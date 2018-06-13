Draymond Green rejects Tristan Thompson’s handshake, essentially calls Cavaliers big soft (video)

Kevin Durant spent nine years with the Thunder franchise. He helped them reach six postseasons, four Western Conference finals and even one NBA Finals. But he never delivered them a title. Then, he left for Golden State. He signed with the Warriors for many reasons, but they undeniably offered him the easiest path to a championship. Golden State has won two titles in two years with Durant.
Anyway, here’s a video from the Warriors’ championship parade yesterday:
Durant has gotten much stronger. He still apparently needs to develop his bottle-popping muscles, though.
multiple sources told the Sun-Times last week that the Bulls’ coaching staff and front office have been less than impressed with Dunn’s work habits so far in the offseason, a far cry from the player they acquired from the Timberwolves in the deal for Jimmy Butler on draft night 2017.
Dunn was a workout warrior last offseason, but the sources said he has been ‘‘shortcutting’’ his way through May and early June
One source said it wasn’t a problem yet, but the Bulls want to make sure it doesn’t go in that direction.
Dunn is fine. He’s a low-end starting point guard, but at just 24, he has the potential to become more. If he’s a rebuilding team’s top point guard next season, that’s OK.
But he’s not nearly good enough for the Bulls to pass on the best prospect available, even if that player is also a point guard. Drafting Young or Sexton would bring complications, as none of those players fit well off the ball. But passing on a good player would be a far bigger problem.
And none of that has anything to do with Dunn’s work ethic. If the Bulls can scare him straight while also considering the prospects they should anyway, all the better.