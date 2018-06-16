Rumor: Sixers want to move into top five in draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia is loaded with young talent — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Markelle Fultz — and they are about to add to that with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

That, however, may not be enough.

The Sixers are exploring moving up in the draft, according to former Cavaliers GM David Griffin, speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio Friday.

Interesting nugget in our @SiriusXMNBA NBA Draft special per David Griffin. “Philly is very much looking to move up to get somebody they think will go in the top 5.” — Tom Byrne (@1TomByrne) June 15, 2018

Who are they targeting? The expected top five (in some order) right now are DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Luca Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mo Bamba. Getting the No. 1 pick away from the Suns is highly unlikely (unless you’re the Spurs with Kawhi Leonard), but it could be any of the other four that the Sixers covet. Or Michael Porter.

The other fundamental question: What would the Sixers have to give up to move up five spots? The trade would be the No. 10 pick and a player that’s good but they’re willing to surrender. Dario Saric?

The Sixers also want to keep their assets around in the chase for Kawhi Leonard, so how serious they truly are about moving up remains to be seen. But Griffin is well connected, this is not conjecture.