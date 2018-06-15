Associated Press

Lakers, Celtics betting favorites to land Kawhi Leonard

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2018
Where will Kawhi Leonard play next season?

It’s THE question going around the NBA right now. Everybody wants in the bidding — Orlando and Sacramento have leaked they would make offers — but only a few teams have a real chance.

Of course, you can bet on this — legally in more and more states, but that’s a discussion for another day. Bookmakers get paid to understand both how this will shake out and how people will bet on it, so what odds are they posting?

From overseas online betting site Bovada.

LA Lakers 5/7
Boston Celtics 15/4
Philadelphia 76ers 5/1
San Antonio Spurs 5/1
Cleveland Cavaliers 10/1
LA Clippers 10/1

There are other sites as well putting up numbers.

The Lakers are the heavy favorite everywhere, with good reason. One, Leonard wants to go there. Second, they have the assets to put together an interesting trade offer (Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, the No. 25 pick this year, a future first, and Luol Deng to make the salaries work). Also, thier odds are lower because Lakers’ nation is huge and a lot of fans will bet on them because it’s what they want to happen. All that makes the Lakers not a good bet because you don’t get value on the pick. You have to risk a lot.

I think the Celtics — who can piece together several versions of offers to tempt the Spurs, and they have a ton of firsts coming up to deal — are a better value bet. So are the Spurs — San Antonio is not likely to move fast here. If they don’t get an offer they like, they’ll wait it out. The Boston offers will still be there, San Antonio would love to create a bidding war, and that could drag into next season (awkward though it would be).

Oscar Robertson to receive NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

AP Photo/Mark Duncan
Associated PressJun 15, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson will be honored with the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.

Robertson, the career leader with 181 triple-doubles and the first player to average one for a season, was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 1961, MVP in 1964 and won a championship with Milwaukee in 1971. The guard was a nine-time selection to the All-NBA first team and was voted one of the league’s 50 greatest players.

He also was co-captain of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal and led Crispus Attucks High School to consecutive Indiana state championships, the first all African-American team in the nation to win a state title.

Robertson also was president of the National Basketball Players Association from 1965-74, and the settlement of his anti-trust lawsuit against the NBA – known as the Oscar Robertson Rule – ushered in free agency in the league.

Bill Russell won the award last year in the first season of the awards show.

Report: Jimmy Butler “had problems” with Andrew Wiggins last season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2018
The line of people frustrated with Andrew Wiggins not reaching his potential as a player — due to work ethic and an at times passive personality — is longer than the lines for the new Pixar rides at Disneyland this summer. It goes back to Bill Self and most of Jayhawk nation in Kansas, continues through Flip Saunders and Sam Mitchell, and goes right up to Tom Thibodeau and his unflinching glare.

Jimmy Butler has jumped in that line, too, reports Sean Deveney of The Sporting News.

Sources familiar with the situation told Sporting News that Butler is uncertain about playing with Wiggins — Butler had problems last season with Wiggins, his work ethic and his approach on the defensive end of the floor. Thibodeau has had similar problems with Wiggins in the past, too, and he had some hope that bringing a tough-minded veteran like Butler into the locker room would spur Wiggins to improve. It didn’t.

Not even close — Wiggins regressed. Butler and Wiggins play a similar position and style, in the face of that Wiggins ceded shots (nearly six fewer per game in similar minutes) and with that his efficiency dropped — he shot 33.1 percent from three and his true shooting percentage of 50.1 was well below the league average, as was his PER of 13.

Butler is right to be frustrated, but this may be who Wiggins is.

It matters because Butler is entering the last year of his contract, and while he’s technically extension eligible right now he makes a lot more money becoming a free agent then re-signing with the Timberwolves next summer. However, if he’s even more frustrated after next season, would he still re-sign? Might he bolt?

If your first thought was “well then just trade Wiggins” good luck with that. Wiggins $146.5 million extension he just signed last summer kicks in this summer and other teams have seen what Butler has seen. Not even his hometown team of Toronto is going to jump at Wiggins with that contract.

For a team that should be on the rise — the Timberwolves did win 16 more games than the season before and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004 — with elite players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Butler, there is a lot of turbulence around the franchise. Butler loves Thibodeau and his hard-driving style, Towns not so much. Thibodeau’s long-standing habit of riding his starters hard wears on guys — the Timberwolves starting five played more minutes than any five-man unit in the league (330 more than the third-place team, that’s almost seven full games worth) and three Timberwolves were in the top 15 in minutes played total.

Throw in the Wiggins dynamic, and this feels like a Minnesota team that could take another step forward next season, or implode. Whichever direction it goes, Wiggins will be one of the main reasons.

Report: Cavaliers told Larry Nance Jr., who’ll be extension-eligible, they view him as ‘foundational piece’

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018
LeBron James was the only Cleveland player to start all the Cavaliers’ playoff games this year.

The only other team with just one player to start all its postseason games since 1986, as far back as Basketball-Reference playoff-start data goes, was the 2016 Warriors. Only Klay Thompson started all Golden State’s playoff games that year.

To be fair, Kevin Love started all his postseason games for the Cavs this year. He missed one completely due to a concussion. Otherwise, he was clearly a starter.

But the Cavaliers spent a lot of time bemoaning a fallen-through offseason trade that would’ve jettisoned Love. And, of course, LeBron is a flight risk.

Beyond those stars, Cleveland has been in even more flux, forced to shuffle an unreliable deck.

Perhaps, the Cavs believe in at least one of those supporting players, though – Larry Nance Jr., who’ll be eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension this offseason.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Multiple league sources told cleveland.com there is “a ton” of interest on both sides to discuss an extension for Nance

The Cavs have expressed to Nance that they view him as a foundational piece, sources said.

Acquired from the Lakers midseason, Nance brought a feel-good story to Cleveland. The Cavaliers retired his father’s number, and the younger Nance grew up in the area. He seemed genuinely happy to play for the Cavs.

Nance is a solid player. He finishes above the rim, plays hard and has a nose for the ball.

But he’s also somewhat redundant with Tristan Thompson, who’s under contract two more years. Thompson looked a little sharper late in the season and probably isn’t as washed-up as he looked most of the year. Especially if Love starts at center, there might not be room for both Nance and Love in the rotation.

Hovering over everything in Cleveland is LeBron. If he stays, the Cavaliers should stay in win-now mode. If he leaves, they’ll likely try to escape the luxury tax.

Nance, 25, could fit either direction – which speaks to why the Cavs are so high on him. What kind of contract extension can he leverage that into? The picture will become clearer once LeBron decides his future.

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera: ‘I see no reason why we can’t return to a 50-win-plus team’

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018
The Grizzlies fired David Fizdale when he didn’t win enough while Mike Conley was out injured. Memphis refused to trade Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies even inexplicably kept Tyreke Evans past the trade deadline.

That wasn’t typical behavior for a 22-60 team.

What are expectations now?

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera, via the Chris Vernon Show:

In the NBA, there’s some things you can control. There’s some things you can’t control. There’s some luck and chance involved, too. This year, injuries set us back. Not just this year, but a couple of these years.

Assuming Marc and Mike come back healthy, I think you have a couple piece, surrounding pieces, that are younger players that are going to make a positive impact. I think we’ll get another good player in this draft. And I see no reason why we can’t return to a 50-win-plus team.

If we’re healthy, I expect us to be very competitive.

Sometimes, teams say things like this because they want to generate optimism – even when they know better. Optimism sells tickets and attracts sponsors.

But, sometimes, teams say things like this because they actually believe it. And when they believe it, it affects their decision-making.

Conley missing 70 games obviously hurt the Grizzlies last year. But I’m hardly convinced they would’ve won a meaningful amount with him healthy. And if that injury and others were totally just bad luck, they still happened and could have lasting effects. Conley will turn 31 before the season. Gasol is 33. Memphis should no longer count on them remaining healthy and productive all season.

There’s nothing wrong with the Grizzlies trying as hard as they can to compete, trying to sign veterans who’ll fill the margins around Conley and Gasol. It’s commendable, even. Pera has the right to set the team’s direction, and he can weigh the likelihood of succeeding and payoff of each potential route.

But this probably won’t go as he hopes. The margin for error with this team is just too narrow. The roster is short on both talent and cap flexibility.

Stubbornly sticking with this plan rather than trading Gasol and/or Conley will only make an eventual rebuild more difficult. It also risks Memphis not properly valuing the No. 4 pick and other long-term assets.

At this rate, the Grizzlies will likely lose too much in the short term and get stuck too long in the basement.