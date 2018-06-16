San Francisco brewery releases new “LeBron’s Tears IPA”

Warriors’ fans aren’t done celebrating the team’s third title in four years. Or doing a little gloating over LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
Now, they can celebrate by drinking LeBron’s Tears.
Not literally (we think). But Barebottle Brewing Company has released its latest beer — LeBron’s Tears IPA (h/t Bleacher Report).
Well played, Barebottle Brewing.
As a fan of IPAs, I will have to try this. Just for my job. It’s research. I feel the need to be thorough on such matters.
J.J. Hickson, who has been out of the NBA for a couple of seasons now and had been playing overseas this past season, appears to have hit a new low point in his life.
Hickson was arrested for armed robbery in an area about a 40 minutes drive southwest of Atlanta. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
James Edward “JJ” Hickson Jr., 29, was charged with armed robbery with a knife and is currently in the Coweta County Jail, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.
Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion that happened on Rowe Road in Senoia Friday night, Coweta sheriff spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough confirmed.
At least two people were involved in the home invasion, but only Hickson faces charges, Yarbrough said.
This is a robbery — meaning there were people in the home and they were threatened in the commission of the crime. There were not a lot of other details on the crime at this time.
Hickson grew up in the greater Atlanta area and was a high school standout in basketball, he went on to play at North Carolina State, then in 2008 was the No. 19 pick in the first round of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hickson played eight years in the NBA for the Cavaliers, Kings, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, and Wizards. While with the Nuggets he suffered an ACL injury that shortened his career (while there he also was suspended for five games for violating the league’s marijuana policy). Hickson earned more than $27 million in salary during his playing career.
After the NBA Hickson played in China, then this past season he played overseas in Lebanon.
MARION, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a brother of Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was shot and killed outside of an Indiana bar.
Police say an officer heard gunfire at around 5 a.m. Saturday and found Roger Randolph bleeding between two cars outside of Hop’s Blues Room in Marion.
Police said they don’t know the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they don’t think it was a random attack.
Zach Randolph grew up in Marion, which is about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He led Marion High School to a state championship in 2000 before heading to Michigan State University and then the NBA, where he has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He is a two-time NBA All Star.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have named Jerry Stackhouse, Nick Van Exel and six others as assistant coaches.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff says his staff will emphasize “discipline, grit, physical and mental toughness.” Along with Stackhouse and Van Exel, it will include Chad Forcier, Greg Buckner, Vitaly Potapenko and Adam Mazarei as assistants and J.J. Outlaw and Kevin Burleson as assistant coaches for player development.
Forcier brings 22 years of NBA experience to his position. He was an assistant in San Antonio when the Spurs won the NBA championship in 2014.
Stackhouse compiled a 70-30 record the past two seasons as a head coach in the NBA G League.
Van Exel, Buckner, Mazarei and Outlaw all worked with Bickerstaff last season, when he replaced the fired David Fizdale on an interim basis in November. The team finished 22-60, the second-worst record in the league, but removed the interim tag from Bickerstaff and made him the coach after the season.
Potapenko and Burleson both come to the Grizzlies with NBA and G League coaching experience.
Philadelphia is loaded with young talent — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Markelle Fultz — and they are about to add to that with the No. 10 pick in the draft.
That, however, may not be enough.
The Sixers are exploring moving up in the draft, according to former Cavaliers GM David Griffin, speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio Friday.
Who are they targeting? The expected top five (in some order) right now are DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mo Bamba. Getting the No. 1 pick away from the Suns is highly unlikely (unless you’re the Spurs with Kawhi Leonard), but it could be any of the other four that the Sixers covet. Or Michael Porter.
The other fundamental question: What would the Sixers have to give up to move up five spots? The trade would be the No. 10 pick and a player that’s good but they’re willing to surrender. Dario Saric?
The Sixers also want to keep their assets around in the chase for Kawhi Leonard, so how serious they truly are about moving up remains to be seen. But Griffin is well connected, this is not conjecture.