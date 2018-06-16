Report: Suns to explore No. 1 pick for Kawhi Leonard

There are 29 teams that want to talk Kawhi Leonard trade with the Spurs (once they start taking those calls, they are going to be deliberate about it. Leonard has some leverage here to limit the number of teams by saying he won’t re-sign with them, but a few teams (not just the Lakers) are in the mix.
The Suns are not one of those teams.
However, they have a big chip in the No. 1 pick and GM Ryan McDonough wants to explore the chances, reports Kevin O’Connor at The Ringer.
Several league sources told me they anticipate Suns general manager Ryan McDonough to probe a Leonard deal using the no. 1 pick. Phoenix explored Irving trades last summer but was reluctant to deal Josh Jackson, whom they selected with the fourth overall pick. Leonard is better than Irving, so perhaps it’s time for the Suns to strike now, when they’re armed with assets and an opportunity to trade for a transcendent player. There’s also a sense from league sources that the Suns presumed selection of Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton at no. 1 isn’t a guarantee because of the outside possibility that they’ll get a good enough deal to trade down or out of the draft entirely. Now that Leonard reportedly wants out, anything is possible.
Here’s the problem for Phoenix: Even if the Spurs are into a trade that looks something like the No. 1 pick, Josh Jackson, and Tyson Chandler to balance out the salaries, what have the Suns’ got? Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker and Dragan Bender probably is not enough to even make the playoffs in the West. Then Leonard bolts as a free agent in 2019 and the Suns are out the No. 1 pick.
Leonard’s team will make it clear to the Suns he’s not re-signing in Phoenix, and that will be that.
However, it is good for the Suns fan base to hear their GM is trying, so stuff like this gets leaked. Expect similar reports from other teams in the coming days.
No Warriors celebrated winning a title like Jordan Bell.
There was him drinking a lot of Hennessey, and when he ran out going into the crowd to get more, which by the end of the day left him in a state where standing over the air conditioner to cool down — in front of live cameras — seemed appropriate.
Andre Iguodala told Bell to stop doing stupid stuff — then took a shot at the University of Oregon (Bell’s alma mater). Via NBC Sports Bay Area.
“I told him to stop doing that stupid stuff, but he’s a rookie,” the 2015 Finals MVP said on KNBR 680. “He enjoyed himself. It was his first time….
“And obviously at Oregon, they don’t teach guys certain things. The Oregon guys aren’t used to being professional basketball players.
“Arizona, we just have a plethora of alumni who played professional basketball. We know how to enjoy success. You gotta give Jordan a pass.”
Jordan Bell, don’t stop being you. Whatever your
grandfather older teammates tell you.
The Nuggets can decline Nikola Jokic‘s team option, make him a restricted free agent and secure their franchise player long-term this summer.
The catch: Giving Jokic a big raise would vault Denver into the luxury tax next season.
So, the Nuggets are trying to trade Kenneth Faried ($13,764,045 salary). They’ll also now likely look to move Darrell Arthur ($7,464,912 salary)
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
If Wilson Chandler exercises his $12,800,562 player option, he could join Faried and Arthur on the trade block – though at least Chandler carries value given the scarcity of wings
Arthur is a power forward on a team and in a league overloaded with bigs. Denver also has Jokic, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Trey Lyles, Juan Hernangomez, Tyler Lydon and Faried.
Arthur barely played last season, and when he did, he didn’t show much. His defense especially appeared declined. At age 30, his productive days might be behind him.
Perhaps, his expiring contract will help facilitate a trade. The Nuggets could attach a sweetener to dump or him. Or, if it comes to it, Denver might even stretch him.
Where will Kawhi Leonard play next season?
It’s THE question going around the NBA right now. Everybody wants in the bidding — Orlando and Sacramento have leaked they would make offers — but only a few teams have a real chance.
Of course, you can bet on this — legally in more and more states, but that’s a discussion for another day. Bookmakers get paid to understand both how this will shake out and how people will bet on it, so what odds are they posting?
From overseas online betting site Bovada.
LA Lakers 5/7
Boston Celtics 15/4
Philadelphia 76ers 5/1
San Antonio Spurs 5/1
Cleveland Cavaliers 10/1
LA Clippers 10/1
There are other sites as well putting up numbers.
The Lakers are the heavy favorite everywhere, with good reason. One, Leonard wants to go there. Second, they have the assets to put together an interesting trade offer (Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, the No. 25 pick this year, a future first, and Luol Deng to make the salaries work). Also, thier odds are lower because Lakers’ nation is huge and a lot of fans will bet on them because it’s what they want to happen. All that makes the Lakers not a good bet because you don’t get value on the pick. You have to risk a lot.
I think the Celtics — who can piece together several versions of offers to tempt the Spurs, and they have a ton of firsts coming up to deal — are a better value bet. So are the Spurs — San Antonio is not likely to move fast here. If they don’t get an offer they like, they’ll wait it out. The Boston offers will still be there, San Antonio would love to create a bidding war, and that could drag into next season (awkward though it would be).
NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson will be honored with the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.
Robertson, the career leader with 181 triple-doubles and the first player to average one for a season, was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 1961, MVP in 1964 and won a championship with Milwaukee in 1971. The guard was a nine-time selection to the All-NBA first team and was voted one of the league’s 50 greatest players.
He also was co-captain of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal and led Crispus Attucks High School to consecutive Indiana state championships, the first all African-American team in the nation to win a state title.
Robertson also was president of the National Basketball Players Association from 1965-74, and the settlement of his anti-trust lawsuit against the NBA – known as the Oscar Robertson Rule – ushered in free agency in the league.
Bill Russell won the award last year in the first season of the awards show.