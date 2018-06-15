AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis

LaVar Ball says mean things about his wife, who’s recovering from stroke

LaVar Ball has become one of the NBA’s most infamous characters. Father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, LaVar has expertly crafted a larger-than-life persona. Whether you like him or not, people pay attention to him.

LaVar uses a reality-TV approach. He’s always in character. Everything is dramatized. And he gives the impression nothing is off limits.

Including his wife’s stroke last year.

In his suite on this afternoon, during an interview he insists is recorded, LaVar sidesteps questions that would humanize him and offsets the occasional tender moment about his wife — “As long as she can smile, give a kiss and a hug,” he says, “I’m good” — with striking displays of cruelty — “That’s probably why she had the stroke, so she can be quiet for a minute.”

Rather than slow his gait when they’d go to lunch in Chino Hills, he’d point out she’s “moving like an old-ass lady” because she uses a cane or advise Tina to “put your damn foot forward and walk!”

“Keep moving slow; I’m gonna be inside with the AC blowing,” he now recalls telling her. “[Shoot], I’m not waiting all day for you to walk across the street; you better get to moving.”

LaVar will, during a one-hour interview, praise his wife’s fortitude and progress, but more frequently he brags about the harsh things he has told her over the past 15 months. His words draw shocked expressions from strangers, he says, and LaVar’s own mother often leaves the room when he speaks to Tina this way.

He does not apologize for this or much else, and he believes — or says he believes — Lonzo is the first but not the last of his sons to reach the NBA because of two things: LaVar’s unreasonable expectations and God’s plan, which apparently included giving Tina a near-fatal stroke.

“The Lord said: I’m going to tuck her away in this hospital for a minute, LaVar, till you finish doing what you’re doing,” he says, going on to suggest that his wife’s affliction in no way disrupts their pursuit of success and that he never worried about her because, simply, he’s too lucky for his wife to die young.

“She’ll be a little — excuse my language — [messed] up, but she ain’t gonna die,” he says, and with a videographer maneuvering around the suite, it’s difficult to know whether LaVar truly believes what he’s saying or if it’s just good TV.

LaVar has talked before of speaking things into existence. This could be his own way of loving Tina, being hard on her to drive her to meet the challenges she faces. It worked with Lonzo.

But even just reading these quotes is uncomfortable.

I don’t know what will derail LaVar. His “stay in your lane” comments toward a female reporter – which drew charges of misogyny and sexism – have come closest so far. Will this increase those accusations? Will people actually care?

Or will this just excite LaVar followers, who are drawn to his loudmouth and coarse ways?

Dwight Howard calls day Stan Van Gundy threw him under bus “worst day of my life”

It was one of the strangest, most unexpected coach/player media sessions ever.

Back in April 2012, the relationship between Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy and star player Dwight Howard was strained (to put it kindly). Then one day before a game, Van Gundy drank his Diet Pepsi in a media session and told everyone Howard went to management and asked for the coach to be fired — then Howard walked into the session, not knowing what had been said, and gave Van Gundy a hug and said everything was fine. Awkward doesn’t begin to describe it.

On ESPN’s The Jump Thursday, Howard called it the “worst day of my life.”

“The first question is like ‘Dwight, they said you wanted to get Stan fired.’ I was like ‘Oh, my God,’ ” Howard recalled. “That was literally the worst day of my life. We had a game that night. And that was the worst game I ever played. Like, I could not hit the basket for nothing. And you would have thought — I don’t know what was going on that night, but it was the worst ever.

“So man, shout out to Stan, man. Shout out to Stan, man.”

Just more than a month later, Van Gundy was let go (after a first-round playoff loss to Indiana). The following season Howard was traded to the Lakers (which was another disaster as he came back too quickly from back surgery and was never right), then eventually jumped to Houston.

Howard said their relationship was never that bad, and whatever was wrong it has since been patched up. Van Gundy and Howard text and talk regularly, they both say.

Which is great, but it doesn’t make that April day in 2012 any less legendary.

Michael Porter’s pro day/medical evaluations back on for Friday

Teams want more info on Michael Porter‘s back and health. The Bulls got to examine him at a workout, and Porter’s agent sent the medical reports to other teams, which one front office person who saw them told Rob Dauster of NBC Sports they came back “fine.” But teams want their own doctors to have a look — especially after a Friday workout and medical evaluation day for teams was almost cancelled due to hip spasms.

That is back on for Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

What teams see Friday in Chicago will go a long way to determining where Porter gets drafted. Before the workout most projections have him in the 6-8 range of the draft, but climbing. If the doctors give a thumbs up, he could climb.

As pointed out in our breakdown of Porter’s game, if healthy he might be as talented as anyone in this draft. There’s a reason the Kings are interested in him at No. 2. He’s 6’11” but plays like a wing, making him a great modern NBA four who can hit from the outside and has the athleticism to get up and down the floor then finish with authority. Two years ago, in the summer of 2016, he was owning the summer circuit and projected as the No. 1 pick.

Then came 2017 — a back injury forced a microdiscectomy surgery on his back. He never looked right.

That makes Porter the biggest mystery in the draft — healthy and playing at his peak he’s with the elite of this class, but backs are tricky things and can linger. Were the hip spasms tied to the back issue?  There were questions about his handle and first step before this, will his athleticism be limited in any way by this.

The teams will get some answers on Friday. We all will see the results next Thursday at the draft.

New Raptors coach Nick Nurse made lasting impression on GM Masai Ujiri

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri hasn’t forgotten the first time he met Nick Nurse.

It was 1995 and Ujiri, now president of the Toronto Raptors, was playing for the Derby Storm of the British Basketball League. Nurse was coach of the rival Birmingham Bullets. Not yet 30, Nurse had already been on the bench for six years, quickly establishing himself as a coach on the rise.

“His teams were tough,” Ujiri said Thursday as the Raptors officially introduced Nurse as their coach. “There was always something about the Birmingham team that was different from the whole league. People talked about them that way.”

More than two decades on from that initial introduction, Ujiri is hoping Nurse has what it takes to turn Toronto into the talk of the NBA.

The ninth head coach in Raptors history, Nurse replaces his former boss, Dwane Casey – under whom he spent the past five seasons as a Toronto assistant. Casey was fired after the Raptors were swept out of the second round of this year’s playoffs by Cleveland, their third straight playoff defeat at the hands of LeBron James and the Cavs.

Ujiri called Nurse “everything you want in a candidate” and said his new coach, the first he has hired as an NBA executive, is someone who “thinks the game differently.”

“He was outstanding,” Ujiri said. “He really came out on top. Trying new stuff, being innovative, is who Nick is. You can tell he’s a tactician who really thinks the game.”

Nurse called it “a long month” of waiting for a decision following Casey’s dismissal but said he understood why Ujiri needed to take his time.

“Even though I’ve been across the gym from him for five years, there’s a lot of detail to go through,” Nurse said.

Nurse also gave credit to Casey, who was hired as Detroit’s head coach this week.

“We shared a lot of winning together,” Nurse said. “He’s a competitive guy, a great professional. I learned a lot from him. You can’t take away the five years we shared.”

Toronto went 59-23 this season, the best record in the Eastern Conference and second-best in the NBA behind Houston. Nurse was in charge of the offense, led by All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. He also engineered a successful overhaul of the game plan before last season as Toronto put increased emphasis on ball movement and 3-point shooting.

For the coming season, Nurse said he wants to inject more defensive creativity “so we can try to be ready for more things in the playoffs.”

Rex Kalamian, a Raptors assistant alongside Nurse last season, is expected to join the Los Angeles Clippers, leaving Nurse multiple spots to fill on his staff. Nurse said Thursday he has a good idea of what he’s looking for.

“I think it’s really important that we get an experienced staff,” he said. “Guys that have been head coaches at some level is important to me. It’s good to know what it’s like to be the decision maker.”

There’s also the possibility of new players, with Ujiri acknowledging Toronto has “work to do” with its roster.

Nurse graduated from Northern Iowa and got his first head coaching position at Grand View College when he was only 23. He spent more than a decade in Europe and was an assistant coach for Britain at the 2012 London Olympics. A past G League coach of the year, he’s the only coach to lead two teams to an NBA G League Championship, winning with Iowa in 2011 and Rio Grande in 2013.

Nurse’s career has seen its share of stops and opponents, but he still recalls facing Ujiri while with Birmingham.

“I remember,” Nurse said, smiling. “He played really hard.”

Mike Bibby is absolutely yoked now (PHOTO)

Former NBA point guard Mike Bibby used to be a pretty normal-sized guy. His Basketball Reference page lists him at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds. That was so very long ago.

Bibby last played in 2011-12 for the New York Knicks, and in the meantime it appears he’s spent the last six years or so entirely in the gym. As in, I’m not sure if he ever leaves the gym except to sleep and devour many whole roast legs of lamb.

What I’m saying is, Mike Bibby is huge now. Jacked. Yoked. He’s a beast. He’s got deltoids the size of cantaloupes.

Just for some perspective, let’s remind you of what Bibby used to look like.

Here’s what Bibby looks like today, apparently.

I’m actually happy to see this. It feels like too many athletes we see get out of shape because they still eat terrible diets (seriously, many pro athletes still don’t eat that well) but don’t burn 8,000 calories a day once they’re retired.

Bibby has taken it the other direction, and seems to have spent most of his time since retirement doing skull crushers. Good for you, Mike. Looking swole, bro. The only question now is, is it natty?