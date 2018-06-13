Getty Images

Orlando’s Jonathan Simmons had wrist surgery just after end of last season

Last summer, Jonathan Simmons looked like a steal of a pickup by the Orlando Magic — the Spurs had to renounce his rights so the Magic swooped in with a three-year, $18 million offer. Simmons put up career numbers —  13.9 points per game while shooting 33.8 percent from three — but he was part of a confusing roster that just never blended, then was devastated by injuries.

Simmons was among those, he missed the final 12 games of the season with what was called a right wrist contusion. However, it apparently was more than that, he needed surgery reports Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Orlando Magic swingman Jonathon Simmons underwent surgery on April 24 to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, Magic spokesman Joel Glass said….

Glass said Simmons met with a hand specialist after the season and had an MRI taken, prompting the decision for Simmons to undergo surgery.

This is all very vague and there is no timeline for his recovery and would not say if the swingman known for his defense will be ready for training camp when it opens next September. With new coach Steve Clifford running the show in camp it would be helpful for Simmons to be there. Plus, the defensive-minded Simmons is a good fit for Clifford’s style.

As an aside, this kind of vague injury report — very possibly not properly disclosing it during the season, then providing no information after the surgery — that is not going to fly if the NBA owners want a slice of sports gambling revenue that will start flowing as more states legalize betting. Much like the NFL does now, there is going to have to be a lot more information and detail on such things as it could impact money wagered on games.

Raptors’ GM Masai Ujiri: “Bryan Colangelo has 100 percent of my support”

Raptors’ GM Masai Ujiri is a bigger man than most.

Among the numerous insider and ridiculous things Tweeted out through burner accounts linked to then Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo — an investigation by the team found Colangelo’s wife Barbara Bottini ran the accounts, allegedly without Colangelo’s knowledge — were shots at Ujiri. Colangelo had been the GM of the Raptors, Ujiri took over after him and remains revered by the fan base in a way Colangelo never was. That led to some jealous Tweets.

Ujiri is ignoring those comments and mostly just feels bad for his friend Colangelo, who lost his job.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic spoke to Ujiri, who was nothing but sympathetic to Colangelo.

“To me, my thoughts are with Bryan and his family, honestly,” Ujiri told The Athletic. “There’s nothing said about me there, there was not one inch of it that made me think otherwise. He’s a good friend of mine. I totally understand the situation, and I sympathize with Bryan. In my humble opinion, it was tough for me to see him lose his job. It was a mistake, and I’ve spoken to Bryan. We continue to speak continuously, and he’s one of the better persons in this job, and my dream and my hope is a good person like that gets back in the game somewhere, somehow. Bryan Colangelo has 100 percent of my support, and it’s emotional for me because he’s one of my mentors, he gave me a chance, and hopefully, he can be forgiven. Even though I don’t know, I’m not sure of details, but I hope he’s forgiven. We can all make mistakes.”

Classy. A lesser man would have reveled in the downfall of someone tied to those kinds of shots at him. That’s not who Ujiri is.

I don’t know if he — or we — will ever get to see Colangelo work in an NBA front office again, though.

Report: Bryan Colangelo overruled others 76ers executives, who urged him to consider passing on Markelle Fultz

The 76ers are trying to separate themselves from former team president Bryan Colangelo, who resigned last week in the aftermath of his wife admitting to running multiple burner Twitter accounts that advanced a pro-Colangelo message and ripped many other people (including current Philadelphia players).

But the 76ers can’t completely divorce themselves from Colangelo. Beyond the lingering stench of the Twitter scandal, he made a franchise-altering move last summer.

Under Colangelo, Philadelphia traded the No. 3 pick and a valuable future first-rounder to move up to the No. 1 pick and get Markelle Fultz. Fultz struggled through a disappointing rookie year while Jayson Tatum, whom the Celtics took third, looked like a future star. No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball also looked more promising than Fultz.

But that doesn’t mean the 76ers aren’t trying to separate themselves from that deal.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

after Fultz struggled in his workout with the Sixers last June, league sources say some Sixers front-office members suggested that despite making the trade, the team should have taken a second look at Tatum or Lonzo Ball. But the idea was shot down by Colangelo, according to sources. Fultz was the choice. There was no turning back.

Besides Colangelo, the 76ers’ front office largely remains in place. This sounds like other executives trying to improve their own career prospects – whether it’s ascending to Colangelo’s job, looking more attractive to other teams in event of a shakeup or even just trying to remain in place under Brett Brown’s leadership. That blunder made on our watch? It wasn’t me.

And maybe that’s fair. If these other executives were down on Fultz, that’d indicate their acumen in evaluating talent. The whole point of judging prior work in job searches should be to predict someone’s ability for that opening. (Likewise, these executives’ unseen misevaluations should also be considered, though people don’t leak those.)

But here’s the awkward part: Fultz also remains in Philadelphia. How does he like hearing other members of the organization wanted to pass on him? If he has a confidence problem, that won’t help.

This leak is self-serving by the people who made it – which gets to a fundamental flaw in Barbara Bottini’s logic. For people in the NBA to advance their own agendas, even at the expense of others in the same organization, there are better ways than burner Twitter accounts. Leak it to a reporter and receive anonymity. Nobody is calling for an investigation into O’Connor’s sources or saying they should be fired if discovered. Everyone is shaking their head at Colangelo, maybe feeling some way about Fultz, and moving on.

Likely first-rounder Kevin Huerter tears ligaments in hand, undergoes surgery

Kevin Huerter, a sweet-shooting guard from Maryland with plenty of offensive skills, is projected to get drafted in the first round. With impressive showings since declaring for the draft, Huerter has climbed draft boards.

This will probably end his rise.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is obviously a setback. Missing workouts will hurt Huerter’s stock. Being unavailable for summer league and other training could reduce his readiness for his rookie year.

But two months during the offseason is a drop in the bucket relative to a four-year rookie-scale contract. As long as they don’t fear long-term effects, teams interested in Huerter shouldn’t be scared off.

Warriors joked a lot about Kevin Durant at championship parade (video)

Kevin Durant and the Warriors have won two championships in two years together. Durant and his teammates have done nothing but express admiration for each other publicly. Durant has already pledged to re-sign, and Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Durant could name his price.

All good between Durant and the Warriors?

Depends how much you read into these jokes at Golden State’s championship parade. Myers, coach Steve Kerr and broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald all took their turns.

First:

  • Fitzgerald: “I heard you tell Kevin Durant he can have whatever contract he wants next year.”
  • Myers: “That was just for the media. He can’t have anything like that at all.”
  • Kerr: “Mid-level.”
  • Fitzgerald: “Because I think last year you told Steph he could have whatever contract he wants, too.”
  • Myers: “That was different. He’s been here from the way-before days. He’s earned it.”

Then:

  • Fitzgerald: “I’m gonna stand in front of KD. Before his Warrior exit, I want to enjoy as much time with him as possible.”

There any honest sentiments behind these cracks? If so, let’s revisit the discussion of how long the Warriors’ dynasty will last.

If not, at least there’s absolutely no risk of them devolving into a problem. Because, as we all know, Durant isn’t sensitive.