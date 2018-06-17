Getty Images

Kyrie Irving on Durant: “He’s on an incredible team but he’s also the best player on that team”

By Kurt HelinJun 17, 2018
The backlash against Kevin Durant — for doing what those same people bash other athletes for not doing in prioritizing winning — continues unabated in some corners of the Internet, not to mention the “look at me” world of television punditry and talk radio.

Kyrie Irving had a rational response to all that.

Irving swung by The Bill Simmons Podcast, and they talked about Durant’s critics and how that impacted him during the NBA season.

“I love playing against him, but I also love watching him. He has a presence about him that is really unassuming, but he dominates games. Thirty-plus [points] is easy for him, but then you get 10 assists [from him] some games, eight assists, or 14 rebounds he had in the Finals, or Game 4 where he had the triple-double, and he’s just working on his craft. I think that in itself was like, “OK, I got the championship, now I just want to work on my craft.” And now, of course … everyone just starts attacking, like, “Oh, you’re not enough, you’re not this, you’re not that.” And it’s just, bro, give it a break. Like, seriously, give it a break. Let it go, man. Yes, he’s on an incredible team, but he’s also the best player on that team.”

Irving was good with KD switching teams to the Warriors.

“Yeah, I was happy for him. I was happy for him. At the end of the day, if you can control your experience, he wanted that. So I’m not the one to be opposing in any way of someone making a decision for their life. Which is kind of why I was an advocate of when I came out with my trade, like, “No, I’m just trying to be in my own truth, I’m trying to figure out my life.” No disrespect to anyone else, but this was the decision I had to make for me. And some people understand it, some people don’t, but at the end of the day it just really doesn’t matter.”

Two thoughts.

First, it is up for debate if Durant is the best player on Golden State. I would say that Durant is the best player on that team, and is the second best player on the planet (and second could be too low). Is he more important to the Warriors and their style of play/culture than Stephen Curry? No. Golden State is Curry’s team. But when you consider the ability to get his own shot and defense, I’ll take Durant as the better player. Best and most important do not have to be one in the same.

Second, I think Irving’s sentiments on Durant match those of most players — he earned the right to be a free agent, he earned the right to control his destiny on where he wanted to play, and that he chose rings over “having his own team” is all good then. It was his call to make. He agreed to sacrifice buckets and touches to get wins.

As fans of the sport, that’s something we should celebrate and venerate in athletes, not tear down. If prioritizing rings is what we say we want from athletes, if rings are one of the key benchmarks in a players’ legacy, then we can’t shred them for chosing the path that gets them rings (and in KD’s case last summer, taking a little less money to help keep a title team together). Players, for the most part, have no issue with what KD did, even if it made the Warriors that much harder to beat.

Associated Press
Jun 17, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder will not renew the contract of the only television play-by-play announcer the team has had since it relocated in 2008.

The team said Friday the contract of Brian Davis, play-by-play announcer since the team relocated from Seattle, will not be renewed for the 2018-19 season.

A team statement does not give a reason for the decision.

Davis was suspended for Game 1 of the Thunder’s first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Utah Jazz for a broadcast comment he made during the team’s regular-season finale against Memphis. In that game, Davis described Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook as “out of his cotton-picking mind” after an assist.

Thunder vice president of broadcasting and communications Dan Mahoney said at the time Davis’ phrase was “highly inappropriate and offensive.”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2018
It’s a who’s who of the NBA Draft class of 2018.

Names started leaking out of who was invited to the green room in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the 2018 NBA Draft takes place Thursday night, and it’s who you’d expect. Every name you hear going in the lottery plus a few more very likely first rounders have gotten the invite. For those unfamiliar, the green room is a waiting/staging area just off stage where players wait for their name to be called before heading up on stage. (Other players likely to be drafted attend the event, but not all are in the green room.)

The one name missing: Luka Doncic. The reason is his Real Madrid team is still alive in the Spanish League playoffs. If the team loses on Tuesday he could be in Brooklyn Thursday, but that’s not expected.

Without Doncic, there are no European or non-college players in the green room, a rarity.

Here’s the best list we have as of now, courtesy Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mo Bamba, Collin Sexton, Trae Young, Wendell Carter Jr., Michael Porter Jr., Mikal Bridges, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Miles Bridges, Kevin Knox, Robert Williams, Lonnie Walker, Donte DiVincenzo, Zhaire Smith, Jerome Robinson, Chandler Hutchison, and Aaron Holiday.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2018
Warriors’ fans aren’t done celebrating the team’s third title in four years. Or doing a little gloating over LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Now, they can celebrate by drinking LeBron’s Tears.

Not literally (we think). But Barebottle Brewing Company has released its latest beer — LeBron’s Tears IPA (h/t Bleacher Report).

Well played, Barebottle Brewing.

As a fan of IPAs, I will have to try this. Just for my job. It’s research. I feel the need to be thorough on such matters.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2018
J.J. Hickson, who has been out of the NBA for a couple of seasons now and had been playing overseas this past season, appears to have hit a new low point in his life.

Hickson was arrested for armed robbery in an area about a 40 minutes drive southwest of Atlanta. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

James Edward “JJ” Hickson Jr., 29, was charged with armed robbery with a knife and is currently in the Coweta County Jail, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.

Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion that happened on Rowe Road in Senoia Friday night, Coweta sheriff spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough confirmed.

At least two people were involved in the home invasion, but only Hickson faces charges, Yarbrough said.

This is a robbery — meaning there were people in the home and they were threatened in the commission of the crime. There were not a lot of other details on the crime at this time.

Hickson grew up in the greater Atlanta area and was a high school standout in basketball, he went on to play at North Carolina State, then in 2008 was the No. 19 pick in the first round of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hickson played eight years in the NBA for the Cavaliers, Kings, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, and Wizards. While with the Nuggets he suffered an ACL injury that shortened his career (while there he also was suspended for five games for violating the league’s marijuana policy). Hickson earned more than $27 million in salary during his playing career.

After the NBA Hickson played in China, then this past season he played overseas in Lebanon.