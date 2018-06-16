List of players reportedly invited to NBA Draft green room

It’s a who’s who of the NBA Draft class of 2018.
Names started leaking out of who was invited to the green room in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the 2018 NBA Draft takes place Thursday night, and it’s who you’d expect. Every name you hear going in the lottery plus a few more very likely first rounders have gotten the invite. For those unfamiliar, the green room is a waiting/staging area just off stage where players wait for their name to be called before heading up on stage. (Other players likely to be drafted attend the event, but not all are in the green room.)
The one name missing: Luka Doncic. The reason is his Real Madrid team is still alive in the Spanish League playoffs. If the team loses on Tuesday he could be in Brooklyn Thursday, but that’s not expected.
Without Doncic, there are no European or non-college players in the green room, a rarity.
Here’s the best list we have as of now, courtesy Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mo Bamba, Collin Sexton, Trae Young, Wendell Carter Jr., Michael Porter Jr., Mikal Bridges, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Miles Bridges, Kevin Knox, Robert Williams, Lonnie Walker, Donte DiVincenzo, Zhaire Smith, Jerome Robinson, Chandler Hutchison, and Aaron Holiday.
Warriors’ fans aren’t done celebrating the team’s third title in four years. Or doing a little gloating over LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
Now, they can celebrate by drinking LeBron’s Tears.
Not literally (we think). But Barebottle Brewing Company has released its latest beer — LeBron’s Tears IPA (h/t Bleacher Report).
Well played, Barebottle Brewing.
As a fan of IPAs, I will have to try this. Just for my job. It’s research. I feel the need to be thorough on such matters.
J.J. Hickson, who has been out of the NBA for a couple of seasons now and had been playing overseas this past season, appears to have hit a new low point in his life.
Hickson was arrested for armed robbery in an area about a 40 minutes drive southwest of Atlanta. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
James Edward “JJ” Hickson Jr., 29, was charged with armed robbery with a knife and is currently in the Coweta County Jail, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.
Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion that happened on Rowe Road in Senoia Friday night, Coweta sheriff spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough confirmed.
At least two people were involved in the home invasion, but only Hickson faces charges, Yarbrough said.
This is a robbery — meaning there were people in the home and they were threatened in the commission of the crime. There were not a lot of other details on the crime at this time.
Hickson grew up in the greater Atlanta area and was a high school standout in basketball, he went on to play at North Carolina State, then in 2008 was the No. 19 pick in the first round of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hickson played eight years in the NBA for the Cavaliers, Kings, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, and Wizards. While with the Nuggets he suffered an ACL injury that shortened his career (while there he also was suspended for five games for violating the league’s marijuana policy). Hickson earned more than $27 million in salary during his playing career.
After the NBA Hickson played in China, then this past season he played overseas in Lebanon.
MARION, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a brother of Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was shot and killed outside of an Indiana bar.
Police say an officer heard gunfire at around 5 a.m. Saturday and found Roger Randolph bleeding between two cars outside of Hop’s Blues Room in Marion.
Police said they don’t know the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but they don’t think it was a random attack.
Zach Randolph grew up in Marion, which is about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He led Marion High School to a state championship in 2000 before heading to Michigan State University and then the NBA, where he has also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He is a two-time NBA All Star.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have named Jerry Stackhouse, Nick Van Exel and six others as assistant coaches.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff says his staff will emphasize “discipline, grit, physical and mental toughness.” Along with Stackhouse and Van Exel, it will include Chad Forcier, Greg Buckner, Vitaly Potapenko and Adam Mazarei as assistants and J.J. Outlaw and Kevin Burleson as assistant coaches for player development.
Forcier brings 22 years of NBA experience to his position. He was an assistant in San Antonio when the Spurs won the NBA championship in 2014.
Stackhouse compiled a 70-30 record the past two seasons as a head coach in the NBA G League.
Van Exel, Buckner, Mazarei and Outlaw all worked with Bickerstaff last season, when he replaced the fired David Fizdale on an interim basis in November. The team finished 22-60, the second-worst record in the league, but removed the interim tag from Bickerstaff and made him the coach after the season.
Potapenko and Burleson both come to the Grizzlies with NBA and G League coaching experience.