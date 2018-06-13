Kawhi Leonard’s former agent sues agency for allegedly withholding commission

It’s this simple: Brian Elfus is saying he never got paid for his work.
Elfus is Kawhi Leonard‘s former agent, the one who negotiated Leonard’s last contract (a max $94 million contract that Leonard is currently bound to, he can opt out next summer), but he has filed a lawsuit saying his former agency withheld his commission on that deal. An agent gets paid for the full deal he negotiates, even if the player switches agents (which Leonard did in 2016).
From Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN.
The former player agent for San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard filed a complaint in a Florida federal court on Monday, suing his former agency for allegedly withholding payment on commissions he says he’s owed, including on the $94.3 million contract that he negotiated for Leonard in 2015.
NBA agent Brian Elfus is suing Impact Sports Basketball LLC, its owner Mitchell Frankel, Impact — A Sports Management Corp., and the company that bought out all of the Impact-branded sports agencies in 2016, J&S Sports Funding LLC, and its affiliated subsidiaries. Elfus is pursuing up to $5 million in damages against Impact Sports Basketball, Impact, J&S and its subsidiaries for allegedly failing to pay him commissions from Leonard and other clients.
More often than not, these kinds of lawsuits get settled before reaching a trial.
This has no impact on the current Leonard situation, he is expected to sit down with Gregg Popovich in the coming days as they try to work out their differences and see if Leonard will remain in San Antonio (the most likely outcome).
If you’re recruiting LeBron James, you need the pitch to end all pitches. Sure, the decision ultimately will come down to a mix of the ability to contend for a title and lifestyle (and max money, but that’s a given), however you can be sure the actual pitches for LeBron will include virtual reality, celebrities, and a bear riding a bicycle, if that will help.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz — not the guy that just won the Super Bowl, the other one — said at the Eagles facility that he will do his part if asked.
This is not the first time Wentz has been tied to a little LeBron recruitment.
Pulling out the Tom Brady card a couple of years ago didn’t help the Celtics win the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, and Wentz isn’t going to win the LeBron version for Philly. But it doesn’t hurt.
If you’re Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, or anyone else in the Lakers front office, and you’re trying to recruit the biggest free agents on the market this summer — LeBron James, Paul George, etc. — part of your pitch is that these young Lakers core guys are mature enough to make big leaps with their game next season and turn this into a playoff team (or more).
So the dis track Lonzo Ball dropped on Kyle Kuzma this week was not a help. That followed a season of social media shots at each other — playful shots, the pair remains friends — but the intensity was increasing.
The Lakers told the two it was time to back off, reports Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
The Los Angeles Lakers have spoken to Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma about toning down their social media roasting of each other following a rap diss track that Ball released on Kuzma this week….
Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media. After dealing with a social media fiasco involving the D'Angelo Russell–Nick Young video in 2016, the Lakers wanted to make sure to nip things in the bud before the potential of anything escalating.
Young adults often don’t know where the line is on these kinds of things, and they cross it more easily. Wise move by the Lakers to step in now.
Especially if they want to go big game hunting this summer in free agency.
Zhaire Smith is a pick about potential. The Texas Tech swingman is exactly what NBA teams want in that spot on paper. Smith is one of the better athletes in the draft, is long (6’11” wingspan) and uses that well on defense. On the offensive end he’s a project. A big project. But he could develop into an athletic “3&D” guy who is strong in transition if the right team can develop him.
The Lakers think they are that team.
There have been a lot of rumors floating around the league that the Lakers wanted to move up from their No. 25 slot (which they got from the Cavaliers at this past trade deadline in the Larry Nance Jr./Jordan Clarkson deal; the Lakers own No. 10 pick belongs to the Sixers). Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer added some detail in a recent podcast.
“I’ve heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they’re targeting. Zhaire Smith is the name that I’ve heard that they’re very high on.”
The idea is that Smith would grow into the role Kentavious Caldwell-Pope filled for the Lakers last season.
To move up to the middle of the first round — Smith is expected to go mid-teens — the Lakers would need to find a team that would take the No. 25 pick and Josh Hart for it (Los Angeles doesn’t have a number of good other young pieces to move). Would Denver, Washington, or Phoenix be willing to do that? Depends on: 1) if those teams have someone they really like in that spot; 2) for the Wizards, how many changes do they plan to make to the roster this summer (maybe a lot) and how does Hart fit in with that?
The other part of that, the Lakers are loath to give up players/picks that they may need to dump the Luol Deng salary in the next year.
It’s unlikely the Lakers pull this off, but it’s something to watch.
Raptors’ GM Masai Ujiri is a bigger man than most.
Among the numerous insider and ridiculous things Tweeted out through burner accounts linked to then Sixers’ GM Bryan Colangelo — an investigation by the team found Colangelo’s wife Barbara Bottini ran the accounts, allegedly without Colangelo’s knowledge — were shots at Ujiri. Colangelo had been the GM of the Raptors, Ujiri took over after him and remains revered by the fan base in a way Colangelo never was. That led to some jealous Tweets.
Ujiri is ignoring those comments and mostly just feels bad for his friend Colangelo, who lost his job.
Michael Scotto of The Athletic spoke to Ujiri, who was nothing but sympathetic to Colangelo.
“To me, my thoughts are with Bryan and his family, honestly,” Ujiri told The Athletic. “There’s nothing said about me there, there was not one inch of it that made me think otherwise. He’s a good friend of mine. I totally understand the situation, and I sympathize with Bryan. In my humble opinion, it was tough for me to see him lose his job. It was a mistake, and I’ve spoken to Bryan. We continue to speak continuously, and he’s one of the better persons in this job, and my dream and my hope is a good person like that gets back in the game somewhere, somehow. Bryan Colangelo has 100 percent of my support, and it’s emotional for me because he’s one of my mentors, he gave me a chance, and hopefully, he can be forgiven. Even though I don’t know, I’m not sure of details, but I hope he’s forgiven. We can all make mistakes.”
Classy. A lesser man would have reveled in the downfall of someone tied to those kinds of shots at him. That’s not who Ujiri is.
I don’t know if he — or we — will ever get to see Colangelo work in an NBA front office again, though.