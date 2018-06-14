This tattoo of the famous Dwyane Wade and LeBron alley-oop is incredible (PHOTO)

The Denver Nuggets finished ninth in the Western Conference this season, and are one of a few teams in the NBA that will likely find themselves struggling for a playoff spot despite having a massive salary. Per Hoops Hype, Denver has $106 million in committed cap space and holds for the 2018-19 season.

So it makes sense the Nuggets would want to try and improve their talent or cap situation, preferably both, before the next season starts.

According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Denver is looking to offload some contracts, including forward Kenneth Faried. You may have heard this rumor before, because it’s been widely acknowledged that Faried has been on the trade market for some time.

Via AJC:

The Hawks would seek draft picks, young players or both as part of a deal with the Nuggets or any other team that wants to reduce payroll. The Nuggets own the No. 14 overall pick in next week’s draft, and their expendable young players include recent draft picks Malik Beasley and Tyler Lydon. The Nuggets are looking to reduce their salary commitments for next season. Faried is owed $13.8 million in 2018-19, the final year of his deal, and he fell out of Denver’s rotation this season with a career-low 461 minutes played.

Cunningham’s story goes on to name ways the Atlanta Hawks might take on Faried’s contract, although come the offseason — particularly around the draft — it’s likely there could be several teams in the mix to help offload the embattled forward.

It comes as absolutely no surprise that the Hawks would be in on any deal centered on Faried and the No. 14 pick. It also has to be noted that other teams would be willing to make the same deal. It's not just ATL. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 15, 2018

The Nuggets are in an interesting position given they have a pick in the top half of the first round, but are already loaded with a young core. Do they really need to add another player at that level and that age, or will they prioritize offloading salary?

Faried has been waiting on the trade block for a while. No doubt his movement is the key for the Nuggets right now.