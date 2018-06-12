AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Report: Raptors promoting assistant Nick Nurse to head coach

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Raptors assistant coach Nick Nurse had been favored to ascended to the team’s head coach for a while.

Now, he’s actually getting the job.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Nurse succeeds Dwane Casey, who raised expectations even higher than he could meet and got hired. They won’t fall much, if at all, for Nurse.

The Raptors have an expensive payroll led by Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. They’ve succeeded plenty in the regular season – only to disappoint repeatedly in the playoffs. Nurse will be judged on his ability to guide Toronto deeper into the postseason before its core passes its prime.

Nurse helped revamp the Raptors’ offense, diversifying it with the goal of more playoff success. The results were mixed in the first year, but maybe over a larger sample – with Nurse now in charge – there will be even more improvement.

It’s a little odd for Toronto to fire Casey and replace him with a member of his own staff. But the Pacers recently did that with Frank Vogel and Nate McMillan, and that turned out well.

There’s value in continuity. The Raptors wanted some – just not too much.

Gary Payton: LeBron James Jr. committed to Los Angeles-area school

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Remember when LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, were spotted visiting a Los Angeles-area school last September? Though LeBron denied intent wider than just using the facility to work out, that was seen as a sign they were scouting schools for their children in case LeBron signed with the Lakers or Clippers.

With LeBron officially in the offseason, rumors about LeBron James Jr. are only intensifying.

And they’re being spread by… Gary Payton:

Payton, via BSO:

His son just committed to Sierra Canyon, which is in the valley of L.A. That’s where his son is gonna go to school with Scottie Pippen’s son and Kenyon Martin’s son. So, that’s a move that they’re going to make. If everybody looks at it, a son at that age, you don’t want to be away from him for that period of time. During the time that we’re having basketball is school time. I think he needs a father during that time. That said, I don’t think LeBron is that type of parent. I think he wants to be his son around a lot, see his son a lot play.

This sounds as if Payton got the rumor backward. LeBron Jr. would probably attend school in the Los Angeles area only if LeBron played for the Lakers or Clippers. I’d be shocked if LeBron Jr. attends high school in Los Angeles while his dad plays elsewhere.

It also sounds as if Payton is accepting LeBron Jr.’s commitment to Sierra Canyon as fact when it really isn’t.

Chris Palmer of Spectrum SportsNet:

Maybe the school was just protecting the James family’s privacy. But Payton’s statement sounded unfounded even before the denial.

Rumors of a free agent picking houses or schools in a given city have been spread for decades. Not usually by Hall of Famers who declare it with such conviction, though. So, this one has a different type of juice – but probably no more credibility than most similar rumors.

Report: Magic (Aaron Gordon) and Bulls (Zach LaVine) would match max offer sheets for restricted free agents

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The new Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibits teams from publicly declaring an intent to match all offers for restricted free agents.

But the NBA probably won’t investigate anonymous leaks.

So, the Bulls (Zach LaVine) and Magic (Aaron Gordon) can fairly safely put out word about their restricted free agents.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

I think both teams are aware that they need to go to max number for them. But the question will be are they going to make them go get a sheet? Are they going to match? They’re going to match. I think the sentiment I’ve gotten from both teams is “Listen, if Zach LaVine goes and gets a max, we have too much invested in him.” “If Aaron Gordon…” That’s kind of the template. That’s the range.

LaVine was the centerpiece of Chicago’s return in the Jimmy Butler trade. But, at this point, that deal is a sunk cost. The Bulls shouldn’t overrate LaVine based on what they gave up for him. That might help the front office save face in the short term, but it’d create far bigger problems.

LaVine missed most of last season with a torn ACL, and he didn’t show much on the court. He wasn’t that good in Minnesota, either – too rarely maximizing his athleticism and too often settling for jumpers. He’s a good dunker and 3-point shooter, and he’s a fine distributor for an off guard (though a bad one for a point guard).

At just 23, Lavine has value, and Chicago should want to keep him. But if he gets a max offer sheet, I’d let him walk – even if it makes the Butler trade look even worse.

Orlando’s front office hasn’t invested nearly as much in Gordon. Jeff Weltman inherited the forward and would probably get a bigger pass if Gordon got away.

But Gordon is a far more valuable player, and likewise, the Magic should want to keep him – maybe even at the max if necessary.

More teams will probably be interested in Gordon, which could press Orlando into this situation.

On the “bright side” for the Bulls, LaVine is less likely to draw a huge offer sheet.

Big3 going live, looks to make big step forward in second season

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2018, 9:01 AM EDT
The inaugural season of the Big3 felt a little bit like the 1970s NBA — the games were physical, player conditioning was not always up to modern standards, and the biggest games were shown on tape delay. At least with the Big3 the shorts were longer.

Then we all know what happened to the NBA in the 1980s — Magic and Bird ushered in an era of increased talent around the league, the popularity exploded, and soon the games were not only live but must-watch viewing for sports fans.

The Big3 plans to follow in those footsteps.

In its second season — a barnstorming-style tour which tips off June 22 at the Toyota Center in Houston — Big3 games will be broadcast live every Friday Nights on FS1 (or Fox), and those games will see a lot more talent on the court:

Amar’e Stoudemire. Nate Robinson. Metta World Peace/Ron Artest. Baron Davis. Carlos Boozer. Chris “Birdman” Anderson. That’s just to name a few new faces, joining returnees such as Chauncey Billups, Brian Scalabrine, Kenyon Martin and more (plus coaches including Julius Irving, Charles Oakley, and newcomer Michael Cooper).

“I think the talent level’s a lot better, I think people are going to be in shape,” Andre Owens, the No. 1 pick in the Big3 draft of Scalabrine’s Ball Hogs, told NBC Sports. “And Trilogy (last year’s champion), they got a target on their back. Every game Trilogy plays, people going to try and go after them.

“But the talent level is so much better than last year, and people are going to be in so much better shape. It’s going to be interesting.”

It was something Ice Cube — one of the league’s co-founders — predicted: A lot of good former NBA players were on the fence about his new venture, but once they saw it succeed for a season they were ready to jump in. About 100 players showed up for the Big3 tryouts this season, even though only about 19 could get drafted.

“I just can’t wait to get out there and play,” Artest told NBC Sports. “I just got back into the gym and I’m excited about it. Ice Cube was able to pay to start this thing with his successful career. I’m going to get out there live on Fox on Friday’s I’m very excited about it.”

Those new stars had better not expect deference.

“It’s not your name it’s your game — you got to have real game,” said Owens, who was top five in the league in scoring, rebounds, and assists last season. “You can’t hide it.”

That talent level and the more prominent names will bring more eyeballs to the games, more people tuning in to the production. Going live with that was something the Big3 would not have been ready for in its rookie season, admitted league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. They were learning as they went on how to make it work, how to keep the energy up in sold-out major arenas.

“The learning curve, as with any new business, is tremendous,” Kwatinetz said. “Even though it is generally the sport of basketball, 3-on-3 really is its own game with its own strategies, and part of what we learned is the game would really evolve and be something different….

“We made a fair amount of changes after Game 1 (last season)…” Kwatinetz said, noting the first day of games too five-and-a-half-hours. “By the time we went live (on Fox Sports) for the finals, we had learned so much about camera angles and pacing, and how to stage a live event so it would look great on TV.”

The changes they made over the course of the season — such as dropping the games from first to 60 down to 50 — were often about pacing on and off the court. The idea was to keep the energy up in the arena — shorter breaks between games filled with in-house entertainment, and the lower score meant players had to keep up the energy and pace during play, making the product more entertaining.

The nonstop energy needed meant players getting back in the gym early was one theme for season two — players from last season admitted they didn’t grasp the conditioning level needed to play a competitive game of 3-on-3 to 50. It may be half-court ball, but the player movement is constant and players have to be two-way guys.

“The games were quicker, faster, quicker turnaround from offense to defense,” Kwatinetz said. “Less dead time, just things that kept the pace up.”

“It was definitely real basketball,” Owens said. “It’s a little harder than 5-on-5 in that you’ve got to be able to score and you’ve got to be able to play defense. If you can’t do all that you’re going to be exposed. And the contact and the physicality of the game was very intense, so it was definitely harder than 5-on-5.”

The physicality of the league was something the fans and players liked — the Big3 felt a lot more like 1990s era basketball than 2018. Guys were given leeway to bang on each other like the old days, or a good playground game. Players loved it.

“That’s how I play, I put my hard hat on and I’m physical,” Owens said.

The rules of the half-court league — including the much-discussed four-point shot from certain spots on the court — cater more to the mind of a 35-year-old player more than just the speed of a 22-year-old player, organizers said.

“These guys, when it comes to tactics and strategy, and understanding the skills of basketball, they are way beyond what the first or second or third year NBA player is capable of doing,” Kwatinetz said.

But for the players, much of the motivation is the same that has always driven them — pride and ego.

“(Players are) definitely better prepped because they understand that the magnitude of this is just growing,” Owens said of the second season. “You’re playing in big arenas and packed houses and ain’t nobody want to be exposed on TV and in front of friends because they know how serious it is. And you got to be in shape, like I said everything is magnified. You’ve got to be able to play, and if you can’t play you’re going to get exposed.”

The Big3 is making strides on other fronts. They have a new sponsorship deal with Adidas. They will be doing a Young3 event every Thursday in whatever city they are in, reaching out to youth in the area.

Last year, the Big3 found a market — basketball fans would pay for a little nostalgia as long as the product was still good.

Now they are ready to find out just how big that market really is.

Report: Thaddeus Young considering opting out of $13.7 million final year

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
We’ve seen multiple players make this calculation in recent years: Opt out of the last year of a contract to take less money the next year, but secure more guaranteed money overall in a long-term deal. Some players are willing to take security (and more long-term guaranteed money) over the short-term gain.

Thaddeus Young may be next up for that.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Young, 29, is seriously contemplating declining his $13.7 million player option for the 2018-19 season and becoming an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN….

Young’s decision on whether to exercise his player option is rooted in searching out a longer-term contract in the prime of his career this summer. Young’s value with the Pacers and elsewhere has been buoyed by his ability to guard multiple positions, a benefit in the evolving NBA game.

If Young opts out of the Pacers and into a tight free agent market, he will take a paycut of a few million next season. How much less remains to be seen, but a few million most likely.

But if he can get three years at around $36 million total, that may be worth it to him.

It’s not an easy call. Have a big season in 2018-19 and his free agent payday next summer — when many teams will have more money to spend — could net him another healthy payday. However, an injury or an off-year for whatever reason could hurt his value much further.

Young has until June 29 to decide and let the Pacers know his plans.