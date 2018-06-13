Kevin Durant struggles to open bottle of champagne, gets help (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant spent nine years with the Thunder franchise. He helped them reach six postseasons, four Western Conference finals and even one NBA Finals. But he never delivered them a title. Then, he left for Golden State. He signed with the Warriors for many reasons, but they undeniably offered him the easiest path to a championship. Golden State has won two titles in two years with Durant.

Anyway, here’s a video from the Warriors’ championship parade yesterday:

Durant has gotten much stronger. He still apparently needs to develop his bottle-popping muscles, though.