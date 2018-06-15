AP Photo/Darren Abate

Can Kawhi Leonard even convince Spurs to give him super-max extension?

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs must repair their broken relationship before they offer him a super-max contract extension, which projects to be worth about $219 million over five years. He’ll be eligible for that extension between July 16 and the last day before the regular season.

Is it possible for Leonard to regain San Antonio’s faith that quickly?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

History suggests the Spurs could want to see Leonard return to the active lineup before making a super-max offer next year, see him reinvested fully into the program. To think Popovich will walk into a room after months of discontent and immediately drop that $219 million on Leonard goes against every way the Spurs have operated.

This is clearly speculation, but given Wojnarowski’s connections, it very well could be informed speculation.

Would the Spurs really not offer Leonard a super-max extension this offseason and keep him for next season, the final year of his contract? There’s no guarantee Leonard will be eligible for a super-max deal in 2019. He must win MVP or Defensive Player of the Year or make an All-NBA team next season to qualify for a new super-max contract once his current deal expires (as opposed to a super-max extension, which he has already clinched eligibility for).

Leonard, even if he wants to stay in San Antonio at this point, could easily resent the suggestion. It’d be reasonable for the Spurs to want to gauge Leonard’s health before offering him so much money, but from his standpoint, Leonard shouldn’t want to risk it. If San Antonio tries this tactic, it could lead to a trade request or Leonard leaving in 2019 unrestricted free agency.

Perhaps, San Antonio evaluates him through the preseason then gives him a super-max extension. But that’s a narrow needle to thread.

Most people expect the Spurs to either give Leonard the super-max extension or trade him this summer. But we probably shouldn’t rule out a middle ground of them doing neither and keeping into the regular season.

Report: Cavaliers actually nearly traded Kyrie Irving around draft

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers after he heard they discussed trading him on draft night.

Was that just a benign internal conversation Irving read too much into or a real sign Cleveland wasn’t committed to him?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Cavs indeed came close to trading Irving around the draft, but he didn’t have to hear about it when and how he did.

I wonder what that trade would have been. The Cavaliers also nearly traded Kevin Love for Paul George on draft night. Was it one trade or the other? Did Cleveland actually want to trade both LeBron James‘ co-stars?

This will be another “what if?” of many in the Irving trade saga.

Remember, though, Irving reportedly considered requesting a trade in 2016 and asked for one before the draft. He might have disliked how the Cavs dangled/discussed him on draft night, but it seems if that weren’t a reason for wanting out, he would’ve found another.

LaVar Ball says mean things about his wife, who’s recovering from stroke

AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis
By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

LaVar Ball has become one of the NBA’s most infamous characters. Father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, LaVar has expertly crafted a larger-than-life persona. Whether you like him or not, people pay attention to him.

LaVar uses a reality-TV approach. He’s always in character. Everything is dramatized. And he gives the impression nothing is off limits.

Including his wife’s stroke last year.

Kent Babb of The Washington Post:

In his suite on this afternoon, during an interview he insists is recorded, LaVar sidesteps questions that would humanize him and offsets the occasional tender moment about his wife — “As long as she can smile, give a kiss and a hug,” he says, “I’m good” — with striking displays of cruelty — “That’s probably why she had the stroke, so she can be quiet for a minute.”

Rather than slow his gait when they’d go to lunch in Chino Hills, he’d point out she’s “moving like an old-ass lady” because she uses a cane or advise Tina to “put your damn foot forward and walk!”

“Keep moving slow; I’m gonna be inside with the AC blowing,” he now recalls telling her. “[Shoot], I’m not waiting all day for you to walk across the street; you better get to moving.”

LaVar will, during a one-hour interview, praise his wife’s fortitude and progress, but more frequently he brags about the harsh things he has told her over the past 15 months. His words draw shocked expressions from strangers, he says, and LaVar’s own mother often leaves the room when he speaks to Tina this way.

He does not apologize for this or much else, and he believes — or says he believes — Lonzo is the first but not the last of his sons to reach the NBA because of two things: LaVar’s unreasonable expectations and God’s plan, which apparently included giving Tina a near-fatal stroke.

“The Lord said: I’m going to tuck her away in this hospital for a minute, LaVar, till you finish doing what you’re doing,” he says, going on to suggest that his wife’s affliction in no way disrupts their pursuit of success and that he never worried about her because, simply, he’s too lucky for his wife to die young.

“She’ll be a little — excuse my language — [messed] up, but she ain’t gonna die,” he says, and with a videographer maneuvering around the suite, it’s difficult to know whether LaVar truly believes what he’s saying or if it’s just good TV.

LaVar has talked before of speaking things into existence. This could be his own way of loving Tina, being hard on her to drive her to meet the challenges she faces. It worked with Lonzo.

But even just reading these quotes is uncomfortable.

I don’t know what will derail LaVar. His “stay in your lane” comments toward a female reporter – which drew charges of misogyny and sexism – have come closest so far. Will this increase those accusations? Will people actually care?

Or will this just excite LaVar followers, who are drawn to his loudmouth and coarse ways?

Dwight Howard calls day Stan Van Gundy threw him under bus “worst day of my life”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

It was one of the strangest, most unexpected coach/player media sessions ever.

Back in April 2012, the relationship between Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy and star player Dwight Howard was strained (to put it kindly). Then one day before a game, Van Gundy drank his Diet Pepsi in a media session and told everyone Howard went to management and asked for the coach to be fired — then Howard walked into the session, not knowing what had been said, and gave Van Gundy a hug and said everything was fine. Awkward doesn’t begin to describe it.

On ESPN’s The Jump Thursday, Howard called it the “worst day of my life.”

“The first question is like ‘Dwight, they said you wanted to get Stan fired.’ I was like ‘Oh, my God,’ ” Howard recalled. “That was literally the worst day of my life. We had a game that night. And that was the worst game I ever played. Like, I could not hit the basket for nothing. And you would have thought — I don’t know what was going on that night, but it was the worst ever.

“So man, shout out to Stan, man. Shout out to Stan, man.”

Just more than a month later, Van Gundy was let go (after a first-round playoff loss to Indiana). The following season Howard was traded to the Lakers (which was another disaster as he came back too quickly from back surgery and was never right), then eventually jumped to Houston.

Howard said their relationship was never that bad, and whatever was wrong it has since been patched up. Van Gundy and Howard text and talk regularly, they both say.

Which is great, but it doesn’t make that April day in 2012 any less legendary.

Michael Porter’s pro day/medical evaluations back on for Friday

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Teams want more info on Michael Porter‘s back and health. The Bulls got to examine him at a workout, and Porter’s agent sent the medical reports to other teams, which one front office person who saw them told Rob Dauster of NBC Sports they came back “fine.” But teams want their own doctors to have a look — especially after a Friday workout and medical evaluation day for teams was almost cancelled due to hip spasms.

That is back on for Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

What teams see Friday in Chicago will go a long way to determining where Porter gets drafted. Before the workout most projections have him in the 6-8 range of the draft, but climbing. If the doctors give a thumbs up, he could climb.

As pointed out in our breakdown of Porter’s game, if healthy he might be as talented as anyone in this draft. There’s a reason the Kings are interested in him at No. 2. He’s 6’11” but plays like a wing, making him a great modern NBA four who can hit from the outside and has the athleticism to get up and down the floor then finish with authority. Two years ago, in the summer of 2016, he was owning the summer circuit and projected as the No. 1 pick.

Then came 2017 — a back injury forced a microdiscectomy surgery on his back. He never looked right.

That makes Porter the biggest mystery in the draft — healthy and playing at his peak he’s with the elite of this class, but backs are tricky things and can linger. Were the hip spasms tied to the back issue?  There were questions about his handle and first step before this, will his athleticism be limited in any way by this.

The teams will get some answers on Friday. We all will see the results next Thursday at the draft.