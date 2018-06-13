How much longer will Gregg Popovich coach the Spurs?

It’s weird to picture the San Antonio Spurs sideline with anyone other than Gregg Popovich patrolling it. He’s been the team’s coach since the year Tupac dropped “California Love” — 1996. More than two decades. While he has trained more than one capable replacement (Popovich’s NBA coaching tree is in full bloom around the league), it still would just feel odd.
Yet that day is coming. Sooner rather than later.
And it’s an interesting subplot of the coming Kawhi Leonard and Popovich meeting to figure out if the star’s relationship with the franchise can be repaired. Groundwork for that meeting has been laid, and the sense around the league is that the two sides will work it out, but when they meet this issue will come up, something ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gets into in his latest breakdown of the situation.
Since the Spurs won a fifth NBA championship in 2014, (Spurs GM R.C.) Buford has had to be prepared for the possibility of Popovich, 69, coaching a final season and moving onto NBA retirement. Every year, they need to make sure there will be one more season for Popovich. It’s only natural this deep into his career.
Few in his orbit expect Popovich to coach the Spurs beyond the 2020 Summer Olympics, and there always has been the possibility that he could spend the 2019-20 season traveling the NBA and globe, preparing for his national team duties.
Popovich will walk away from the NBA as one of its greatest coaches ever. Unquestionably. Only Red Auerbach and Phil Jackson have a resume that can compare. Popovich’s influence on what is seen as the right way to build a franchise culture permeates the league, and there are a lot of disciples of the “Spurs Way” on the bench or front office of teams around the league as they try to mirror that success.
Popovich has earned the right to walk away whenever he wants — but Leonard absolutely should ask about the succession plans if he is going to sign a long-term deal to stay in San Antonio.
It’s just one more thing on the agenda for that Leonard/Popovich summit, but not the biggest issue in the room. Trust has to be there again before anything else matters.
If you’re recruiting LeBron James, you need the pitch to end all pitches. Sure, the decision ultimately will come down to a mix of the ability to contend for a title and lifestyle (and max money, but that’s a given), however you can be sure the actual pitches for LeBron will include virtual reality, celebrities, and a bear riding a bicycle, if that will help.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz — not the guy that just won the Super Bowl, the other one — said at the Eagles facility that he will do his part if asked.
This is not the first time Wentz has been tied to a little LeBron recruitment.
Pulling out the Tom Brady card a couple of years ago didn’t help the Celtics win the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, and Wentz isn’t going to win the LeBron version for Philly. But it doesn’t hurt.
It’s this simple: Brian Elfus is saying he never got paid for his work.
Elfus is Kawhi Leonard‘s former agent, the one who negotiated Leonard’s last contract (a max $94 million contract that Leonard is currently bound to, he can opt out next summer), but he has filed a lawsuit saying his former agency withheld his commission on that deal. An agent gets paid for the full deal he negotiates, even if the player switches agents (which Leonard did in 2016).
From Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN.
The former player agent for San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard filed a complaint in a Florida federal court on Monday, suing his former agency for allegedly withholding payment on commissions he says he’s owed, including on the $94.3 million contract that he negotiated for Leonard in 2015.
NBA agent Brian Elfus is suing Impact Sports Basketball LLC, its owner Mitchell Frankel, Impact — A Sports Management Corp., and the company that bought out all of the Impact-branded sports agencies in 2016, J&S Sports Funding LLC, and its affiliated subsidiaries. Elfus is pursuing up to $5 million in damages against Impact Sports Basketball, Impact, J&S and its subsidiaries for allegedly failing to pay him commissions from Leonard and other clients.
More often than not, these kinds of lawsuits get settled before reaching a trial.
This has no impact on the current Leonard situation, he is expected to sit down with Gregg Popovich in the coming days as they try to work out their differences and see if Leonard will remain in San Antonio (the most likely outcome).
If you’re Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, or anyone else in the Lakers front office, and you’re trying to recruit the biggest free agents on the market this summer — LeBron James, Paul George, etc. — part of your pitch is that these young Lakers core guys are mature enough to make big leaps with their game next season and turn this into a playoff team (or more).
So the dis track Lonzo Ball dropped on Kyle Kuzma this week was not a help. That followed a season of social media shots at each other — playful shots, the pair remains friends — but the intensity was increasing.
The Lakers told the two it was time to back off, reports Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
The Los Angeles Lakers have spoken to Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma about toning down their social media roasting of each other following a rap diss track that Ball released on Kuzma this week….
Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media. After dealing with a social media fiasco involving the D'Angelo Russell–Nick Young video in 2016, the Lakers wanted to make sure to nip things in the bud before the potential of anything escalating.
Young adults often don’t know where the line is on these kinds of things, and they cross it more easily. Wise move by the Lakers to step in now.
Especially if they want to go big game hunting this summer in free agency.
Zhaire Smith is a pick about potential. The Texas Tech swingman is exactly what NBA teams want in that spot on paper. Smith is one of the better athletes in the draft, is long (6’11” wingspan) and uses that well on defense. On the offensive end he’s a project. A big project. But he could develop into an athletic “3&D” guy who is strong in transition if the right team can develop him.
The Lakers think they are that team.
There have been a lot of rumors floating around the league that the Lakers wanted to move up from their No. 25 slot (which they got from the Cavaliers at this past trade deadline in the Larry Nance Jr./Jordan Clarkson deal; the Lakers own No. 10 pick belongs to the Sixers). Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer added some detail in a recent podcast.
“I’ve heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they’re targeting. Zhaire Smith is the name that I’ve heard that they’re very high on.”
The idea is that Smith would grow into the role Kentavious Caldwell-Pope filled for the Lakers last season.
To move up to the middle of the first round — Smith is expected to go mid-teens — the Lakers would need to find a team that would take the No. 25 pick and Josh Hart for it (Los Angeles doesn’t have a number of good other young pieces to move). Would Denver, Washington, or Phoenix be willing to do that? Depends on: 1) if those teams have someone they really like in that spot; 2) for the Wizards, how many changes do they plan to make to the roster this summer (maybe a lot) and how does Hart fit in with that?
The other part of that, the Lakers are loath to give up players/picks that they may need to dump the Luol Deng salary in the next year.
It’s unlikely the Lakers pull this off, but it’s something to watch.