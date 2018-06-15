Associated Press

New Raptors coach Nick Nurse made lasting impression on GM Masai Ujiri

Associated PressJun 15, 2018, 8:09 AM EDT
1 Comment

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri hasn’t forgotten the first time he met Nick Nurse.

It was 1995 and Ujiri, now president of the Toronto Raptors, was playing for the Derby Storm of the British Basketball League. Nurse was coach of the rival Birmingham Bullets. Not yet 30, Nurse had already been on the bench for six years, quickly establishing himself as a coach on the rise.

“His teams were tough,” Ujiri said Thursday as the Raptors officially introduced Nurse as their coach. “There was always something about the Birmingham team that was different from the whole league. People talked about them that way.”

More than two decades on from that initial introduction, Ujiri is hoping Nurse has what it takes to turn Toronto into the talk of the NBA.

The ninth head coach in Raptors history, Nurse replaces his former boss, Dwane Casey – under whom he spent the past five seasons as a Toronto assistant. Casey was fired after the Raptors were swept out of the second round of this year’s playoffs by Cleveland, their third straight playoff defeat at the hands of LeBron James and the Cavs.

Ujiri called Nurse “everything you want in a candidate” and said his new coach, the first he has hired as an NBA executive, is someone who “thinks the game differently.”

“He was outstanding,” Ujiri said. “He really came out on top. Trying new stuff, being innovative, is who Nick is. You can tell he’s a tactician who really thinks the game.”

Nurse called it “a long month” of waiting for a decision following Casey’s dismissal but said he understood why Ujiri needed to take his time.

“Even though I’ve been across the gym from him for five years, there’s a lot of detail to go through,” Nurse said.

Nurse also gave credit to Casey, who was hired as Detroit’s head coach this week.

“We shared a lot of winning together,” Nurse said. “He’s a competitive guy, a great professional. I learned a lot from him. You can’t take away the five years we shared.”

Toronto went 59-23 this season, the best record in the Eastern Conference and second-best in the NBA behind Houston. Nurse was in charge of the offense, led by All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. He also engineered a successful overhaul of the game plan before last season as Toronto put increased emphasis on ball movement and 3-point shooting.

For the coming season, Nurse said he wants to inject more defensive creativity “so we can try to be ready for more things in the playoffs.”

Rex Kalamian, a Raptors assistant alongside Nurse last season, is expected to join the Los Angeles Clippers, leaving Nurse multiple spots to fill on his staff. Nurse said Thursday he has a good idea of what he’s looking for.

“I think it’s really important that we get an experienced staff,” he said. “Guys that have been head coaches at some level is important to me. It’s good to know what it’s like to be the decision maker.”

There’s also the possibility of new players, with Ujiri acknowledging Toronto has “work to do” with its roster.

Nurse graduated from Northern Iowa and got his first head coaching position at Grand View College when he was only 23. He spent more than a decade in Europe and was an assistant coach for Britain at the 2012 London Olympics. A past G League coach of the year, he’s the only coach to lead two teams to an NBA G League Championship, winning with Iowa in 2011 and Rio Grande in 2013.

Nurse’s career has seen its share of stops and opponents, but he still recalls facing Ujiri while with Birmingham.

“I remember,” Nurse said, smiling. “He played really hard.”

Mike Bibby is absolutely yoked now (PHOTO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughJun 14, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
4 Comments

Former NBA point guard Mike Bibby used to be a pretty normal-sized guy. His Basketball Reference page lists him at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. That was so very long ago.

Bibby last played in 2011-12 for the New York Knicks, and in the meantime it appears he’s spent the last six years or so entirely in the gym. As in, I’m not sure if he ever leaves the gym except to sleep and devour many whole roast legs of lamb.

What I’m saying is, Mike Bibby is huge now. Jacked. Yoked. He’s a beast. He’s got deltoids the size of cantaloupes.

Just for some perspective, let’s remind you of what Bibby used to look like.

Here’s what Bibby looks like today, apparently.

I’m actually happy to see this. It feels like too many athletes we see get out of shape because they still eat terrible diets (seriously, many pro athletes still don’t eat that well) but don’t burn 8,000 calories a day once they’re retired.

Bibby has taken it the other direction, and seems to have spent most of his time since retirement doing skull crushers. Good for you, Mike. Looking swole, bro. The only question now is, is it natty?

This tattoo of the famous Dwyane Wade and LeBron alley-oop is incredible (PHOTO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughJun 14, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

When you think of iconic images from the NBA over the last decade, Dwyane Wade‘s alley-oop to LeBron James in December of 2010 immediately comes to mind.

You don’t even need to describe it to remind people of what it looks like, particularly of the baseline angle shot by Morry Gash.

You know the one.

It’s the photo that Wade recently said it was the only one he wanted hanging in his house after his career was over, complete with a LeBron signature on it.

That image was also recently tattooed on a fan’s skin, and incredible detail. According to the artist, it took 21 hours to complete, which makes sense given the amount of coloring and shading done.

Via Instagram:

That’s a great moment to memorialize and top notch execution.

Report: The Nuggets are (still) trying to trade Kenneth Faried

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJun 14, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Denver Nuggets finished ninth in the Western Conference this season, and are one of a few teams in the NBA that will likely find themselves struggling for a playoff spot despite having a massive salary. Per Hoops Hype, Denver has $106 million in committed cap space and holds for the 2018-19 season.

So it makes sense the Nuggets would want to try and improve their talent or cap situation, preferably both, before the next season starts.

According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Denver is looking to offload some contracts, including forward Kenneth Faried. You may have heard this rumor before, because it’s been widely acknowledged that Faried has been on the trade market for some time.

Via AJC:

The Hawks would seek draft picks, young players or both as part of a deal with the Nuggets or any other team that wants to reduce payroll. The Nuggets own the No. 14 overall pick in next week’s draft, and their expendable young players include recent draft picks Malik Beasley and Tyler Lydon.

The Nuggets are looking to reduce their salary commitments for next season. Faried is owed $13.8 million in 2018-19, the final year of his deal, and he fell out of Denver’s rotation this season with a career-low 461 minutes played.

Cunningham’s story goes on to name ways the Atlanta Hawks might take on Faried’s contract, although come the offseason — particularly around the draft — it’s likely there could be several teams in the mix to help offload the embattled forward.

The Nuggets are in an interesting position given they have a pick in the top half of the first round, but are already loaded with a young core. Do they really need to add another player at that level and that age, or will they prioritize offloading salary?

Faried has been waiting on the trade block for a while. No doubt his movement is the key for the Nuggets right now.

Marvin Bagley III reportedly to sign shoe deal with Puma. Yes, Puma.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2018, 7:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Puma wants to jump back into the basketball game.

The last time we were talking about anyone wearing Puma on a basketball court (at any level) it was Vince Carter signing with them straight out of North Carolina — then instantly wanting out of the deal (jumping to Nike a year later). Walt “Clyde” Frazier wore Puma back in the day.

Puma is still prominent in soccer — they sponsor Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund, A.C. Milan, and others — as well as having a considerable presence in track and field (sponsoring the Jamaican national team, for one). Basketball had been ceded to Nike, and to a lesser degree Adidas.

No longer, they are going hard into this draft class to get new sponsors, reports Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic.

Even the top rookies don’t make that much money on shoe deals (relatively), the top picks getting deals in the $2 million to $3 million range. That’s the top end, often it is less.

For Puma to come in and land Bagley — almost a lock top three pick — or any other player, they would have to come in way over the top on those standard deals. They did, Durant’s deal was seven years, $60 million, so this likely is in the $9 million or more a year range.

We’ll see if it works for the Germany-based shoe company, basketball is a lucrative market, but it’s hard to break the Nike stranglehold on it.

Now, if Puma can design some suede game shoe’s were talking.