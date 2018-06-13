Raptors’ GM Masai Ujiri: “Bryan Colangelo has 100 percent of my support”

Raptors’ GM Masai Ujiri is a bigger man than most.
Among the numerous insider and ridiculous things Tweeted out through burner accounts linked to then Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo — an investigation by the team found Colangelo’s wife Barbara Bottini ran the accounts, allegedly without Colangelo’s knowledge — were shots at Ujiri. Colangelo had been the GM of the Raptors, Ujiri took over after him and remains revered by the fan base in a way Colangelo never was. That led to some jealous Tweets.
Ujiri is ignoring those comments and mostly just feels bad for his friend Colangelo, who lost his job.
Michael Scotto of The Athletic spoke to Ujiri, who was nothing but sympathetic to Colangelo.
“To me, my thoughts are with Bryan and his family, honestly,” Ujiri told The Athletic. “There’s nothing said about me there, there was not one inch of it that made me think otherwise. He’s a good friend of mine. I totally understand the situation, and I sympathize with Bryan. In my humble opinion, it was tough for me to see him lose his job. It was a mistake, and I’ve spoken to Bryan. We continue to speak continuously, and he’s one of the better persons in this job, and my dream and my hope is a good person like that gets back in the game somewhere, somehow. Bryan Colangelo has 100 percent of my support, and it’s emotional for me because he’s one of my mentors, he gave me a chance, and hopefully, he can be forgiven. Even though I don’t know, I’m not sure of details, but I hope he’s forgiven. We can all make mistakes.”
Classy. A lesser man would have reveled in the downfall of someone tied to those kinds of shots at him. That’s not who Ujiri is.
I don’t know if he — or we — will ever get to see Colangelo work in an NBA front office again, though.