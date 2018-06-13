Rumor: Bulls dismayed by Kris Dunn’s work ethic this offseason

The Bulls are reportedly open to drafting Trae Young or Collin Sexton with the No. 7 pick – even though Chicago already has Kris Dunn at point guard.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

multiple sources told the Sun-Times last week that the Bulls’ coaching staff and front office have been less than impressed with Dunn’s work habits so far in the offseason, a far cry from the player they acquired from the Timberwolves in the deal for Jimmy Butler on draft night 2017. Dunn was a workout warrior last offseason, but the sources said he has been ‘‘shortcutting’’ his way through May and early June

One source said it wasn’t a problem yet, but the Bulls want to make sure it doesn’t go in that direction.

Dunn is fine. He’s a low-end starting point guard, but at just 24, he has the potential to become more. If he’s a rebuilding team’s top point guard next season, that’s OK.

But he’s not nearly good enough for the Bulls to pass on the best prospect available, even if that player is also a point guard. Drafting Young or Sexton would bring complications, as none of those players fit well off the ball. But passing on a good player would be a far bigger problem.

And none of that has anything to do with Dunn’s work ethic. If the Bulls can scare him straight while also considering the prospects they should anyway, all the better.