Monta Ellis once bought Jeremy Lin 20 pairs of $200 jeans (VIDEO)

Jeremy Lin was an NBA sensation as a young player. Well, at least with the New York Knicks.

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Lynn Lin exactly a reason to write a whole book about just one player. No, Linsanity wouldn’t come until later, and in Golden State Lin was simply a backup point guard.

As a rookie and not exactly a star, you might expect some of the stories from Lin’s first year in the league to be ones of hazing. But Lin recently spoke at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, giving the commencement speech, telling a story about former Warriors PG Monta Ellis that, frankly, was pretty heartwarming.

The story was an example about trying to do things the right way for the people around you. The Harvard graduate said that he entered a league owning only one pair of jeans. Ellis thought that was unacceptable, and decided to buy Lin 20 pairs of jeans at $200 a pop.

Ellis has become somewhat of a cult figure in the Bay Area in the wake of Golden State winning three out of the last four championships, but he did have an up-and-down career in many other places he played. Still, that’s a pretty nice thing of Ellis to do and speaks to some of his character that perhaps we didn’t get to see when he was playing.