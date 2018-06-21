League buzz: Kings will take Marvin Bagley III at No. 2, Luka Doncic gone at three

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s hard to see through all the smoke and tell if things around the 2018 NBA Draft are solidifying as we get to fewer than three hours before the Phoenix Suns go on the clock.

The Suns are a lock to take DeAndre Ayton at No. 1.

After that, the Kings more and more seem to be leaning toward taking Marvin Bagley III at No. 2, according to multiple reports of those close to the team.

The vibe I'm getting out of Sacramento is that Marvin Bagley III is the likely pick at No. 2. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 21, 2018

Kings laser focused on Marvin Bagley III at No. 2, I'm told, with chance to get supremely athletic versatile big apparently too good to pass up https://t.co/3NM4r2DEyB — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 21, 2018

With Deandre Ayton widely expected to go No. 1 overall to Phoenix, league sources say Sacramento has lasered in on Marvin Bagley with the No. 2 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2018

At three things really open up. Atlanta is listening to trade offers but one way or another is likely to pick Luka Doncic. There are rumors that multiple teams — Dallas, Orlando, others — would then trade their pick plus some other asset (young player/future pick) to the Hawks for Doncic. Who the Hawks reportedly really want is Trae Young, but they can move down to get him.

If the Slovenian is off the board, it’s more likely that Memphis trades the No. 4 pick, according to sources. However, there are questions about whether Memphis can get what it thinks is fair value for selling the No. 4. So maybe they just take Jaren Jackson Jr.

How is it going to shake out?

Here's how the Top 6 of tonight's NBA Draft is taking shape: 1. Suns: Deandre Ayton. 2. Kings: Marvin Bagley Jr.; 3. Hawks: Luka Doncic; 4. Jaren Jackson, Jr.; 5. Mavericks: Mo Bamba; 6. Magic: Trae Young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2018

That follows my final mock draft, which was put together Wednesday for the video above. It has:

1. Phoenix: DeAndre Ayton

2. Sacramento: Marvin Bagley

3. Atlanta: Luka Doncic

4. Memphis: Jaren Jackson

5. Dallas: Mo Bamba

6. Orlando: Trae Young

7. Chicago: Michael Porter Jr.

8. Cleveland: Wendell Carter Jr.

9. New York: Kevin Knox

10. Philadelphia: Mikail Bridges

11. Charlotte: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

12. LA Clippers: Robert Williams

13. LA Clippers: Collin Sexton

14. Denver: Miles Bridges

The problem with any mock draft now is accounting for trades, and those are coming.