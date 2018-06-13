AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Rumor: Bulls dismayed by Kris Dunn’s work ethic this offseason

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Bulls are reportedly open to drafting Trae Young or Collin Sexton with the No. 7 pick – even though Chicago already has Kris Dunn at point guard.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

multiple sources told the Sun-Times last week that the Bulls’ coaching staff and front office have been less than impressed with Dunn’s work habits so far in the offseason, a far cry from the player they acquired from the Timberwolves in the deal for Jimmy Butler on draft night 2017.

Dunn was a workout warrior last offseason, but the sources said he has been ‘‘shortcutting’’ his way through May and early June

One source said it wasn’t a problem yet, but the Bulls want to make sure it doesn’t go in that direction.

Dunn is fine. He’s a low-end starting point guard, but at just 24, he has the potential to become more. If he’s a rebuilding team’s top point guard next season, that’s OK.

But he’s not nearly good enough for the Bulls to pass on the best prospect available, even if that player is also a point guard. Drafting Young or Sexton would bring complications, as none of those players fit well off the ball. But passing on a good player would be a far bigger problem.

And none of that has anything to do with Dunn’s work ethic. If the Bulls can scare him straight while also considering the prospects they should anyway, all the better.

Warriors joked a lot about Kevin Durant at championship parade (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant and the Warriors have won two championships in two years together. Durant and his teammates have done nothing but express admiration for each other publicly. Durant has already pledged to re-sign, and Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Durant could name his price.

All good between Durant and the Warriors?

Depends how much you read into these jokes at Golden State’s championship parade. Myers, coach Steve Kerr and broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald all took their turns.

First:

  • Fitzgerald: “I heard you tell Kevin Durant he can have whatever contract he wants next year.”
  • Myers: “That was just for the media. He can’t have anything like that at all.”
  • Kerr: “Mid-level.”
  • Fitzgerald: “Because I think last year you told Steph he could have whatever contract he wants, too.”
  • Myers: “That was different. He’s been here from the way-before days. He’s earned it.”

Then:

  • Fitzgerald: “I’m gonna stand in front of KD. Before his Warrior exit, I want to enjoy as much time with him as possible.”

There any honest sentiments behind these cracks? If so, let’s revisit the discussion of how long the Warriors’ dynasty will last.

If not, at least there’s absolutely no risk of them devolving into a problem. Because, as we all know, Durant isn’t sensitive.

Kevin Durant struggles to open bottle of champagne, gets help (video)

AP Photo/Tony Avelar
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant spent nine years with the Thunder franchise. He helped them reach six postseasons, four Western Conference finals and even one NBA Finals. But he never delivered them a title. Then, he left for Golden State. He signed with the Warriors for many reasons, but they undeniably offered him the easiest path to a championship. Golden State has won two titles in two years with Durant.

Anyway, here’s a video from the Warriors’ championship parade yesterday:

Durant has gotten much stronger. He still apparently needs to develop his bottle-popping muscles, though.

Draymond Green rejects Tristan Thompson’s handshake, essentially calls Cavaliers big soft (video)

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Draymond Green appeared to troll LeBron James with his shirt at the Warriors’ championship parade.

Green’s words definitely targeted Cavaliers big Tristan Thompson.

Thompson pushed the basketball into Green’s face face late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.

Then, Green sharpened the rhetoric yesterday.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Green:

There’s a lot of guys in this league, they’re soft. We’re just cut from a different cloth.

We just ain’t cut the same. I told one of them dudes from the Cavs after the game. He tried to shake my hand. I said, “Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.”

This appears to be that moment:

This is very in-character for Green – being tougher than his opponent and then telling everyone about it.

Jordan Bell’s drunken championship-celebration journey (video)

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

J.R. Smith congratulated Nick Young as a kindred spirit in championship celebration.

Smith might have had the wrong Warrior.

Jordan Bell has been living it up.

He drank plenty of champagne after Golden State completed its sweep Friday:

He showed just how much champagne he drank during an interview:

He pledged to keep the party going during Tuesday’s victory parade – while, of course, drinking more champagne:

He ran out of Hennessy at the parade, but found a fan eager to share:

He turned up for another interview:

And, in a fitting end, he fiddled with an air conditioner on live television as he desperately tried to cool down:

What a ride!