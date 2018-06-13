Draymond Green rejects Tristan Thompson’s handshake, essentially calls Cavaliers big soft

If you’re recruiting LeBron James, you need the pitch to end all pitches. Sure, the decision ultimately will come down to a mix of the ability to contend for a title and lifestyle (and max money, but that’s a given), however you can be sure the actual pitches for LeBron will include virtual reality, celebrities, and a bear riding a bicycle, if that will help.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz — not the guy that just won the Super Bowl, the other one — said at the Eagles facility that he will do his part if asked.
It’s this simple: Brian Elfus is saying he never got paid for his work.
Elfus is Kawhi Leonard‘s former agent, the one who negotiated Leonard’s last contract (a max $94 million contract that Leonard is currently bound to, he can opt out next summer), but he has filed a lawsuit saying his former agency withheld his commission on that deal. An agent gets paid for the full deal he negotiates, even if the player switches agents (which Leonard did in 2016).
The former player agent for San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard filed a complaint in a Florida federal court on Monday, suing his former agency for allegedly withholding payment on commissions he says he’s owed, including on the $94.3 million contract that he negotiated for Leonard in 2015.
NBA agent Brian Elfus is suing Impact Sports Basketball LLC, its owner Mitchell Frankel, Impact — A Sports Management Corp., and the company that bought out all of the Impact-branded sports agencies in 2016, J&S Sports Funding LLC, and its affiliated subsidiaries. Elfus is pursuing up to $5 million in damages against Impact Sports Basketball, Impact, J&S and its subsidiaries for allegedly failing to pay him commissions from Leonard and other clients.
More often than not, these kinds of lawsuits get settled before reaching a trial.
If you’re Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, or anyone else in the Lakers front office, and you’re trying to recruit the biggest free agents on the market this summer — LeBron James, Paul George, etc. — part of your pitch is that these young Lakers core guys are mature enough to make big leaps with their game next season and turn this into a playoff team (or more).
So the dis trackLonzo Ball dropped on Kyle Kuzma this week was not a help. That followed a season of social media shots at each other — playful shots, the pair remains friends — but the intensity was increasing.
The Los Angeles Lakers have spoken to Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma about toning down their social media roasting of each other following a rap diss track that Ball released on Kuzma this week….
Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media. After dealing with a social media fiasco involving the D'Angelo Russell–Nick Young video in 2016, the Lakers wanted to make sure to nip things in the bud before the potential of anything escalating.
Young adults often don’t know where the line is on these kinds of things, and they cross it more easily. Wise move by the Lakers to step in now.
Especially if they want to go big game hunting this summer in free agency.
Rumor: Lakers interested in trading up in first round to get Zhaire Smith
Zhaire Smith is a pick about potential. The Texas Tech swingman is exactly what NBA teams want in that spot on paper. Smith is one of the better athletes in the draft, is long (6’11” wingspan) and uses that well on defense. On the offensive end he’s a project. A big project. But he could develop into an athletic “3&D” guy who is strong in transition if the right team can develop him.
“I’ve heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they’re targeting. Zhaire Smith is the name that I’ve heard that they’re very high on.”
To move up to the middle of the first round — Smith is expected to go mid-teens — the Lakers would need to find a team that would take the No. 25 pick and Josh Hart for it (Los Angeles doesn’t have a number of good other young pieces to move). Would Denver, Washington, or Phoenix be willing to do that? Depends on: 1) if those teams have someone they really like in that spot; 2) for the Wizards, how many changes do they plan to make to the roster this summer (maybe a lot) and how does Hart fit in with that?
The other part of that, the Lakers are loath to give up players/picks that they may need to dump the Luol Deng salary in the next year.
It’s unlikely the Lakers pull this off, but it’s something to watch.