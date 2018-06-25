Ben Simmons wins NBA Rookie of the Year

It was a real debate.
Donovan Mitchell came out of nowhere to lead the Utah Jazz to the playoffs. Jayson Tatum came out strong, then reminded everyone during the playoffs (which was after the voting) how well he fit what Boston was doing.
But in the end, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers won the NBA Rookie of the Year award.
Simmons brought a real all-around game: 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, plus he played excellent defense. He looked every bit the future All-NBA player, and he was racking up rookie triple-doubles like he was Magic Johnson.
James Harden has been chasing this moment.
Harden was second in the MVP voting last season to Russell Westbrook, and in 2015 he was second to Stephen Curry. It bothered him. Harden wanted the recognition he felt he deserved.
This time around, he was second to nobody.
The Beard was named the 2018 NBA MVP.
This was expected, and well earned. Harden averaged an NBA-best 30.4 points per game (he was only the fourth player ever to average 30+ points on a 65-win team), still averaged 8.8 assists per game, and led the best offense in the NBA last season. Usually, the knock on Harden was his defense, but in the switching scheme the Rockets employed all season he held his own.
Plus, Harden was consistently impressive all season long, pushing the Rockets to the best record in the NBA.
Harden is only the second player in NBA history to win the MVP and Sixth Man of the Year awards in their career (Bill Walton was the other).
Harden beat out LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who finished second and third in the voting.
This was a runaway.
There were other good sixth men this past season — Eric Gordon, Fred Van Vleet, Will Barton — but Lou Williams was in a class of his own. With Chris Paul gon and Blake Griffin traded mid-season, more and more responsibility fell on Williams, and he lived up to it, averaging 22.6 points and 5.3 assists per game, at times carrying the Los Angeles offense.
Monday night in Los Angeles, Williams was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year for the second time in his career.
Williams is one of those forgotten second-round picks that turns out to be a special player in the league for a long time. At age 31 and after 13 NBA seasons, he shows no signs of slowing down.
For the second time in NBA history, the guy who won NBA Coach of the Year was fired before the next season started. The first time was George Karl, who won the award in 2013 and was canned by the Nuggets.
This time it’s Dwane Casey, who led the Raptors to the most wins in franchise history (59), coached a team that revamped its offensive style to get there, and who had bettered that team every season he was in Toronto (the best run of hoops in franchise history). He was let go after the Raptors were bounced by LeBron James in the playoffs again.
Monday night, Casey was named the NBA Coach of the Year.
The media vote on this echoed the vote of Casey’s fellow NBA coaches, who awarded him their COY honors.
Casey has since landed another job as the coach of the Detroit Pistons.
Brad Stevens of the Celtics and Quin Snyder of the UtahJazz were the other finalists since the award.
When Rudy Gobert went down with his second knee injury of the season — both times because someone else went crashing into his legs — it was thought his chance to win Defensive Player of the Year was lost. Would he play in enough games to be considered?
But with Kawhi Leonard out most of the season, and Andre Roberson playing only 39 games, and Draymond Green not playing at his peak (before the playoffs) the award became more of a race between Gobert and Joel Embiid, two of the best shot-blocking big men in the game. Between them, the number of games played was similar, so it became about the defense itself.
Monday night in Los Angeles, the award was presented to the brightly-dressed Gobert.
It was more than his 2.3 blocks per game that won him the award, when Gobert was on the court this season the Jazz allowed just 97.7 points per 100 possessions (7.3 points better than when he was on the bench). Gobert lifted up his team on defense.
Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis rounded out the top three in voting.