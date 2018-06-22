Celtics’ draftee Robert Williams overslept introductory conference call

For a guy who slid way down the draft board due to serious concerns about his motor and work ethic, this is not the start Robert Williams wanted with the Celtics.
The Texas A&M center was selected 27th by Boston, but he chose not to go to New York for the draft itself and stayed home in Louisiana to watch it with family. They apparently had a good time, because his introductory conference call with the media started an hour late on Friday, and Williams admitted he overslept.
“Right after the draft, I actually ran to my aunt’s house and went to sleep because I was so tired from everything,” Williams said Friday afternoon in a call that took place an hour later than originally scheduled. “When I woke up, my sister woke me up, she said, ‘You have a conference call.'”
Williams later noted that it was, “a good night’s sleep after a busy two days.”
The Celtics blamed this on a miscommunication and the one-hour time difference between Boston and Louisiana. They let it slide.
Williams could be the steal of the draft. Could be — if those he can prove all those concerns about his motor and effort level to be false.
Williams has the skills to be an elite NBA defender, and despite his up-and-down efforts in college he was a defensive and rebounding force. His NBA game is going to be as a rim and paint protector on one end and a rim runner finishing alley-oops on the other. Think DeAndre Jordan style of big. The difference: thanks to a lot of work by Jordan (and some smart coaching by Doc Rivers to restore his confidence) Jordan fulfilled his potential. Can Boston get that out of Williams? Will Williams himself to work?
If they do, this is a steal for the Celtics.
If not, well, missing on the No. 27 pick in the draft is not going to set back their contender arc.