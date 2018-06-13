Warriors joked a lot about Kevin Durant at championship parade (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant and the Warriors have won two championships in two years together. Durant and his teammates have done nothing but express admiration for each other publicly. Durant has already pledged to re-sign, and Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Durant could name his price.

All good between Durant and the Warriors?

Depends how much you read into these jokes at Golden State’s championship parade. Myers, coach Steve Kerr and broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald all took their turns.

First:

Fitzgerald: "I heard you tell Kevin Durant he can have whatever contract he wants next year."

Myers: "That was just for the media. He can't have anything like that at all."

Kerr: "Mid-level."

Fitzgerald: "Because I think last year you told Steph he could have whatever contract he wants, too."

Myers: "That was different. He's been here from the way-before days. He's earned it."

Then:

Fitzgerald: “I’m gonna stand in front of KD. Before his Warrior exit, I want to enjoy as much time with him as possible.”

There any honest sentiments behind these cracks? If so, let’s revisit the discussion of how long the Warriors’ dynasty will last.

If not, at least there’s absolutely no risk of them devolving into a problem. Because, as we all know, Durant isn’t sensitive.