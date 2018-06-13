Getty Images

How much longer will Gregg Popovich coach the San Antonio Spurs?

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
It’s weird to picture the San Antonio Spurs sideline with anyone other than Gregg Popovich patrolling it. He’s been the team’s coach since the year Tupac dropped “California Love” — 1996. More than two decades. While he has trained more than one capable replacement (Popovich’s NBA coaching tree is in full bloom around the league), it still would just feel odd.

Yet that day is coming. Sooner rather than later.

And it’s an interesting subplot of the coming Kawhi Leonard and Popovich meeting to figure out if the star’s relationship with the franchise can be repaired. Groundwork for that meeting has been laid, and the sense around the league is that the two sides will work it out, but when they meet this issue will come up, something ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gets into in his latest breakdown of the situation.

Since the Spurs won a fifth NBA championship in 2014, (Spurs GM R.C.) Buford has had to be prepared for the possibility of Popovich, 69, coaching a final season and moving onto NBA retirement. Every year, they need to make sure there will be one more season for Popovich. It’s only natural this deep into his career.

Few in his orbit expect Popovich to coach the Spurs beyond the 2020 Summer Olympics, and there always has been the possibility that he could spend the 2019-20 season traveling the NBA and globe, preparing for his national team duties.

Popovich will walk away from the NBA as one of its greatest coaches ever. Unquestionably. Only Red Auerbach and Phil Jackson have a resume that can compare. Popovich’s influence on what is seen as the right way to build a franchise culture permeates the league, and there are a lot of disciples of the “Spurs Way” on the bench or front office of teams around the league as they try to mirror that success.

Popovich has earned the right to walk away whenever he wants — but Leonard absolutely should ask about the succession plans if he is going to sign a long-term deal to stay in San Antonio.

It’s just one more thing on the agenda for that Leonard/Popovich summit, but not the biggest issue in the room. Trust has to be there again before anything else matters.

 

Warriors joked a lot about Kevin Durant at championship parade (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and the Warriors have won two championships in two years together. Durant and his teammates have done nothing but express admiration for each other publicly. Durant has already pledged to re-sign, and Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Durant could name his price.

All good between Durant and the Warriors?

Depends how much you read into these jokes at Golden State’s championship parade. Myers, coach Steve Kerr and broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald all took their turns.

First:

  • Fitzgerald: “I heard you tell Kevin Durant he can have whatever contract he wants next year.”
  • Myers: “That was just for the media. He can’t have anything like that at all.”
  • Kerr: “Mid-level.”
  • Fitzgerald: “Because I think last year you told Steph he could have whatever contract he wants, too.”
  • Myers: “That was different. He’s been here from the way-before days. He’s earned it.”

Then:

  • Fitzgerald: “I’m gonna stand in front of KD. Before his Warrior exit, I want to enjoy as much time with him as possible.”

There any honest sentiments behind these cracks? If so, let’s revisit the discussion of how long the Warriors’ dynasty will last.

If not, at least there’s absolutely no risk of them devolving into a problem. Because, as we all know, Durant isn’t sensitive.

Kevin Durant struggles to open bottle of champagne, gets help (video)

AP Photo/Tony Avelar
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant spent nine years with the Thunder franchise. He helped them reach six postseasons, four Western Conference finals and even one NBA Finals. But he never delivered them a title. Then, he left for Golden State. He signed with the Warriors for many reasons, but they undeniably offered him the easiest path to a championship. Golden State has won two titles in two years with Durant.

Anyway, here’s a video from the Warriors’ championship parade yesterday:

Durant has gotten much stronger. He still apparently needs to develop his bottle-popping muscles, though.

Draymond Green rejects Tristan Thompson’s handshake, essentially calls Cavaliers big soft (video)

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Draymond Green appeared to troll LeBron James with his shirt at the Warriors’ championship parade.

Green’s words definitely targeted Cavaliers big Tristan Thompson.

Thompson pushed the basketball into Green’s face face late in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.

Then, Green sharpened the rhetoric yesterday.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Green:

There’s a lot of guys in this league, they’re soft. We’re just cut from a different cloth.

We just ain’t cut the same. I told one of them dudes from the Cavs after the game. He tried to shake my hand. I said, “Tristan, we ain’t cut the same.”

This appears to be that moment:

This is very in-character for Green – being tougher than his opponent and then telling everyone about it.

Jordan Bell’s drunken championship-celebration journey (video)

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

J.R. Smith congratulated Nick Young as a kindred spirit in championship celebration.

Smith might have had the wrong Warrior.

Jordan Bell has been living it up.

He drank plenty of champagne after Golden State completed its sweep Friday:

He showed just how much champagne he drank during an interview:

He pledged to keep the party going during Tuesday’s victory parade – while, of course, drinking more champagne:

He ran out of Hennessy at the parade, but found a fan eager to share:

He turned up for another interview:

And, in a fitting end, he fiddled with an air conditioner on live television as he desperately tried to cool down:

What a ride!