2018 NBA draft pronunciation guide

You’ve watched hours of Luka Doncic YouTube videos. You keep reading. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is climbing draft boards. You’re convinced Zhaire Smith is a sleeper.
And you want to tell everyone about it.
One problem: You’re not quite sure how to say any of these 2018 NBA prospects’ names.
Thankfully, the NBA published a pronunciation guide:
Jaylen Adams: JAY-lin Adams
Deng Adel: Deng uh-DELL
Rawle Alkins: Raleigh ALL-kins
Kostas Antetokounmpo: COAST-us Ah-day-toe-KOON-boe
DeAndre Ayton: dee-AN-dray AY-tin
Marvin Bagley III: Marvin Bag-lee the third
Mohamed Bamba: Mo-HAH-med BAHM-bah
Jaylen Barford: JAY-lin BAR-ferd
Keita Bates-Diop: .KAY-tah Bates DEE-opp
Trevon Bluiett: TRAY-vahn BLEW-it
Isaac Bonga: EE-zack BON-guh
Mikal Bridges: Mick-L Bridges
Jalen Brunson: JAY-lin Brunson
Khadeen Carrington: kuh-DEEN KAIR-ing-tun
Jevon Carter: Je-VOHN Carter
Wendell Carter Jr.: Wen-DELL Carter Jr.
Bonzie Colson: BAHN-zee Cole-son
Angel Delgado: Angel del-GAH-doe
Hamidou Diallo: ha-MUH-dew dee-AH-low
Donte DiVincenzo: Donte dee-vin-CHEN-zo
Luka Doncic: LOO-kuh DON-chitch
Trevon Duval: Trey-VON du-VAL
Matt Farrell: Matt FA-rull
Wenyen Gabriel: WHEN-yin GAY-bree-ull
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Shay GILL juss Alexander
Devonte’ Graham: De-VON-te Graham
Donte Grantham: DON-tay GRAN-thum
Isaac Haas: Isaac HAHSS
Devon Hall: DEH-vin Hall
Kevin Hervey: Kevin Her-Vee
Tryggvi Hlinason: TRIG-vee hLEE-nuh-son
DJ Hogg: DJ HOAG
Kevin Huerter: Kevin Hurter
Chandler Hutchison: Chandler HUTCH-ih-sin
Jaren Jackson Jr.: Jair-in Jackson Jr.
Alize Johnson: AL-uh-zay Johnson
Arnoldas Kulboka: are-NALL-duss COOL-buh-kuh
Rodions Kurucs: ROE-dee-ons COO-roox
Jock Landale: Jock Lan-dale
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.: Joe LOO-ahl ah-CHU-ill Jr.
Daryl Macon: DARE-ull MAY-cun
J.P. Macura: JP Muh-CYURE-uh
Kelan Martin: KEY-lun Martin
Yante Maten: Yahn-tay May-tin
MiKyle McIntosh: muh-KY-ull MAC-in-tosh
Jordan McLaughlin: Jordan Ma-GLOFF-lin
De'Anthony Melton: dee-AN-thony Melton
Chimezie Metu: chi-MEH-zee Meh-tu
Manan Musa: JOHN-on MOO-suh
Svi Mykhailiuk: Svee muh-KAI-luke
Malik Newman: muh-LEEK NEW-min
Elie Okobo: EL-ee oh-KO-bo
Josh Okogie: Josh oh-KO-ghee
Theo Pinson: THEE-o PIN-sin
Malik Pope: muh-LEEK Pope
Dusan Ristic: Doo-sahn Wrist-itch
Desi Rodriguez: DEH-zee Rodriguez
Issuf Sanon: ee-SOOF sah-NON
Landry Shamet: Landry SHAM-it
Anfernee Simons: AN-fur-knee SIGH-muns
Zhaire Smith: zhi-AIR Smith
Omari Spellman: o-MAR-ee Spellman
Jared Terrell: Jared turr-ELL
Khyri Thomas: KY-ree Thomas
Allonzo Trier: Alonzo Tree-ER
Moritz Wagner: Mo-RITZ VOG-ner
Yuta Watanabe: YOU-tuh wah-tuh-NAH-bay
Kenrich Williams: KEN-rich Williams
Trae Young: Trey Young