Nate Robinson hits game-winner, takes Rashad McCants’ Joker mask, starts skirmish in Big3 (video)

Putting up billboards to lure NBA players is the rich man’s equivalent of burning a jersey. It’s pointless and pretty much passe. Most are doing this to promote their business as much or more than trying to lure players.
Enter Los Angeles personal injury attorney and Lakers fan/season ticket holder Jacob Emrani. He has paid for 40 billboards around Southern California to try and lure Paul George to the Lakers. He’s the same guy who put up billboards earlier this year to try and lure LeBron.
Attorney and Lakers season ticket holder Jacob Emrani, who put up 4 billboards recruiting LeBron in March, has paid for over 40 billboards for Paul George. There are six different designs, all have the #PG2LA with three designs including LeBron with George. Here’s one billboard: pic.twitter.com/xHoHaItlqC
“As Lakers fans, we all thought we had Paul George in the bag, and he was 100 percent going to come and in the past few weeks when I heard people saying he might be considering [staying with the Thunder] and having second thoughts, I felt like nobody was really giving attention to Paul George,” Emrani said. “I feel like it is extremely important for Paul George to see this and see how Lakers Nation is so excited about bringing him home.””As Lakers fans, we all thought we had Paul George in the bag, and he was 100 percent going to come and in the past few weeks when I heard people saying he might be considering [staying with the Thunder] and having second thoughts, I felt like nobody was really giving attention to Paul George,” Emrani said. “I feel like it is extremely important for Paul George to see this and see how Lakers Nation is so excited about bringing him home.”
But we wrote a story about Emrani and mentioned he’s an attorney, and showed a billboard with his info on it. ESPN and virtually every other major sports outlet, and a lot of other well-read and respected ones, wrote stories mentioning him as well. So it’s working — his business is getting a lot of publicity. He just gets to cloak it in Laker fandom (which plays well in Los Angeles).
Well played Jacob Emrani.
Paul George takes shot at Pacers after they set Lance Stephenson free
Players know the NBA is a cold, bottom line business. The Pacers will do what is best for the Pacers and fans will cheer it, even as that throws other lives into a state of flux. Players get the dichotomy — or, as they see it, hypocrisy — that’s true in every sport: Fans will rip players for doing what they want and is best for them if it hurts their team, but will praise that same team for a cold-blooded move.
In the wake of the Pacers letting Stephenson go, Indiana’s bad guy of last summer Paul George chimed in on Instagram.
The Pacers were not wrong to do what they did. It’s the business. It just can sting players.
To the dismay of some fans in recent years, elite players have been more and more willing to use their leverage to get what they want. George wanted out of Indiana, just as Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, and both are willing to push for it (and to where they want to go) more than previous generations. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will push to form superteams. NBA players feel they have to control their own destiny now, not just be the pawns of teams.
You may not like it, but it’s not changing. Paul George will make the decision this summer as a free agent that’s best for him and his family.
What’s also not changing is that teams will do whatever is in their best interest.
Report: Pacers declining Lance Stephenson’s team option
Indiana will reportedly guaranteeBojan Bogdanovic‘s $10.5 million salary for next season. Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said the team would keep Darren Collison. I’ll assume that means guaranteeing Collison’s $10 million salary rather than waiving him ($2 million guaranteed) and attempting to re-sign him for less.
IfThaddeus Young opts out and the Pacers waive and stretch Al Jefferson ($4 million guaranteed of $10 million salary), Indiana could have about $37 million in cap space.
But maybe the Bulls have at least somewhat soured on him.
Nick Friedell of ESPN:
Bulls may still lock up restricted free agent Zach LaVine this summer — but as an organization the near universal support LaVine once had internally isn't there anymore. Bulls will wait to see if he can find big $$$ elsewhere first and then decide if they want to match.
I don’t know why the Bulls would be down on LaVine now. I also don’t know why they were so high on him the first place.
LaVine is a good 3-point shooter and impressive dunker. But, despite his athleticism, his all-around contributions are lacking. He also hasn’t looked completely over his February 2017 ACL tear.
This leak could just be strategy. Instead of trying to scare off teams with the threat of matching any offer to LaVine, Chicago could be trying to dissuade suitors by projecting its own reluctance.
The Bulls don’t want to overpay LaVine. But they also don’t want to lose him for nothing.
Will anyone make a hard push for the 23-year-old? He surely wants a lucrative long-term contract, whether he re-signs directly with Chicago or gets an offer sheet. But, if the Bulls aren’t sold on him, I’m not sure any team will is.
LaVine’s qualifying offer will be $4,333,932. That might wind up his next salary.