Report: Darrell Arthur opting into contract with Nuggets

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Nuggets can decline Nikola Jokic‘s team option, make him a restricted free agent and secure their franchise player long-term this summer.

The catch: Giving Jokic a big raise would vault Denver into the luxury tax next season.

So, the Nuggets are trying to trade Kenneth Faried ($13,764,045 salary). They’ll also now likely look to move Darrell Arthur ($7,464,912 salary)

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

If Wilson Chandler exercises his $12,800,562 player option, he could join Faried and Arthur on the trade block – though at least Chandler carries value given the scarcity of wings

Arthur is a power forward on a team and in a league overloaded with bigs. Denver also has Jokic, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Trey Lyles, Juan Hernangomez, Tyler Lydon and Faried.

Arthur barely played last season, and when he did, he didn’t show much. His defense especially appeared declined. At age 30, his productive days might be behind him.

Perhaps, his expiring contract will help facilitate a trade. The Nuggets could attach a sweetener to dump or him. Or, if it comes to it, Denver might even stretch him.

Andre Iguodala told Jordan Bell to “stop doing that stupid stuff” during parade

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
No Warriors celebrated winning a title like Jordan Bell.

There was him drinking a lot of Hennessey, and when he ran out going into the crowd to get more, which by the end of the day left him in a state where standing over the air conditioner to cool down — in front of live cameras — seemed appropriate.

Andre Iguodala told Bell to stop doing stupid stuff — then took a shot at the University of Oregon (Bell’s alma mater). Via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I told him to stop doing that stupid stuff, but he’s a rookie,” the 2015 Finals MVP said on KNBR 680. “He enjoyed himself. It was his first time….

“And obviously at Oregon, they don’t teach guys certain things. The Oregon guys aren’t used to being professional basketball players.

“Arizona, we just have a plethora of alumni who played professional basketball. We know how to enjoy success. You gotta give Jordan a pass.”

Jordan Bell, don’t stop being you. Whatever your grandfather older teammates tell you.

Lakers, Celtics betting favorites to land Kawhi Leonard

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
Where will Kawhi Leonard play next season?

It’s THE question going around the NBA right now. Everybody wants in the bidding — Orlando and Sacramento have leaked they would make offers — but only a few teams have a real chance.

Of course, you can bet on this — legally in more and more states, but that’s a discussion for another day. Bookmakers get paid to understand both how this will shake out and how people will bet on it, so what odds are they posting?

From overseas online betting site Bovada.

LA Lakers 5/7
Boston Celtics 15/4
Philadelphia 76ers 5/1
San Antonio Spurs 5/1
Cleveland Cavaliers 10/1
LA Clippers 10/1

There are other sites as well putting up numbers.

The Lakers are the heavy favorite everywhere, with good reason. One, Leonard wants to go there. Second, they have the assets to put together an interesting trade offer (Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, the No. 25 pick this year, a future first, and Luol Deng to make the salaries work). Also, thier odds are lower because Lakers’ nation is huge and a lot of fans will bet on them because it’s what they want to happen. All that makes the Lakers not a good bet because you don’t get value on the pick. You have to risk a lot.

I think the Celtics — who can piece together several versions of offers to tempt the Spurs, and they have a ton of firsts coming up to deal — are a better value bet. So are the Spurs — San Antonio is not likely to move fast here. If they don’t get an offer they like, they’ll wait it out. The Boston offers will still be there, San Antonio would love to create a bidding war, and that could drag into next season (awkward though it would be).

Oscar Robertson to receive NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Associated PressJun 15, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson will be honored with the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.

Robertson, the career leader with 181 triple-doubles and the first player to average one for a season, was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 1961, MVP in 1964 and won a championship with Milwaukee in 1971. The guard was a nine-time selection to the All-NBA first team and was voted one of the league’s 50 greatest players.

He also was co-captain of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal and led Crispus Attucks High School to consecutive Indiana state championships, the first all African-American team in the nation to win a state title.

Robertson also was president of the National Basketball Players Association from 1965-74, and the settlement of his anti-trust lawsuit against the NBA – known as the Oscar Robertson Rule – ushered in free agency in the league.

Bill Russell won the award last year in the first season of the awards show.

Report: Jimmy Butler “had problems” with Andrew Wiggins last season

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
The line of people frustrated with Andrew Wiggins not reaching his potential as a player — due to work ethic and an at times passive personality — is longer than the lines for the new Pixar rides at Disneyland this summer. It goes back to Bill Self and most of Jayhawk nation in Kansas, continues through Flip Saunders and Sam Mitchell, and goes right up to Tom Thibodeau and his unflinching glare.

Jimmy Butler has jumped in that line, too, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

Sources familiar with the situation told Sporting News that Butler is uncertain about playing with Wiggins — Butler had problems last season with Wiggins, his work ethic and his approach on the defensive end of the floor. Thibodeau has had similar problems with Wiggins in the past, too, and he had some hope that bringing a tough-minded veteran like Butler into the locker room would spur Wiggins to improve. It didn’t.

Not even close — Wiggins regressed. Butler and Wiggins play a similar position and style, in the face of that Wiggins ceded shots (nearly six fewer per game in similar minutes) and with that his efficiency dropped — he shot 33.1 percent from three and his true shooting percentage of 50.1 was well below the league average, as was his PER of 13.

Butler is right to be frustrated, but this may be who Wiggins is.

It matters because Butler is entering the last year of his contract, and while he’s technically extension eligible right now he makes a lot more money becoming a free agent then re-signing with the Timberwolves next summer. However, if he’s even more frustrated after next season, would he still re-sign? Might he bolt?

If your first thought was “well then just trade Wiggins” good luck with that. Wiggins $146.5 million extension he just signed last summer kicks in this summer and other teams have seen what Butler has seen. Not even his hometown team of Toronto is going to jump at Wiggins with that contract.

For a team that should be on the rise — the Timberwolves did win 16 more games than the season before and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004 — with elite players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Butler, there is a lot of turbulence around the franchise. Butler loves Thibodeau and his hard-driving style, Towns not so much. Thibodeau’s long-standing habit of riding his starters hard wears on guys — the Timberwolves starting five played more minutes than any five-man unit in the league (330 more than the third-place team, that’s almost seven full games worth) and three Timberwolves were in the top 15 in minutes played total.

Throw in the Wiggins dynamic, and this feels like a Minnesota team that could take another step forward next season, or implode. Whichever direction it goes, Wiggins will be one of the main reasons.