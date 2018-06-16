Former NBA player J.J. Hickson arrested, charged with armed robbery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.J. Hickson, who has been out of the NBA for a couple of seasons now and had been playing overseas this past season, appears to have hit a new low point in his life.

Hickson was arrested for armed robbery in an area about a 40 minutes drive southwest of Atlanta. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

James Edward “JJ” Hickson Jr., 29, was charged with armed robbery with a knife and is currently in the Coweta County Jail, according to jail records. He is being held without bond. Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion that happened on Rowe Road in Senoia Friday night, Coweta sheriff spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough confirmed. At least two people were involved in the home invasion, but only Hickson faces charges, Yarbrough said.

This is a robbery — meaning there were people in the home and they were threatened in the commission of the crime. There were not a lot of other details on the crime at this time.

Hickson grew up in the greater Atlanta area and was a high school standout in basketball, he went on to play at North Carolina State, then in 2008 was the No. 19 pick in the first round of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hickson played eight years in the NBA for the Cavaliers, Kings, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, and Wizards. While with the Nuggets he suffered an ACL injury that shortened his career (while there he also was suspended for five games for violating the league’s marijuana policy). Hickson earned more than $27 million in salary during his playing career.

After the NBA Hickson played in China, then this past season he played overseas in Lebanon.