 4).
James Harden has been chasing this moment.
Harden was second in the MVP voting last season to Russell Westbrook, and in 2015 he was second to Stephen Curry. It bothered him. Harden wanted the recognition he felt he deserved.
This time around, he was second to nobody.
The Beard was named the 2018 NBA MVP.
This was expected, and well earned. Harden averaged an NBA-best 30.4 points per game (he was only the fourth player ever to average 30+ points on a 65-win team), still averaged 8.8 assists per game, and led the best offense in the NBA last season. Usually, the knock on Harden was his defense, but in the switching scheme the Rockets employed all season he held his own.
Plus, Harden was consistently impressive all season long, pushing the Rockets to the best record in the NBA.
Harden is only the second player in NBA history to win the MVP and Sixth Man of the Year awards in their career (Bill Walton was the other).
Harden had 86 first place votes out of the 101 cast by select media members. He beat out LeBron James who was a little ways back in second (15 first place votes), followed in order by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This was a runaway.
There were other good sixth men this past season — Eric Gordon, Fred Van Vleet, Will Barton — but Lou Williams was in a class of his own. With Chris Paul gone and Blake Griffin traded mid-season, more and more responsibility fell on Williams, and he lived up to it, averaging 22.6 points and 5.3 assists per game, at times carrying the Los Angeles offense.
Monday night in Los Angeles, Williams was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year for the second time in his career.
Williams is one of those forgotten second-round picks that turns out to be a special player in the league for a long time. At age 31 and after 13 NBA seasons, he shows no signs of slowing down.
Williams ran away with the voting, having 97 first-place votes out of the 101 cast by select media members. In second was Eric Gordon (3 first place votes) followed in order by Fred Van Vleet (1), Will Barton, and Wayne Ellington.
For the second time in NBA history, the guy who won NBA Coach of the Year was fired before the next season started. The first time was George Karl, who won the award in 2013 and was canned by the Nuggets.
This time it’s Dwane Casey, who led the Raptors to the most wins in franchise history (59), coached a team that revamped its offensive style to get there, and who had bettered that team every season he was in Toronto (the best run of hoops in franchise history). He was let go after the Raptors were bounced by LeBron James in the playoffs again.
Monday night, Casey was named the NBA Coach of the Year.
The media vote on this echoed the vote of Casey’s fellow NBA coaches, who awarded him their COY honors.
Casey has since landed another job as the coach of the Detroit Pistons.
Voting was close between the top three. Casey had the most total points and 39 first-place votes, followed by Utah’s Quin Snyder who had 22 first place votes. Boston’s Brad Stevens was third (23 first-place votes, Snyder had more second and third place to have more total points). After those three there was a drop off in points but the order of finish was Brett Brown, Mike D’Antoni, and Nate McMillan.