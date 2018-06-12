Here’s the Top 5 Shaqtin’ a Fool moments from the 2017-18 NBA season (VIDEO)

The NBA is regularly hilarious, and bloopers in the vein of Ahmad Rashad are part of its cultural tapestry. It seems like the offseason has taken over as the funniest part of the NBA year, although some on-court stuff is still pretty good too.
The 217-18 NBA season provided us with many on-court bloopers, and since TNT’s Shaqtin a Fool is now the unofficial award show for these gaffes, they decided to put together their Top 5 fooolish moments from this year.
Some of these, I have to be perfectly frank with you, I don’t even remember happening. Trevor Ariza shot a 3-pointer from out of bounds after being handed the ball by a referee on a SLOB opportunity. I’m sort of unclear about how that one isn’t automatically the best play. It’s an all-timer.
Were these really the best/worst plays of the season, or do you have some that you want to nominate yourself?
Jeremy Lin was an NBA sensation as a young player. Well, at least with the New York Knicks.
During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Lynn Lin exactly a reason to write a whole book about just one player. No, Linsanity wouldn’t come until later, and in Golden State Lin was simply a backup point guard.
As a rookie and not exactly a star, you might expect some of the stories from Lin’s first year in the league to be ones of hazing. But Lin recently spoke at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, giving the commencement speech, telling a story about former Warriors PG Monta Ellis that, frankly, was pretty heartwarming.
The story was an example about trying to do things the right way for the people around you. The Harvard graduate said that he entered a league owning only one pair of jeans. Ellis thought that was unacceptable, and decided to buy Lin 20 pairs of jeans at $200 a pop.
Ellis has become somewhat of a cult figure in the Bay Area in the wake of Golden State winning three out of the last four championships, but he did have an up-and-down career in many other places he played. Still, that’s a pretty nice thing of Ellis to do and speaks to some of his character that perhaps we didn’t get to see when he was playing.
All is well in a land of the Golden State Warriors. The 2018 NBA champs celebrated in Oakland today with their championship parade. Meanwhile, stories about the Warriors are beginning to trickle out of Golden State, including one about Andre Iguodala‘s free agency in 2017.
Iguodala had many suitors that summer, including the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, in addition to the Warriors. According to Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala apparently pranked the Warriors coach by setting up a conference call with him and GM Bob Myers to let them know that he was going to head to Sacramento.
Speaking on Zach Lowe’s podcast on Tuesday, Kerr told the story about Iguodala’s joke.
I was never really that worried. I guess Sacramento was involved, and they were offering him a big deal. Typical Andre, he decided to play a joke on Bob and me. He got us on a conference call and told us he was going to go to Sacramento. We wished him well and he’s like, “I gotcha suckers, I’m coming back.”
We know that there were some things happening behind the scenes in the Warriors organization that David West hinted about — some things that might not be exactly all peaches and cream. This seems relatively harmless, but no doubt we will hear more stories about the intricacies of this team and the people behind it as the days move along through summer.
Apparently Iguodala didn’t catch Kerr by surprise for too long, and his ruse only stood up for a few seconds until they figured out the Warriors guard was going to return to the team. Still, to have that kind of relationship and trust between a player and front office folks is pretty surprising. You don’t hear about two many players pranking their general managers during free agency.
LeBron James is the biggest name on the free agent board this summer.
Paul George is a close second — and there have been rumors for the better part of a year the Lakers have plans to try to land both of them. If not both, the Lakers are going to go hard after George, the All-Star two-way player who considers Los Angeles his hometown.
The Lakers could strike out there, too. From Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote this in his weekly email newsletter.
There is a growing belief around the league that Oklahoma City has a far better chance to retain the free agent-to-be Paul George than many believed when the Thunder crashed out of the first round of the playoffs. As George prepares to field the Lakers’ long-anticipated interest, his willingness to post an Instagram picture of himself last month from a hospital bed after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee has helped to fuel the notion in some corners that he’s in no rush to leave OKC.
This is not a universal belief, there are sources around the league who still think the Lakers have a legitimate chance to land George. However, a year ago Goerge to L.A. was seen as all but a lock, and now it’s at best a coin flip — OKC did that good a job wooing him last season. Add to the fact that Philadelphia (if it strikes out with LeBron James) and other teams, including maybe Cleveland, could make a bid.
Nobody is completely certain what George is thinking. However, there is a genuine belief among the Thunder players and front office that this team is much closer to the top of the West than it showed last season. George may want to remain a part of it.
Over the course of this season, Lakers’ management — Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka — tried to tamp down expectations for this summer saying it would likely take multiple years to land the guys they want. Which is true. That doesn’t mean it’s going to sit well with some segments of the Los Angeles fan base.
To the victors go the spoils.
And the parade. And the confetti. And the Hennessy bottles. And the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Golden State’s victory parade went through the streets of Oakland on Tuesday, and as you might expect Stephen Curry was the golden child.
Nobody was having as much fun as “no shirt bro” Nick Young — Swaggy P was meant for parades.
Well, except maybe Long Beach Poly’s own Jordan Bell, who was getting his Hennessy refills from fans.
Draymond Green was talking smack because, well, he’s Draymond Green.
And the fashion at the parade made statements. Except for shirtless Swaggy.