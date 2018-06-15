AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera: ‘I see no reason why we can’t return to a 50-win-plus team’

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
The Grizzlies fired David Fizdale when he didn’t win enough while Mike Conley was out injured. Memphis refused to trade Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies even inexplicably kept Tyreke Evans past the trade deadline.

That wasn’t typical behavior for a 22-60 team.

What are expectations now?

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera, via the Chris Vernon Show:

In the NBA, there’s some things you can control. There’s some things you can’t control. There’s some luck and chance involved, too. This year, injuries set us back. Not just this year, but a couple of these years.

Assuming Marc and Mike come back healthy, I think you have a couple piece, surrounding pieces, that are younger players that are going to make a positive impact. I think we’ll get another good player in this draft. And I see no reason why we can’t return to a 50-win-plus team.

If we’re healthy, I expect us to be very competitive.

Sometimes, teams say things like this because they want to generate optimism – even when they know better. Optimism sells tickets and attracts sponsors.

But, sometimes, teams say things like this because they actually believe it. And when they believe it, it affects their decision-making.

Conley missing 70 games obviously hurt the Grizzlies last year. But I’m hardly convinced they would’ve won a meaningful amount with him healthy. And if that injury and others were totally just bad luck, they still happened and could have lasting effects. Conley will turn 31 before the season. Gasol is 33. Memphis should no longer count on them remaining healthy and productive all season.

There’s nothing wrong with the Grizzlies trying as hard as they can to compete, trying to sign veterans who’ll fill the margins around Conley and Gasol. It’s commendable, even. Pera has the right to set the team’s direction, and he can weigh the likelihood of succeeding and payoff of each potential route.

But this probably won’t go as he hopes. The margin for error with this team is just too narrow. The roster is short on both talent and cap flexibility.

Stubbornly sticking with this plan rather than trading Gasol and/or Conley will only make an eventual rebuild more difficult. It also risks Memphis not properly valuing the No. 4 pick and other long-term assets.

At this rate, the Grizzlies will likely lose too much in the short term and get stuck too long in the basement.

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
LeBron James was the only Cleveland player to start all the Cavaliers’ playoff games this year.

The only other team with just one player to start all its postseason games since 1986, as far back as Basketball-Reference playoff-start data goes, was the 2016 Warriors. Only Klay Thompson started all Golden State’s playoff games that year.

To be fair, Kevin Love started all his postseason games for the Cavs this year. He missed one completely due to a concussion. Otherwise, he was clearly a starter.

But the Cavaliers spent a lot of time bemoaning a fallen-through offseason trade that would’ve jettisoned Love. And, of course, LeBron is a flight risk.

Beyond those stars, Cleveland has been in even more flux, forced to shuffle an unreliable deck.

Perhaps, the Cavs believe in at least one of those supporting players, though – Larry Nance Jr., who’ll be eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension this offseason.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Multiple league sources told cleveland.com there is “a ton” of interest on both sides to discuss an extension for Nance

The Cavs have expressed to Nance that they view him as a foundational piece, sources said.

Acquired from the Lakers midseason, Nance brought a feel-good story to Cleveland. The Cavaliers retired his father’s number, and the younger Nance grew up in the area. He seemed genuinely happy to play for the Cavs.

Nance is a solid player. He finishes above the rim, plays hard and has a nose for the ball.

But he’s also somewhat redundant with Tristan Thompson, who’s under contract two more years. Thompson looked a little sharper late in the season and probably isn’t as washed-up as he looked most of the year. Especially if Love starts at center, there might not be room for both Nance and Love in the rotation.

Hovering over everything in Cleveland is LeBron. If he stays, the Cavaliers should stay in win-now mode. If he leaves, they’ll likely try to escape the luxury tax.

Nance, 25, could fit either direction – which speaks to why the Cavs are so high on him. What kind of contract extension can he leverage that into? The picture will become clearer once LeBron decides his future.

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. So much so that he’s willing to leave about $31 million on the table (the difference between the supermax the Spurs could offer and what any other team could after a trade). It took a while but the Spurs know now, and San Antonio will explore the trade market.

You can be sure 29 teams are lined up to try to trade for him — when healthy Leonard is a top-five NBA player, an MVP candidate who is a force on both ends of the floor, and already a Finals MVP.

However, with just one year left on his current contract, Leonard has leverage in this situation — if a team can’t re-sign him then he’s just a one-year rental, and teams aren’t going to want to pay the steep trade price to land him. Leonard’s camp will let teams know if they have a shot at re-signing him, and most will not. A couple of teams might be willing to roll the dice anyway (as Oklahoma City did with Paul George) betting they can win him over with a year to recruit him in house. But by and large, Leonard will have some say on where he lands.

Here are the teams at the top of the list to watch.

Lakers small icon The Los Angeles Lakers. This is where Leonard wants to go. While Leonard’s frustrations with the Spurs grew over the handling of his injury and his seeking a second opinion, his uncle/advisor had been in Kawhi’s ear about getting to a place like Los Angeles. There are none in the NBA bigger than the Lakers. Leonard and his camp were disappointed with the money offered in recent negotiations with the Jordan shoe brand (reportedly in the $4 million to $5 million range) and think a move to a larger market and bigger brand team changes the endorsement equation. (Not as much as Leonard thinks, he doesn’t do social media or go on Fallon/Kimmel, or all the other stuff that guys like Russell Westbrook or Damian Lillard have done to create a brand despite market size. Kawhi has to play the game to get that cash.)

This is the trade everyone will talk about. It can get done financially with the Lakers sending Luol Deng‘s bloated contract, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma (and maybe the No. 25 pick in Thursday’s draft). However, the Spurs don’t really want Ball and the circus that follows him, according to sources. It’s expected the Spurs would ask for Brandon Ingram and Kuzma as the young Lakers coming back, and the Spurs likely would have to throw in Bryn Forbes just to balance the books. Either way, it may require a third team to get the job done, the Spurs will not just want to take on bad contracts.

It’s a good deal for the Spurs. If the Lakers get desperate, would they try to throw in Ball too? That likely requires a third team (at least), but the Lakers should go all in — get Leonard in a trade and it’s far more likely the Lakers get LeBron James in free agency.

Another question to ponder: Will the Spurs willingly trade Leonard to Western Conference rival with the resources of the Lakers? Don’t bet on it, especially if the Celtics, Sixers, or others come in with strong offers. The Spurs want the best offer, they don’t care if Leonard chooses to take even less money to go to LA as a free agent in 2019 (the max from another team would be $139 over four years, another massive hit to the guaranteed money pocketbook). Popovich is not inclined to help the Lakers.

The Spurs will listen and be interested in what the Lakers have to say. But there could be better offers from…

Celtics small icon The Boston Celtics. It had been reported the Celtics tried to make a trade offer for Leonard at the last trade deadline but were rebuffed (the Spurs have turned away all calls up to this point). For a rebuilding Spurs team, this could be the cleanest choice.

Boston could offer Jaylen Brown (although the Spurs may demand Jayson Tatum), this year’s No. 27 pick, next year’s Sacramento Kings pick (which is only No. 1 protected, and that team is still going to be young and bad), plus another future first rounder. The Celtics have a lot of picks they can send.

Or, Boston could offer Kyrie Irving and a first-round pick. This lineup works for Boston: Leonard, Gordon Hayward, Tatum, Brown, and Al Horford. The question with that offer for San Antonio is could it re-sign Irving, a free agent in 2019? Also, Boston could, in theory, offer Gordon Hayward and a pick (although that one is far less likely to be put out there).

The Celtics don’t necessarily have to be convinced they could re-sign Leonard to roll the dice on a trade — this is a franchise, a coach, and a passionate city of hoops fans who would be willing to bet they could win him over. Danny Ainge doesn’t fear a good gamble, and this would be one — with Leonard and their other stars getting healthy the Celtics become a threat to Golden State (as much as any team is).

 
Sixers small icon The Philadelphia 76ers. Another team on the rise in the East, a team with max cap space so they would have some flexibility still, and this is a team that Leonard has been linked to in the past. With Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid taking steps forward (and staying healthy *knocks on wood*) Leonard pushes this team firmly into contender status.

The trade would likely be Robert Covington, Markelle Fultz, and the No. 10 pick in this draft (the Lakers’ pick). How tempting that would be to the Spurs depends on what they think of Fultz, his health, and his shot, as well as who they can draft at No. 10. It’s a good deal, and the Sixers could throw more picks to tempt the Spurs. However, is this offer better than what the Lakers or Celtics can put on the board?

 
Clippers small icon The Los Angeles Clippers. If Leonard really wants to be in Los Angeles, this is the other option (and being the face this team did a lot for Chris Paul‘s brand and endorsements, State Farm has paid him a mint).

The offer would not be quite as enticing as what the Lakers can put on the table but it’s interesting: Tobias Harris, Sam Decker and this year’s 12th or 13th pick. Or both but without Decker. That would send the Spurs a decent package, however, it’s all nice role players and not a star (it’s unlikely they draft one that late in the lottery, possible but not likely). Still, the Clippers will try to get in the mix, and they would stand a chance to keep him because of the city (especially if they pay this summer to keep DeAndre Jordan).

 
Knicks small icon The New York Knicks. Another team on this list because it’s a large market that Leonard has been linked to. Reportedly people around him like this idea, but it’s hard to see it working out. It’s also not known for sure if the Knicks could win over Leonard to re-sign, promising him a healthy Kristaps Porzingis. Eventually.

A trade of Tim Hardaway Jr., Frank Ntilikina, and this years No. 9 pick will get the Spurs to at least listen. (The Spurs are not taking on Joakim Noah or Enes Kanter‘s contracts, the Knicks are stuck with those.) Just hard to see that being enough, considering who they are up against.

 
Heat small icon Miami Heat. Another team whose name comes up — like Sacramento, which would love to get in the sweepstakes — where it seems unlikely they could re-sign Leonard so how much do they really want to offer? There are a few teams in this circumstance.

For the Heat, they could offer Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Bam Adebayo
in a trade for Leonard and Patty Mills.

Maybe the Spurs have a little interest in the young players, but it’s likely not enough. Also, how much better does this make the Heat in the short term, and if they are just fighting to make the playoffs in the East is that going to entice Leonard to stay?

If and when the Spurs decide to trade Leonard — they are in no rush, this could drag out through the summer — they are going to get closer to market value for a superstar than most teams get. Much closer than the Kings did with DeMarcus Cousins, for example. There are a few teams that can make quality offers, and the Spurs will choose the best one — they don’t care where Leonard lands. Leonard’s leverage is where he will re-sign, but a team that trades for him can offer $49 million more and one more guaranteed year, that’s a lot of cabbage — not enough to keep Leonard in a place he doesn’t like or want to be, but if the team is winning and the experience is good… anything can happen.

This summer is going to be wild.

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
The NBA is moving toward ending the one-and-done rule that prohibits players from declaring for the draft straight from high school.

When will it actually happen?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The NBA on Friday sent teams a memo indicating that “eligibility rules” for the draft may shift as early as 2021 (but no earlier) as the league reviews issues “related to player development and the corruption investigation in college basketball,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by ESPN.

The memo does not mention the one-and-done rule by name, but it is meant to remind teams the league and the players union could agree to scrap one-and-done before the expiration of the current collective bargaining deal in 2024 — and perhaps well before then, sources say.

This will be a good change, whenever it’s made. It’s unfair to effectively force young players into the NCAA’s cartel system. They should have the freedom to pursue an NBA career after high school.

Teams must now plan for a stacked draft – in 2021 or whatever year the rule changes. That draft will include the top high schoolers from that year’s graduating class and the one prior. So, roster moves this summer should already consider the increased value of future draft picks at that point.

Though teams must still guess at the precise year of the reformatted draft, this is at least a major clue.

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
Enough stars – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Gordon Hayward – have changed teams in the last couple years to know how this goes. People say they don’t care so much whether a player leaves. They claim to care more how a player leaves. (Even though nobody ever finds a player’s exit tact good enough.)

How is Kawhi Leonardwho reportedly wants to leave the Spurs – doing on that front?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

There are two possibilities here:

1. Leonard leaked his desire to leave the Spurs before informing them and is throwing around words like “betrayal” to make them look bad.

2. Leonard already told the organization, and San Antonio is denying it to make him look bad.

Either would show the high level of acrimony here.