PBT Extra: 2018 NBA Draft grades

The Phoenix Suns got it right at the top of the draft — they took Deandre Ayton.
But what of their move to trade for Mikal Bridges, the No. 10 pick, surrendering a valuable pick and the potential of Zhaire Smith for what should be a solid “3&D” wing to go with their athletic stars?
How did the Kings do at No. 2? What about Dallas’ big trade up to land Luka Doncic at three, or the Atlanta bet on Trae Young?
In this PBT Extra, I grade the top 10 picks in the draft, from the moves I like (I think Dallas did well) to ones I’m not sold on (sorry Chicago).
Have questions leading up to free agency? Submit your questions via e-mail for our PBT Mailbag feature. Drop us a line at pbtmailbag@gmail.com.
Danny Green saw his role shift a lot with Kawhi Leonard out basically all season. He spent a lot more time at the three and defending the other team’s best perimeter offensive player (not sharing that duty with Leonard), and he held up well on that end, but he played seemingly out of position. Offensively, his game slipped. He shot 36.6 percent from three and his true shooting percentage of 50.9 was well below the league average. Certainly, some of that was due to the lack of Leonard — so teams didn’t help off Green the same way, plus Green was now the third option — but he seemed to take a step back as well.
Combine that season with a tight free agent market, and Green may well have not seen the $10 million he is under contract for with a player option. So, he is opting in, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
It’s the smart move by Green. Next season there will be a lot more teams with cap space to spend, if he bounces back (he just turned 31) he can get a bigger payday.
This is also good for the Spurs, whatever their team looks like next season. Professional leadership in the locker room will always matter. Plus, he could be a good trading chip at the deadline.
The Indiana Pacers are maneuvering to be players in free agency this summer. Not that they want Paul George back, but in a July market with only a few teams with cap space, teams that have it will be able to get quality players at potentially less than market value. It’s going to be a buyers’ market.
So who are the Pacers going to target? Chris Haynes of ESPN leaked some interesting names.
Will Barton was one of the best sixth men in the NBA last season, averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 37 percent from three and playing quality defense. He could come off the bench behind Victor Oladipo, or start next to him at the three and push Bojan Bogdanovic to the bench.
Tyreke Evans had a bounce-back season when he averaged 19.4 points per game, shot 39.9 percent from three, and had a 21.1 PER. If he had stayed healthy (he only played in six games after Jan. 31), he would have been in the Sixth Man of the Year running. He played so well that the Grizzlies were not going to be able to keep him, which is why they should have traded him when they could have at the deadline, but they didn’t and that’s a mistake to discuss another day.
Both would be a good fit on the Pacers, which needs depth and help on the wing. They also could target other quality free agents with that money.
The Pacers are going to be players in July. We’ll see where this gets them.
Putting up billboards to lure NBA players is the rich man’s equivalent of burning a jersey. It’s pointless and pretty much passe. Most are doing this to promote their business as much or more than trying to lure players.
Enter Los Angeles personal injury attorney and Lakers fan/season ticket holder Jacob Emrani. He has paid for 40 billboards around Southern California to try and lure Paul George to the Lakers. He’s the same guy who put up billboards earlier this year to try and lure LeBron.
Emrani’s comments to ESPN.
“As Lakers fans, we all thought we had Paul George in the bag, and he was 100 percent going to come and in the past few weeks when I heard people saying he might be considering [staying with the Thunder] and having second thoughts, I felt like nobody was really giving attention to Paul George,” Emrani said. “I feel like it is extremely important for Paul George to see this and see how Lakers Nation is so excited about bringing him home.””As Lakers fans, we all thought we had Paul George in the bag, and he was 100 percent going to come and in the past few weeks when I heard people saying he might be considering [staying with the Thunder] and having second thoughts, I felt like nobody was really giving attention to Paul George,” Emrani said. “I feel like it is extremely important for Paul George to see this and see how Lakers Nation is so excited about bringing him home.”
The billboards are working.
Not to lure George — his decision will be based on a combination of money, opportunity to win, lifestyle, and what is best for his family. The Lakers have their pitch ready, but his decision will be between him and those close to him. Same with LeBron James, who is not even taking pitch meetings.
But we wrote a story about Emrani and mentioned he’s an attorney, and showed a billboard with his info on it. ESPN and virtually every other major sports outlet, and a lot of other well-read and respected ones, wrote stories mentioning him as well. So it’s working — his business is getting a lot of publicity. He just gets to cloak it in Laker fandom (which plays well in Los Angeles).
Well played Jacob Emrani.
The Indiana Pacers are declining the $4.4 million option on Lance Stephenson for next season. This is a little about Stephenson but more about the Pacers wanting maximum payroll flexibility heading into this summer, as they look to build a deeper team with another star around Victor Oladipo.
Players know the NBA is a cold, bottom line business. The Pacers will do what is best for the Pacers and fans will cheer it, even as that throws other lives into a state of flux. Players get the dichotomy — or, as they see it, hypocrisy — that’s true in every sport: Fans will rip players for doing what they want and is best for them if it hurts their team, but will praise that same team for a cold-blooded move.
In the wake of the Pacers letting Stephenson go, Indiana’s bad guy of last summer Paul George chimed in on Instagram.
The Pacers were not wrong to do what they did. It’s the business. It just can sting players.
To the dismay of some fans in recent years, elite players have been more and more willing to use their leverage to get what they want. George wanted out of Indiana, just as Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, and both are willing to push for it (and to where they want to go) more than previous generations. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will push to form superteams. NBA players feel they have to control their own destiny now, not just be the pawns of teams.
You may not like it, but it’s not changing. Paul George will make the decision this summer as a free agent that’s best for him and his family.
What’s also not changing is that teams will do whatever is in their best interest.