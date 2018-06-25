Report: Pacers to target Will Barton, Tyreke Evans in free agency

The Indiana Pacers are maneuvering to be players in free agency this summer. Not that they want Paul George back, but in a July market with only a few teams with cap space, teams that have it will be able to get quality players at potentially less than market value. It’s going to be a buyers’ market.
So who are the Pacers going to target? Chris Haynes of ESPN leaked some interesting names.
ESPN Sources: With Indiana declining team option on Lance Stephenson, Tyreke Evans and Will Barton are expected to be two of its free-agent targets.
Will Barton was one of the best sixth men in the NBA last season, averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 37 percent from three and playing quality defense. He could come off the bench behind Victor Oladipo, or start next to him at the three and push Bojan Bogdanovic to the bench.
Tyreke Evans had a bounce-back season when he averaged 19.4 points per game, shot 39.9 percent from three, and had a 21.1 PER. If he had stayed healthy (he only played in six games after Jan. 31), he would have been in the Sixth Man of the Year running. He played so well that the Grizzlies were not going to be able to keep him, which is why they should have traded him when they could have at the deadline, but they didn’t and that’s a mistake to discuss another day.
Both would be a good fit on the Pacers, which needs depth and help on the wing. They also could target other quality free agents with that money.
The Pacers are going to be players in July. We’ll see where this gets them.
Report: Spurs Danny Green opts-in, stay with Spurs next season
Danny Green saw his role shift a lot with Kawhi Leonard out basically all season. He spent a lot more time at the three and defending the other team’s best perimeter offensive player (not sharing that duty with Leonard), and he held up well on that end, but he played seemingly out of position. Offensively, his game slipped. He shot 36.6 percent from three and his true shooting percentage of 50.9 was well below the league average. Certainly, some of that was due to the lack of Leonard — so teams didn’t help off Green the same way, plus Green was now the third option — but he seemed to take a step back as well.
Combine that season with a tight free agent market, and Green may well have not seen the $10 million he is under contract for with a player option. So, he is opting in, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green has exercised his $10M contract option for the 2018-19 season and will stay with the team, league source tells ESPN.
Putting up billboards to lure NBA players is the rich man’s equivalent of burning a jersey. It’s pointless and pretty much passe. Most are doing this to promote their business as much or more than trying to lure players.
Enter Los Angeles personal injury attorney and Lakers fan/season ticket holder Jacob Emrani. He has paid for 40 billboards around Southern California to try and lure Paul George to the Lakers. He’s the same guy who put up billboards earlier this year to try and lure LeBron.
Attorney and Lakers season ticket holder Jacob Emrani, who put up 4 billboards recruiting LeBron in March, has paid for over 40 billboards for Paul George. There are six different designs, all have the #PG2LA with three designs including LeBron with George. Here’s one billboard: pic.twitter.com/xHoHaItlqC
“As Lakers fans, we all thought we had Paul George in the bag, and he was 100 percent going to come and in the past few weeks when I heard people saying he might be considering [staying with the Thunder] and having second thoughts, I felt like nobody was really giving attention to Paul George,” Emrani said. “I feel like it is extremely important for Paul George to see this and see how Lakers Nation is so excited about bringing him home.””As Lakers fans, we all thought we had Paul George in the bag, and he was 100 percent going to come and in the past few weeks when I heard people saying he might be considering [staying with the Thunder] and having second thoughts, I felt like nobody was really giving attention to Paul George,” Emrani said. “I feel like it is extremely important for Paul George to see this and see how Lakers Nation is so excited about bringing him home.”
But we wrote a story about Emrani and mentioned he’s an attorney, and showed a billboard with his info on it. ESPN and virtually every other major sports outlet, and a lot of other well-read and respected ones, wrote stories mentioning him as well. So it’s working — his business is getting a lot of publicity. He just gets to cloak it in Laker fandom (which plays well in Los Angeles).
Well played Jacob Emrani.
Paul George takes shot at Pacers after they set Lance Stephenson free
Players know the NBA is a cold, bottom line business. The Pacers will do what is best for the Pacers and fans will cheer it, even as that throws other lives into a state of flux. Players get the dichotomy — or, as they see it, hypocrisy — that’s true in every sport: Fans will rip players for doing what they want and is best for them if it hurts their team, but will praise that same team for a cold-blooded move.
In the wake of the Pacers letting Stephenson go, Indiana’s bad guy of last summer Paul George chimed in on Instagram.
The Pacers were not wrong to do what they did. It’s the business. It just can sting players.
To the dismay of some fans in recent years, elite players have been more and more willing to use their leverage to get what they want. George wanted out of Indiana, just as Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, and both are willing to push for it (and to where they want to go) more than previous generations. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will push to form superteams. NBA players feel they have to control their own destiny now, not just be the pawns of teams.
You may not like it, but it’s not changing. Paul George will make the decision this summer as a free agent that’s best for him and his family.
What’s also not changing is that teams will do whatever is in their best interest.