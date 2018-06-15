Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Report: Kawhi Leonard leaked desire to leave Spurs to media before informing team

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Enough stars – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Gordon Hayward – have changed teams in the last couple years to know how this goes. People say they don’t care so much whether a player leaves. They claim to care more how a player leaves. (Even though nobody ever finds a player’s exit tact good enough.)

How is Kawhi Leonardwho reportedly wants to leave the Spurs – doing on that front?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

There are two possibilities here:

1. Leonard leaked his desire to leave the Spurs before informing them and is throwing around words like “betrayal” to make them look bad.

2. Leonard already told the organization, and San Antonio is denying it to make him look bad.

Either would show the high level of acrimony here.

Report: Kawhi Leonard wants to leave Spurs, ideally for Lakers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
9 Comments

The Spurs’ fears have been realized.

Kawhi Leonard wants out.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Leonard and the Spurs just never got on the same page about his quad injury. It’s easy to see how a simple, though important, disagreement spiraled into something larger that alienated Leonard.

San Antonio’s market size probably didn’t help the situation, either. I also wouldn’t have been impressed with the Spurs’ team-building if I were Leonard.

When healthy, Leonard is a 26-year-old superstar – the type of player who draws monster trade packages. But his injury risk is quite concerning and will loom large in negotiations.

The Lakers have plenty of valuable young players – Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram – to offer. Acquiring Leonard would also improve their free-agent pitches to LeBron James and/or Paul George.

The Spurs aren’t obligated to trade Leonard, but they probably should. He can leave in 2019 unrestricted free agency, and he’s clearly serious about exiting. By leaving San Antonio, he’d forfeit a chance at a super-max contract, which projected to be worth about $219 million over five years. Instead, the max he could get while re-signing with a different team in 2019 projects to be about $188 million over five years.

With only one year left on his contract, Leonard will have a say in where he goes. Teams he pledges to re-sign with will offer more in a trade. That won’t necessarily stop other teams from offering San Antonio more, but it makes it harder for those other teams to justify better offers.

So, it matters Leonard prefers the Lakers and then Clippers. The next step is determining what other teams he’d embrace – and what they’ll offer.

Can Kawhi Leonard even convince Spurs to give him super-max extension?

AP Photo/Darren Abate
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs must repair their broken relationship before they offer him a super-max contract extension, which projects to be worth about $219 million over five years. He’ll be eligible for that extension between July 16 and the last day before the regular season.

Is it possible for Leonard to regain San Antonio’s faith that quickly?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

History suggests the Spurs could want to see Leonard return to the active lineup before making a super-max offer next year, see him reinvested fully into the program. To think Popovich will walk into a room after months of discontent and immediately drop that $219 million on Leonard goes against every way the Spurs have operated.

This is clearly speculation, but given Wojnarowski’s connections, it very well could be informed speculation.

Would the Spurs really not offer Leonard a super-max extension this offseason and keep him for next season, the final year of his contract? There’s no guarantee Leonard will be eligible for a super-max deal in 2019. He must win MVP or Defensive Player of the Year or make an All-NBA team next season to qualify for a new super-max contract once his current deal expires (as opposed to a super-max extension, which he has already clinched eligibility for).

Leonard, even if he wants to stay in San Antonio at this point, could easily resent the suggestion. It’d be reasonable for the Spurs to want to gauge Leonard’s health before offering him so much money, but from his standpoint, Leonard shouldn’t want to risk it. If San Antonio tries this tactic, it could lead to a trade request or Leonard leaving in 2019 unrestricted free agency.

Perhaps, San Antonio evaluates him through the preseason then gives him a super-max extension. But that’s a narrow needle to thread.

Most people expect the Spurs to either give Leonard the super-max extension or trade him this summer. But we probably shouldn’t rule out a middle ground of them doing neither and keeping into the regular season.

Report: Cavaliers actually nearly traded Kyrie Irving around draft

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers after he heard they discussed trading him on draft night.

Was that just a benign internal conversation Irving read too much into or a real sign Cleveland wasn’t committed to him?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Cavs indeed came close to trading Irving around the draft, but he didn’t have to hear about it when and how he did.

I wonder what that trade would have been. The Cavaliers also nearly traded Kevin Love for Paul George on draft night. Was it one trade or the other? Did Cleveland actually want to trade both LeBron James‘ co-stars?

This will be another “what if?” of many in the Irving trade saga.

Remember, though, Irving reportedly considered requesting a trade in 2016 and asked for one before the draft. He might have disliked how the Cavs dangled/discussed him on draft night, but it seems if that weren’t a reason for wanting out, he would’ve found another.

LaVar Ball says mean things about his wife, who’s recovering from stroke

AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
11 Comments

LaVar Ball has become one of the NBA’s most infamous characters. Father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, LaVar has expertly crafted a larger-than-life persona. Whether you like him or not, people pay attention to him.

LaVar uses a reality-TV approach. He’s always in character. Everything is dramatized. And he gives the impression nothing is off limits.

Including his wife’s stroke last year.

Kent Babb of The Washington Post:

In his suite on this afternoon, during an interview he insists is recorded, LaVar sidesteps questions that would humanize him and offsets the occasional tender moment about his wife — “As long as she can smile, give a kiss and a hug,” he says, “I’m good” — with striking displays of cruelty — “That’s probably why she had the stroke, so she can be quiet for a minute.”

Rather than slow his gait when they’d go to lunch in Chino Hills, he’d point out she’s “moving like an old-ass lady” because she uses a cane or advise Tina to “put your damn foot forward and walk!”

“Keep moving slow; I’m gonna be inside with the AC blowing,” he now recalls telling her. “[Shoot], I’m not waiting all day for you to walk across the street; you better get to moving.”

LaVar will, during a one-hour interview, praise his wife’s fortitude and progress, but more frequently he brags about the harsh things he has told her over the past 15 months. His words draw shocked expressions from strangers, he says, and LaVar’s own mother often leaves the room when he speaks to Tina this way.

He does not apologize for this or much else, and he believes — or says he believes — Lonzo is the first but not the last of his sons to reach the NBA because of two things: LaVar’s unreasonable expectations and God’s plan, which apparently included giving Tina a near-fatal stroke.

“The Lord said: I’m going to tuck her away in this hospital for a minute, LaVar, till you finish doing what you’re doing,” he says, going on to suggest that his wife’s affliction in no way disrupts their pursuit of success and that he never worried about her because, simply, he’s too lucky for his wife to die young.

“She’ll be a little — excuse my language — [messed] up, but she ain’t gonna die,” he says, and with a videographer maneuvering around the suite, it’s difficult to know whether LaVar truly believes what he’s saying or if it’s just good TV.

LaVar has talked before of speaking things into existence. This could be his own way of loving Tina, being hard on her to drive her to meet the challenges she faces. It worked with Lonzo.

But even just reading these quotes is uncomfortable.

I don’t know what will derail LaVar. His “stay in your lane” comments toward a female reporter – which drew charges of misogyny and sexism – have come closest so far. Will this increase those accusations? Will people actually care?

Or will this just excite LaVar followers, who are drawn to his loudmouth and coarse ways?