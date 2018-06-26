Best things from NBA awards show: Bill Russell flips the bird, James Harden jokes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Most of Monday night’s NBA Awards show was without passion or drama. We had a good sense of who would win most of the awards — James Harden was a lock for MVP, for example — and pair with that a friendly crowd of peers in the audience and you get acceptance speeches which largely just felt rehearsed. There was Kevin Durant in tears thanking his mom kind of outpouring of emotions, no crowds of fans cheering a player as he got his award before a playoff game. It was mostly just a little flat.

But there were moments.

Like when NBA legend Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley on camera — then doubled down on it on Twitter.

Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/0zQLvWhuKi — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 26, 2018

Host Anthony Anderson did his best, and he had maybe the funniest moment of the night when he took a little shot at Harden’s defense.

Even Chris Paul thought that was funny.

I don’t even know what to say about James Harden’s jacket.