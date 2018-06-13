Orlando’s Jonathan Simmons had wrist surgery just after end of last season

Last summer, Jonathan Simmons looked like a steal of a pickup by the Orlando Magic — the Spurs had to renounce his rights so the Magic swooped in with a three-year, $18 million offer. Simmons put up career numbers — 13.9 points per game while shooting 33.8 percent from three — but he was part of a confusing roster that just never blended, then was devastated by injuries.

Simmons was among those, he missed the final 12 games of the season with what was called a right wrist contusion. However, it apparently was more than that, he needed surgery reports Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Orlando Magic swingman Jonathon Simmons underwent surgery on April 24 to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, Magic spokesman Joel Glass said…. Glass said Simmons met with a hand specialist after the season and had an MRI taken, prompting the decision for Simmons to undergo surgery.

This is all very vague and there is no timeline for his recovery and would not say if the swingman known for his defense will be ready for training camp when it opens next September. With new coach Steve Clifford running the show in camp it would be helpful for Simmons to be there. Plus, the defensive-minded Simmons is a good fit for Clifford’s style.

As an aside, this kind of vague injury report — very possibly not properly disclosing it during the season, then providing no information after the surgery — that is not going to fly if the NBA owners want a slice of sports gambling revenue that will start flowing as more states legalize betting. Much like the NFL does now, there is going to have to be a lot more information and detail on such things as it could impact money wagered on games.