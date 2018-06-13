Jordan Bell’s drunken championship-celebration journey (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.R. Smith congratulated Nick Young as a kindred spirit in championship celebration.

Smith might have had the wrong Warrior.

Jordan Bell has been living it up.

He drank plenty of champagne after Golden State completed its sweep Friday:

351 days ago @1jordanbell was drafted. Today he’s an NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/jFApC0Dxr1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018

He showed just how much champagne he drank during an interview:

Hahahaha. @1jordanbell is drunk on live TV right now pic.twitter.com/zNqQidimZY — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 9, 2018

He pledged to keep the party going during Tuesday’s victory parade – while, of course, drinking more champagne:

.@1jordanbell’s already getting ready for the party on Tuesday. 🍾😂 pic.twitter.com/8QanAQaBkZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2018

He ran out of Hennessy at the parade, but found a fan eager to share:

Jordan Bell ran out of Henny so he went and found some in the crowd 🥃 pic.twitter.com/rVg02CCna2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2018

He turned up for another interview:

And, in a fitting end, he fiddled with an air conditioner on live television as he desperately tried to cool down:

What a ride!