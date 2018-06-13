Kawhi Leonard’s former agent sues agency for allegedly withholding commission

Zhaire Smith is a pick about potential. The Texas Tech swingman is exactly what NBA teams want in that spot on paper. Smith is one of the better athletes in the draft, is long (6’11” wingspan) and uses that well on defense. On the offensive end he’s a project. A big project. But he could develop into an athletic “3&D” guy who is strong in transition if the right team can develop him.

The Lakers think they are that team.

There have been a lot of rumors floating around the league that the Lakers wanted to move up from their No. 25 slot (which they got from the Cavaliers at this past trade deadline in the Larry Nance Jr./Jordan Clarkson deal; the Lakers own No. 10 pick belongs to the Sixers). Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer added some detail in a recent podcast.

“I’ve heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they’re targeting. Zhaire Smith is the name that I’ve heard that they’re very high on.”

The idea is that Smith would grow into the role Kentavious Caldwell-Pope filled for the Lakers last season.

To move up to the middle of the first round — Smith is expected to go mid-teens — the Lakers would need to find a team that would take the No. 25 pick and Josh Hart for it (Los Angeles doesn’t have a number of good other young pieces to move). Would Denver, Washington, or Phoenix be willing to do that? Depends on: 1) if those teams have someone they really like in that spot; 2) for the Wizards, how many changes do they plan to make to the roster this summer (maybe a lot) and how does Hart fit in with that?

The other part of that, the Lakers are loath to give up players/picks that they may need to dump the Luol Deng salary in the next year.

It’s unlikely the Lakers pull this off, but it’s something to watch.