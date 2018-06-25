Report: Pacers to target Will Barton, Tyreke Evans in free agency

The Indiana Pacers are maneuvering to be players in free agency this summer. Not that they want Paul George back, but in a July market with only a few teams with cap space, teams that have it will be able to get quality players at potentially less than market value. It’s going to be a buyers’ market.

So who are the Pacers going to target? Chris Haynes of ESPN leaked some interesting names.

ESPN Sources: With Indiana declining team option on Lance Stephenson, Tyreke Evans and Will Barton are expected to be two of its free-agent targets. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 25, 2018

Will Barton was one of the best sixth men in the NBA last season, averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 37 percent from three and playing quality defense. He could come off the bench behind Victor Oladipo, or start next to him at the three and push Bojan Bogdanovic to the bench.

Tyreke Evans had a bounce-back season when he averaged 19.4 points per game, shot 39.9 percent from three, and had a 21.1 PER. If he had stayed healthy (he only played in six games after Jan. 31), he would have been in the Sixth Man of the Year running. He played so well that the Grizzlies were not going to be able to keep him, which is why they should have traded him when they could have at the deadline, but they didn’t and that’s a mistake to discuss another day.

Both would be a good fit on the Pacers, which needs depth and help on the wing. They also could target other quality free agents with that money.

The Pacers are going to be players in July. We’ll see where this gets them.