Report: Marvin Bagley ‘near-lock’ to Kings at No. 2 in draft

The Suns will almost certainly take DeAndre Ayton No. 1 overall in Thursday’s NBA draft.
The mystery begins with the Kings at No. 2.
They’ve been linked to Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr. and now, most strongly, Marvin Bagley.
Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:
I wouldn’t like that pick. Bagley is a high-end prospect, but I’d take Doncic (and prefer a few others to Bagley).
Bagley is a phenomenal finisher and rebounder due to his athleticism and exertion. He runs the floor hard and is quick off his feet, repeatedly.
But he is a huge liability as a rim protector, making him a tough fit as a defensive center. His just lacks the awareness, length and strength to defend the paint well. He can improve his awareness and maybe his strength to acceptable levels, but there is such a long way to go.
I also don’t trust his jump shot or defensive awareness on the perimeter enough for him to play power forward offensively or defensively.
Of all the top prospects, Bagley might be the trickiest to build around. And the Kings don’t have the greatest track record of roster building, even in the rare times they get a lottery pick right.