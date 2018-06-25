Dwane Casey, who was fired by Raptors, wins NBA Coach of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in NBA history, the guy who won NBA Coach of the Year was fired before the next season started. The first time was George Karl, who won the award in 2013 and was canned by the Nuggets.

This time it’s Dwane Casey, who led the Raptors to the most wins in franchise history (59), coached a team that revamped its offensive style to get there, and who had bettered that team every season he was in Toronto (the best run of hoops in franchise history). He was let go after the Raptors were bounced by LeBron James in the playoffs again.

Monday night, Casey was named the NBA Coach of the Year.

"All the players in Toronto in the past four or five years… I'm so proud of them." – Dwane Casey on being named the 2017-2018 Coach of the Year #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/fdNS1VNR7E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 26, 2018

The media vote on this echoed the vote of Casey’s fellow NBA coaches, who awarded him their COY honors.

Casey has since landed another job as the coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Brad Stevens of the Celtics and Quin Snyder of the UtahJazz were the other finalists since the award.