Kevin Durant reminds everyone he’s going nowhere, “Why was that even a discussion?”

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
“Why don’t players care more about winning? That’s all Jordan and Kobe cared about, why don’t today’s players put everything toward getting a ring like those guys?”

“How dare Kevin Durant take the easy way to a ring by joining a powerhouse team. That’s not what Jordan or Kobe would have done.”

Welcome to the Catch-22 of being Durant. He did what we ask of stars — prioritize winning even if that means sacrificing point totals/numbers, plus he also took less money to help the team keep key role players — yet he’s vilified for it in some dark corners of the Internet. Or on national television.

It led to some attention seekers calling for him to leave the Warriors — go someplace that is “his team” that he could lead to contention to somehow improve his reputation in their eyes. It was always idiotic, but this is the NBA’s silly season, where rumors drive the car and logic is left standing on the curb. Somehow the idea Durant might bolt became a thing.

Durant shot that down — again — at the team’s parade through Oakland (as the Warriors teammates and management clearly teased him about it).

Warriors’ GM Bob Myers made it clear KD can set his price this summer and they will pay it — as they should. He is the two-time Finals MVP and a top three player on the planet (and top three seems low). Durant is what makes the Warriors a juggernaut. He came to Golden State to have fun playing and to win, and both those things are happening. So he would leave that because…

Well, because saying he should draws more eyeballs/ears.

Warriors joked a lot about Kevin Durant at championship parade (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and the Warriors have won two championships in two years together. Durant and his teammates have done nothing but express admiration for each other publicly. Durant has already pledged to re-sign, and Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Durant could name his price.

All good between Durant and the Warriors?

Depends how much you read into these jokes at Golden State’s championship parade. Myers, coach Steve Kerr and broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald all took their turns.

First:

  • Fitzgerald: “I heard you tell Kevin Durant he can have whatever contract he wants next year.”
  • Myers: “That was just for the media. He can’t have anything like that at all.”
  • Kerr: “Mid-level.”
  • Fitzgerald: “Because I think last year you told Steph he could have whatever contract he wants, too.”
  • Myers: “That was different. He’s been here from the way-before days. He’s earned it.”

Then:

  • Fitzgerald: “I’m gonna stand in front of KD. Before his Warrior exit, I want to enjoy as much time with him as possible.”

There any honest sentiments behind these cracks? If so, let’s revisit the discussion of how long the Warriors’ dynasty will last.

If not, at least there’s absolutely no risk of them devolving into a problem. Because, as we all know, Durant isn’t sensitive.

Kevin Durant struggles to open bottle of champagne, gets help (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant spent nine years with the Thunder franchise. He helped them reach six postseasons, four Western Conference finals and even one NBA Finals. But he never delivered them a title. Then, he left for Golden State. He signed with the Warriors for many reasons, but they undeniably offered him the easiest path to a championship. Golden State has won two titles in two years with Durant.

Anyway, here’s a video from the Warriors’ championship parade yesterday:

Durant has gotten much stronger. He still apparently needs to develop his bottle-popping muscles, though.

Draymond Green rejects Tristan Thompson’s handshake, essentially calls Cavaliers big soft (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Draymond Green appeared to troll LeBron James with his shirt at the Warriors’ championship parade.

Green’s words definitely targeted Cavaliers big Tristan Thompson.

Thompson pushed the basketball into Green’s face face late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.

Then, Green sharpened the rhetoric yesterday.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Green:

There’s a lot of guys in this league, they’re soft. We’re just cut from a different cloth.

We just ain’t cut the same. I told one of them dudes from the Cavs after the game. He tried to shake my hand. I said, “Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.”

This appears to be that moment:

This is very in-character for Green – being tougher than his opponent and then telling everyone about it.

Jordan Bell’s drunken championship-celebration journey (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
J.R. Smith congratulated Nick Young as a kindred spirit in championship celebration.

Smith might have had the wrong Warrior.

Jordan Bell has been living it up.

He drank plenty of champagne after Golden State completed its sweep Friday:

He showed just how much champagne he drank during an interview:

He pledged to keep the party going during Tuesday’s victory parade – while, of course, drinking more champagne:

He ran out of Hennessy at the parade, but found a fan eager to share:

He turned up for another interview:

And, in a fitting end, he fiddled with an air conditioner on live television as he desperately tried to cool down:

What a ride!